‘One Piece’ Season 2: All 24 New Cast Members & Everything We Know So Far

After a successful first season, One Piece was granted a second-season renewal. With filming drawing to an end, here’s a look at everything we know about the new season, including the new characters and cast for the second season and everything else we know about One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

One of the most popular media franchises, One Piece, has dominated the manga and anime scene for over two decades. The past 26 years of week-to-week serialization have seen over 516 million copies of the manga in circulation around the world, and the anime adaptation is currently one of the most-watched shows on television, not just anime.

In the 26-year history of One Piece, we’ve never had a live-action adaptation until now. So, without stating the obvious, a lot is riding on the success of the live-action One Piece series.

Thanks to Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, the showrunners of One Piece season 1, an entire new audience has been able to experience the magical and adventure-filled world of One Piece for the first time. Meanwhile, those who have been fans of the franchise for a long time will finally get to see the live-action adaptation the story deserves.

There will be some changes going into season 2, with Joseph E. Tracz taking over the showrunning reins from Steven Maeda, who will remain an executive producer for the series. Tracz recently worked on the television adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief for Disney+ and previously on Netflix projects A Series of Unfortunate Events and Dash & Lily.

Twenty-two years ago, the infamous pirate Gol D. Roger was captured and executed, but not before kickstarting a brand new era of piracy. Years later, rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with the dream of becoming the King of the Pirates, but to achieve his dream, he will need a ship and a powerful and talented crew.

One Piece Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Just over two weeks after the series was released on Netflix, the streaming service announced that One Piece had been renewed for a second season.

This wasn’t surprising, considering that in the first three weeks on the platform, One Piece amassed 47.8 million views. In total, the series was in the global top ten for eight weeks and watched for 480,300,000 hours globally, which equated to 63,600,000 views. In the second half of 2024, the show was the most-watched of any title.

What can you expect from a second season of One Piece?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The next adventure for the Straw Hat Pirates is the start of their biggest adventure yet: The Grand Line! However, before the Straw Hats can make their way to the beginning of the Grand Line at Reverse Mountain, they must make a stop for supplies at Loguetown, the exact location where Gol D. Roger met his end and where the Great Pirate era began.

The Grand Line is a dangerous place for even the most seasoned pirates. So, the Grand Line is even more dangerous for Luffy and his crew, who are complete rookies. To survive, Luffy will be on the lookout for even more talented people to join his crew.

How much of the Manga/Anime will the second season cover?

On August 20th, 2024 – Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, and Oda-Sensei confirmed which sagas and arcs would be covered. Season 2 will ultimately cover chapters 96 through 154 of the manga. Notably, the series won’t include the Arabasta arc within the Arabasta saga. This means the events of the Arabasta Arc will be covered in a potential third season.

Here’s how season 2 will be covered:

East Blue Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Loguetown 96-100 31-44

Arabasta Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape) 101-105 62-63 Whisky Peak 106-114 64-67 Little Garden 115-129 70-77 Drum Island 130-154 78-91

Who are the cast members of One Piece season 2?

Returning Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

Naturally, all of the Straw Hats are expected to reprise their roles in season 2:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skyler as Sanji

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Michael Dorman as Gold Roger

Vincent Regan as Garp

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Armand Aucamp as Bogard

New Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

A range of new cast members will be needed for the second season as the Arabasta Saga introduces many exciting new characters. We’ve had several waves of cast announcements thus far, so here’s a quick recap:

On June 25th, Netflix confirmed the Baroque Works agents:

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

Reacting to the news of being cast in season 2, Lasker said, “There are no words to express how honored and thrilled I am to join the magnificent cast of One Piece. I adore the world that Oda-san created and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true.”

On June 26th, Netflix announced three more castings:

Clive Russell (Tales of Babylon) as Crocus

(Tales of Babylon) as Crocus Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry Brendan Murray as Brogy

On June 27th, the cast expanded even further with four new castings:

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

(Monarch) as Smoker Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

(Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Throughout August 2024, we got another four castings:

At Geeked Week 2024, it was officially confirmed that Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova had joined the cast of One Piece S2 as Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday, aka the pirate warlord Crocodile, and Nico Robin. During the event, we also got our first look at Tony Tony Chopper!

In the days following Geeked Week, eagle-eyed fans from the One Piece Live Action Fandom X account revealed four new cast members: two with confirmed roles and two with yet-to-be-revealed roles.

The two confirmed are;

Daniel Barnett as Sapi.

as Sapi. Fadzai Simango as Mashikaku.





The two actors seen in the table read but have yet to have their roles revealed are:

Martial T. Batchamen

Richard Gau

There has been plenty of speculation about which roles Batchamen and Gau have played. Gau’s background as a musician led to speculation that he played Captain Yorki of the Rumbar Pirates. As for Batchamen, it is speculated that he could play Mr. 1, aka Daz Bonez.





In January 2025, Netflix (Deadline got the scoop) confirmed another three new cast members:

Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) will play Miss Goldenweek

(The School for Good and Evil) will play Miss Goldenweek Mark Penwill (Catch Me A Killer) will portray Chess

(Catch Me A Killer) will portray Chess Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) will play K.M





Moving to speculation, other characters that could or are expected to appear in season 2:

Bon Clay

Chaka

Chopper

Igaram

Kohza

Kureha

Miss All Sunday

Miss Doublefinger

Miss Friday

Miss Merry Christmas

Mr. 1

Mr. 13

Mr. 4

Pell

Terracotta

Where is Season 2 of One Piece in Production? When Will It Be Released?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming will start in June 2024 and run for at least seven months, according to Netflix. Filming officially got underway on June 24th, 2024, as confirmed by a video of the main cast members reuniting on set a week later.

Filming will continue for at least seven months, and current schedules suggest that season 2 will not wrap until the end of January 2025. As a result, we expect to see the series return sometime in late 2025.

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles, Writers and Directors

Beyond the change in showrunners, we also know that Alex Regnery has been upped to serve as a staff writer on season 2, previously working on season 1 as a script coordinator. Prior credits include Orange Is the New Black and Shades of Blue.

We don’t quite have a full outlook on who will be writing and directing throughout season 2, but we’ll begin piecing the puzzle together in the months to come. On the directing side, we know that Emma Sullivan, who directed two episodes of season 1, is listing her role as supervising director on the second season.

On July 2nd, 2024 – Netflix provided us with a first look at the script for season 2:

Episode 201 – THE BEGINNING AND THE END Written by Matt Owens and Ian Stokes



During Netflix’s Geeked Week, on Day 3, we received a behind-the-scenes video with Jeff Ward, aka Buggy the Clown, visiting the set and the different departments of One Piece, including the costume, props, and production design! Inside the video, we’ve teased snippets of Loguetown, Crocus’ lighthouse, and the challenges of designing Drum Island.

When will Season 2 of One Piece be released on Netflix? Will There Be a Season 3?

In December 2024, actor Vincent Regan spoke about the series aiming for a Christmas 2025 release, although we’ve seen some people attached to the show suggest it won’t be released until 2026. Netflix hasn’t provided an official window for the release just yet.

As for a third season, there’s plenty of building evidence that Netflix has given the show an early season 3 order, although there’s nothing official on this yet.

Are you looking forward to the second season of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!