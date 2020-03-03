Best Netflix Original Movies on Netflix: March 2020

February was another quiet month for Netflix Original movies in 2020, but there were still some positives to take from the films that arrived. Our list continues to take shape, and hopefully, throughout March we’ll see something new break the top ten. Here are the best Original movies on Netflix for March 2020.

50. All the Bright Places

Director: Brett Haley

Cast: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: 28th February 2020

IMDb: 6.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

One of the most polarising films on Netflix in 2020, All the Bright Places was a real tear-jerker in its attempt to tackle mental health. Justice Smith was excellent in his portrayal of Theodore Finch, giving what is arguably his best career performance yet.

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

49. The Babysitter

Director: McG

Cast: Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Released on Netflix: 13 October 2017

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

A new twist on the horror/comedy, this fun bloodfest is a modern twist on the Home Alone-style story. Twelve-year-old Cole Johnson is dared by his friends to spy on his babysitter ‘Bee’ to see what she gets up too while he’s supposed to be asleep, what starts out as a simple game of truth or dare between Bee and her friends she’s brought to his home, to Cole’s horror he witnesses a demonic ritual, caught by her friends Cole must fight for his life to stop Bee and her Murderous friends.

While not critically acclaimed this was certainly a new take on the horror/comedy genre. A fun film and a must watch out from the Netflix catalog.

48. Tramps

Director: Adam Leon

Cast: Callum Turner, Grace Van Patten, Michal Vondel, Mike Birbiglia

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Released on Netflix: April 21, 2017

IMDb: 6.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Pulled into a shady briefcase swap for different reasons, young strangers Danny and Ellie spend two days trying to get the briefcase back after the deal goes wrong.

A short and sweet film that compacts a lot in its 82 Minute run time, director Adam Leon was able to capture its charm and intimacy showing that we don’t always need a big epic plot all we need sometimes is a small setting and an excuse for two people to fall for each other. A sincere and fantastic little love story, make sure you give it a watch.

47. Gerald’s Game

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Chiara Aurelia, Carel Struycken

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Released on Netflix: 29 September 2017

IMDb: 6.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

As you’d expect from an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, this movie is one of the tensest in the original library, scoring well with fans and critics alike. Set in rural Alabama, this film is about a couple who tries to spice up their sex life with disastrous consequences, turning into a fantastic psychological horror.

As you’d expect from a superbly written Stephen King novel, the characters are well fleshed out and most importantly, the tension that his books achieve so well to build carries over to the movie equivalent. A must watch.

46. Murder Mystery

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Shiori Kutsuna

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Released on Netflix: June 14, 2019

IMDb: 6.0/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

After many years of promising to take his wife to Europe, New York City police officer Nick Spitz finally books the vacation. On the flight to Europe, the couple has a chance encounter with a mysterious man that invites them to a family gathering on a superyacht of an elderly billionaire. When the billionaire is murdered, events spiral out of control as Nick and his wife Audrey are framed for the murder.

The quality of Adam Sandler’s films has been one of much debate over the years. While the comedian has made some absolute stinkers over the years, he’s also had plenty of smash hits. Despite the poor response from the critics, Murder Mystery was one of the most-watched films of 2019! In the first month, over 73,000,000 households watched Sandler’s latest Original film.

45. Imperial Dreams

Director: Malik Vitthal

Cast: John Boyega, Rotimi, Glenn Plummer, De’aundre Bonds

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: February 3, 2017

IMDb: 6.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Reformed gangster Bambi has his devotion to his family is tested when he is released from prison and returns to his old neighborhood.

Technically one of Netflix’s oldest Originals, the film initially released in early 2014 at the Sundance film festival. It wasn’t until three years later that Netflix would pick up the exclusive rights to stream the movie. Initially one of John Boyega’s first big lead roles, his captivating performance shows why he has gone on to star in Star Wars, one of the biggest franchises in movie history. Cynical and less glamorous than other L.A gangster films, Imperial Dreams gives you an insight into the struggle of a post-incarcerated black man.

44. I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore

Director: Chris Smith

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Chris Doubek, Marilyn Faith Hickey, Jared Roylance, Elijah Wood

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Released on Netflix: January 19, 2017

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

After being burgled, depressed woman Ruth and her obnoxious neighbor set out to find the thieves, but they soon find themselves up against a group of dangerous criminals. Easily best described as a dark comedy, this film takes you on a journey you least expect to take. The acting is fantastic with a notable performance by Melanie Lynskey and a great directorial feature film debut from Macon Blair. This film produces a sense of realism. While some may see that as depressing feature, shining a light on what’s wrong with the world makes it a more captivating film to watch.

43. Winter on Fire – Oscar Nominated

Director: Evgeny Afineevsky

Cast: Bishop Agapit, Catherine Ashton, Serhii Averchenko, Kristina Berdinskikh

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: October 9, 2015

IMDb: 8.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

A civil rights movement erupts in Ukraine after a peaceful student protest quickly morphs into a violent revolution.

Powerful, captivating and harrowing, this documentary was nominated for an Oscar after its release in 2015 and it’s understandable to see why. If you were unsure as to what happened in Ukraine back in the winter of 2013/2014 you’ll witness harrowing first-hand accounts of what the Ukrainian protesters had to contend with to fight for their freedom of speech. What started out as peaceful protests almost tore the country asunder.

42. Our Souls At Night

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Judy Greer, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Matthias Schoenaerts

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: September 29, 2017

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Addie Moore, a widow, and Louis Waters, a widower, have lived next door to each other for years. When Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor, the two begin sleeping in bed together platonically, with the innocent goal of alleviating their shared loneliness. As their relationship deepens, however, they each deal with grief and loss, and a real romance begins to blossom.

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite to take part in this very sweet and heart touching movie. Diving deep into how the soul deals with a loss, this charming film will pull on the heartstrings.

41. Christmas Chronicles

Director: Clay Katis

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Oliver Hudson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Released on Netflix: 22nd November 2018

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Brother Teddy and Sister Kate Pierce scheme to capture Santa Clause on Christmas Eve. After the plan goes disastrously wrong, the sibling pair must help Santa Clause and his elves save Christmas.

At the time of writing the film has already been watched over 20,000,000 times! A future Christmas classic, the latest Christmas original has been enjoyed by millions worldwide. Kurt Russell’s casting as Jolly Saint Nick was nothing short of fantastic.

40. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Chris Morrell, Andy Nyman, David Holt

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Released on Netflix: 14th February 2020

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

A surprise package, to say the least, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is one of the best animated movies to land on Netflix for quite some time. Since Aardman stopped producing more Wallace and Gromit films, Shaun the Sheep has taken the mantle and has become immensely popular with families all over the world. One you and all the family can enjoy.

Mossy Bottom Farm is set for an adventure straight out of this world when a UFO crash lands nearby. Shaun the Sheep quickly befriends the alien that crash-landed and soon learns his new friend possesses stranger powers. With a dangerous organization determined to capture the alien, Shaun the Sheep and his new friend go on the run.

39. The Other Side of the Wind

Director: Orson Welles

Cast: Oja Kodar, Peter Bogandovich, John Huston, Susan Strasberg,

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 2nd November 2018

IMDb: 7.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

An aging director returns to the film industry after his self-imposed exile. Hoping to reignite his failing career director John Huston creates an extravagant comeback film.

The last ever film by legendary film director as taken almost 50 years to release since production began in 1970. The film could be considered a self-reflection of how Orson Welles may have felt during the making of this film. While the film hasn’t had the same impact as Citizen Kane, The Other Side of The Wind is a fitting swan song for a director long since past.

38. Virunga

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

Cast: André Bauma, Emmanuel de Merode, Mélanie Gouby, Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo

Genre: Documentary, War

Released on Netflix: April 17, 2014

IMDb: 8.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

A team of brave individuals risks their lives to protect the last mountain gorillas.

Sometimes we forget the evil humanity can commit and the dangers of the of our civilization and what it does ecosystems of the world. The fact this documentary is central to the last group of Mountain Gorillas speaks for itself, with that this documentary deserves the same level of attention as what Blackfish received, this heart-wrenching documentary will keep you in suspense and tear at your emotions as you have to deal with the harrowing account of the Gorillas plight for survival and those that protect them.

37. Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Director: Scott Aukerman

Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Mekdara, Mo Zelof, Phil Hendrie

Genre: Comedy

Released on Netflix: September 20th, 2019

IMDb: 6.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Zach had a dream, a dream of “becoming a star”. Be careful what you wish for as Zach becomes a laughing stock online after Will Ferrell uploads his show Between Two Ferns to Funny or Die. In an effort to restore his reputation, Zach and the crew hit the road interviewing high profile celebrities along the way.

After a six-year hiatus, Zach and his ferns came back to conduct even more hilarious and cringe-inducing interviews with celebrities.

36. The Fundamentals of Caring

Director: Rob Burnett

Cast: Alex Huff, Donna Biscoe, Paul Rudd, Julia Denton

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: 24 June 2016

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

Selena Gomez is no stranger to Netflix as she produces the infinitely popular Netflix Original series, 13 Reasons Why. Before that released though came this quaint comedy starring herself and Paul Rudd. The comedy looks to tear apart stigmas of disabilities as a writer who is stuck in the past and a young boy with a disability venture on a road trip together. It’s a feel-good story that has a great ending and a fun soundtrack throughout.

Despite Paul Rudd now being best known for his role in Ant-Man, we believe this is his defining role as it just goes to show that not all superheroes wear capes.

35. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

Director: Ben Wheatly

Cast: Taylor Swift

Genre: Musical, Reality

Released on Netflix: December 31, 2018

IMDb: 8.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Mega Pop-Star takes to the stage for her record-breaking 5th worldwide stadium tour. Performing her latest and best music in her phenomenal set, Taylor wowed millions of fans worldwide.

34. 1922

Director: Zak Hilditch

Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Released on Netflix: October 20, 2017

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Rancher Wilfred James conspires to murder his wife Arlette for financial gain and convinces his teenage son Henry to participate.

Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, a wonderful film of suspense this movie will keep you on the edge of your seat as it explores what guilt can do to the human mind. The screenplay was written and directed by Zak Hilditch and his adaptation is definitely a must-watch. Even Stephen King infamously known for panning adaptations of his work praised the film.

33. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Liao

Genre: Comedy, Romantic

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2019

IMDb: 7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Marcus and Sasha have been lifetime friends, ever since they were kids the pair have always been close but never romantically involved. Finally, as adults, Sasha is single and Marcus who’s been in love with her for many years is building up the courage to ask her out. Chickening out last minute to tell her his feelings over the phone, he asks to meet up with her the next day, only for Sasha to tell Marcus she met someone the night before.

32. First They Killed My Father

Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Mun Kimhak

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Released on Netflix: September 15, 2017

IMDb: 7.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Amid the sudden and terrifying rise of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, 7-year-old girl Loung Ung must fight for her survival.

Told from the narrative of a child, Angelina Jolie’s 6 directing credit is her best to date. With an emphatic approach to the emotion that a child goes through during a time of great turmoil, this film was handled beautifully. Well received by both critics and audiences at home, this gracefully crafted film is a highlight of the Netflix library.

31. The Meyerowitz Stories

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: 13 October 2017

IMDb: 7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Sandler ditches his traditional in your face comedy for a beautifully written movie with some fantastic talent involved. Ultimately, the movie is about a broken family with two sons who have spent their life vying for their father’s attention. Both have taken different directions in their lives with neither seemingly being good enough for their father. The movie is dubbed as a comedy but it’s actually more of a drama interspersed with subtle humor and a family dynamic that’s three dimensional and realistic. If none of the other Netflix Sandler movies are to your taste then this is the movie for you.

30. High Flying Bird

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Zazie Beetz, Andre Holland, Bill Duke, Caleb McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn

Genre: Drama, Sport

Released on Netflix: February 8th, 2019

IMDb: 6.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

During an NBA Lockdown a high profile Sports Agent looks to change the industry after he pitches a controversial opportunity to a Rookie Basketball client.

Incredibly the entire film was filmed on iPhone and the level of creativity used in the camera work is one of the big reasons why the film has had praise heaped upon it.

29. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Director: David Slade

Cast: Will Poulter, Fionn Whitehead, Alice Lowe, Asim Chaudhry, Craig Parkinson

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Released on Netflix: December 28, 2018

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

It’s the year 1984 and young programmer Stefan Butler is developing his own video game called Bandersnatch. Stefan’s choices are your choices, will Bandersnatch become a smash hit or will the pressure go to poor Stefan’s head? The choice is up to you…

While Bandersnatch cannot be credited for being the first interactive title on Netflix, it certainly now is the most well known. Most fans may have preferred an actual film/episode but all credit to Netflix and Charlie Brooker’s team for putting together an enigmatic title like Bandersnatch. If you haven’t already tuned make sure to add this to your watchlist right now!

28. Private Life

Director: Tamara Jenkins

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Emily Robinson, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: October 5th

IMDb: 7.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Middle-aged couple Richard and Rachel have been desperate to start a family. On multiple occasions, they have failed to conceive a child and even assisted reproduction has resulted in failure. With not much hope of ever having a child, they turn to the daughter of their Sister-in-Law for help in the hope of having a child.

While Private Life is one of the latest films available to stream on Netflix the movie actually debuted earlier this year at the Sundance film festival and was well received by critics for its handling of a story of such a sensitive nature. the film will take you on an emotional roller coaster of emotions.

27. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Director: Andy Serkis

Cast: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Naomie Harris

Genre: Adventure, Drama

Released on Netflix: 7th December 2018

IMDb: 6.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 53%

Orphan Mowgli is raised by a pack of wolves after the Tiger Shere Khan killed his parents. While growing he is taught the rules and laws of the Jungle by Black Panther Bagheera and Baloo the Bear. But as his trial to join officially join his wolf pack draws closer, the threat of Shere Khan looms over the jungle.

There have been many adaptations of Rudyard Kipling’s novel over the years and many would have thought it too soon after Disney’s 2016 adaptation. But with Andy Serkis in the director’s seat, it’s clear how much influence he had on the animation of the film. It took many years for the film to finally be released but what a spectacle it is. Make sure to add this film to your watch list.

26. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Directors: Joe Murray, Cosmo Segurson

Cast: Carlos Alazraqui, Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Short

Released on Netflix: 9th August 2019

IMDb: 7.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

In 1996, the Australian Wallaby disappeared off our screens. Over 20 years later and Rocko has returned from space only to discover his home has drastically changed. As Rocko and his friends learn about the wonders and changes of the 21st century, he discovers his favorite cartoon has been taken off the air! It’s up to Rocko to find the creator and bring back the cartoon.

25. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Director: Susan Johnson

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: 17th August 2018

IMDb: 7.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Teenager Lara Jean leads a normal, boring high school life until love letters written to herself were made public. The contents of the letters meant for her eyes only are Lara pouring her heart and soul into saying the things she could never in real life, or more specifically, to all the boys she’s ever loved. Lara’s best friend leaked the letters in the hope of getting Lara a boyfriend. Soon her love life goes from 0 to a 100.

Prior to production, there had been many studios interested in producing the film, but nearly all wanted to change the lead character to Caucasian over Asian. Finally finding a studio that was happy to progress with an American-Asian lead the film went into production. The film itself is very charming and sweet and has gone to become massively popular amongst female audiences both young and old. Actress Lana Condor also can be credited for a fantastic performance in a role made just for her.

24. On Body and Soul – Oscar Nominated

Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Cast: Géza Morcsányi, Alexandra Borbély, Zoltán Schneider, Ervin Nagy

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Released on Netflix: February 21, 2018

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Two shy and socially awkward co-workers Maria and Endre form a special bond through a mysterious mystic connection that manifests in a dream.

The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film this year and it’s easy to see why. This was the comeback film for director Ildikó Enyedi who hadn’t directed a film in over 18 years before its release. She has crafted a visual beauty with sincerity in its approach to lonely individuals finding love one in each other albeit through mystical means and with a great performance from the beautiful Alexandra Borbély the film tugs on the feel factor but leaves you feeling satisfied in the end.

23. 13th – Oscar-nominated

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker, Dolores Canales

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History

Released on Netflix: September 30, 2017

IMDb: 8.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.

The documentary delves into the racial inequality of America, from Post Slavery through the Jim Crow laws and Segregation all the way into the modern-day. “13th” isn’t afraid to pull its punches with the amount of history it covers in such a short space of time it’s incredible the amount fitted into the documentary within 100 minutes, the fact it feels almost pocket-sized just goes to show the scale of the issue it presents, it would be of no surprise to anyone if they had of made a 4 hour documentary instead they still would have only scratched the surface.10

22. Outlaw King

Director: David Mackenzie

Cast: Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, Stephen Dillane

Genre: Historical, Drama

Released on Netflix: 9th November 2018

IMDb: 7.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 56%

King of Scots Robert de Bruce flees Scotland after an English ambush destroys his forces. Upon his return to his country, what remains of his forces take a final stand against the tyrannical English king.

Chris Pine and the outset deliver a fantastic performance in this historical-action drama. Taking inspiration from the events of real history, the gritty and somewhat gruesome film doesn’t fail to impress. If you are expecting something akin to Braveheart then you may well be surprised. Instead of Kilts, the film chooses to deliver a historically accurate look at the Scottish rebellion.

21. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Directors: Young Kyun Park, Jhonen Vasquez, and Hong-Seung Yoon

Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz, Rikki Simons, Ander Berman, Melissa Fahn, Rodger Bumpass

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Released on Netflix: 16th August 2019

IMDb: 7.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

It’s been well over a decade since Invader Zim was last seen on our screens. Thanks to Netflix everyone’s favorite would-be conqueror has returned to take over planet earth! Fun and overwhelmingly entertaining, critics have loved it, we’ve loved and so will you and the family.

20. The Wandering Earth

Director: Frant Gwo

Cast: Wu Jing, Ng Man-tat, Qu Chuxiao, Zhao Jinmai, Mike Sui

Genre: Sci-Fi

Released on Netflix: April 30th, 2019

IMDb: 6.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

The Wandering Earth unknown to many is one of 2019’s biggest films of the year. Raking in millions of dollars at the Chinese box office, the film became China’s second highest-grossing film of all time.

In the future, the Sun finally begins to expand. Threatened with extinction, humanity powers the earth with thousands of thrusters sending the planet off into space in the hope of searching for a new solar system to call home. As the planet travels close to Jupiter, a gravity spike causes Earth’s thrusters to lose power. With Earth at risk of crashing into the gas giant, a team of Chinese scientists and astronauts are in a race against time to save the world from destruction.

19. The King

Director: David Michôd

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Tom Fisher, Sean Harris, Edward Ashley

Genre: Drama, History

Released on Netflix: November 1st, 2019

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Hal, the Prince of Wales, is the reluctant air to the English throne. Having turned his back on royalty and instead choosing to live amongst the people, Hal is happy with his life. After the death of his tyrannical father, King Henry IV, Hal is crowned as the King of England and forced to embrace a life he tried to leave behind. The young king must find his feet as he tries to navigate his way through politics and war.

Fans of the Outlaw King will absolutely love The King. Only the fourth time the Henriad plays have been adapted, visually this is one of the best produced.

18. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Director: Joel & Ethan Cohen

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Liam Neeson, James Franco, Tom Waits, Brendan Gleeson

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Released on Netflix: 9th November 2018

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Set across six chapters, each story tells the tale of life on the western frontier. A sharpshooter, a bank robber, traveling performers, a prospector, a traveler, and a motley crew all experience life in the west with its own tragedies, ironies, and success.

One of our personal favorites of 2018, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was an exceptionally great and unique experience. The Coen brothers once again did not fail to deliver on the western comedy.

17. Strong Island – Oscar Nominated

Director: Yance Ford

Cast: Yance Ford, Harvey Walker, Kevin Myers, Lauren Ford

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: September 15, 2017

IMDb: 6.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since the victim, 24-year-old William Ford Jr., was the filmmaker’s brother.

A deeply personal film, director Yance Ford takes you on a somber journey into the investigation of the death of his brother. A powerful and gut-wrenching film Yance can be proud of the work he put into this for his brother. This documentary will take you on an emotional rollercoaster into the memoir of a loved one’s life.

16. Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Director: Beyonce, Ed Burke

Cast: Beyonce

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: April 17th, 2019

IMDb: 7.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Beyonce’s Netflix debut gave fans and subscribers alike an in-depth look into all the behind scenes work that went into Beyonce’s captivating performance at Coachella.

15. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Director: Macon Blair

Cast: Jim Carrey, Danny DeVito, Milos Forman, Peter Bonerz

Genre: Documentary

Released on Netflix: November 17, 2017

IMDb: 7.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Using 100 hours of footage from the set of “Man on the Moon,” filmmaker Chris Smith documents Jim Carrey’s transformation into legendary performance artist and comedian Andy Kaufman.

An incredibly fascinating watch that shows the level of commitment method actors such as Jim Carrey has gone to get into character, Carrey reminiscing of his time playing Andy Kaufman is almost a performance in of itself while also a stark reminder of the level of commitment it takes to put on such a performance. This is a documentary that must be seen, even if you love or hate him I could not recommend this film more.

14. I Am Mother

Director: Grant Sputore

Cast: Clara Rugaard-Larsen

Genre: Thriller, Sci-Fi

Released on Netflix: 20th June 2019

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Sci-Fi films are very hit and miss, especially in recent years with some of the Netflix Originals. I Am Mother is definitely the exception and has become a smash hit. One of the sleekest and well-presented Originals to date, I Am Mother has easily become one of our favorites. With a superb story and great acting from a condensed cast, this needs to be added to your watch list ASAP.

In the aftermath of a global extinction that wiped humanity from the face of the Earth, a teenage girl is being raised in an underground facility. Attending to her is ‘Mother’ a robot whose function is to help assist the re-population of Earth. But when a blood-drenched woman arrives unexpectedly, the nature of Mother is called into question as the teenage girl begins to wonder what other lies of the outside world she has been told. As her curiosity leads her to question Mother her true nature is revealed along with the greater mission the robot has been tasked with.

13. The Two Popes – Oscar Nominated

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujin, Luis Gnecco, Cristina Banegas

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: 20th December 2019

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

One of the best Originals of 2019, Jonathan Pryce’s performance as Pope Francis was universally praised, earning himself an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The chemistry between Pryce and Anthony Hopkins is evident, as is shown through some fantastic comedy and drama that plenty of subscribers can enjoy.

In one of the most dramatic religious events of the past 2,000 years, Cardinal Bergoglio requests his retirement from Pope Benedict. Instead of granting Bergoglio’s retirement, Pope Benedict, in the wake of facing scandal and his own self-doubt, summons Bergoglio to the Vatican. As the Pope’s greatest critic and his successor to be his holiness, Bergoglio is entrusted with a secret that could shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind the walls of the Vatican, a struggle between two ideals ensues as tradition battles progress, guilt faces forgiveness as both men confront their pasts in the hope of forging a greater future for the Catholic Church and its billion followers worldwide.

12. Beasts of No Nation

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cast: Idris Elba, Kurt Egyiawan, Jude Akuwudike

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 16 October 2015

IMDb: 7.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Beasts of No Nation marked a turning point for Netflix. It’s one of the oldest Netflix Original movies but perhaps, more importantly, it was their first big-budget title that was clearly gunning for the award bodies. Looking back, the movie is one of the most influential Netflix Originals to date. Starring Idris Elba who was hot of the heels of one of his most active years to date, he portrays the warlord Commandant that enslaves kids to commit heinous war crimes. The story follows the young boy Agu, recruited into Commandant’s army he is now the soldier in his country’s civil war.

11. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Director: Vince Gilligan

Cast: Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks. Matt Jones, Charles Baker, Todd Terry

Genre: Action, Drama

Released on Netflix: October 11th, 2019

IMDb: 7.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Thanks to Walt’s unwanted help, Jesse was able to escape the Neo-Nazi compound. As the police begin their manhunt for Jesse, he must find a way to escape New Mexico and be truly free.

Many fans of the ever-popular Breaking Bad series were hoping to see an action-packed and explosive ending to Jesse Pinkman’s story. Instead, we received a fantastic epilogue that fit perfectly into the final arc of Jesse’s character development.

10. Dolemite is My Name

Director: Craig Brewer

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Released on Netflix: October 25th, 2019

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

After numerous rejections by Hollywood, the multi-talented Rudy Ray Moore looks to create his own blaxploitation film around his character, the wise-cracking, kung-fu fighting, ladies man Dolemite.

In one of his best roles in years, Eddie Murphy has had a triumphant return to form with Dolemite is My Name. If the first of many Netflix roles of Muprhy’s to come then we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us.

9. Bird Box

Director: Susanne Bier

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Machine Gun Kelly

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Released on Netflix: December 13, 2018

IMDb: 6.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

In the not too distant future, a cataclysmic event has wiped most of humanity off the face of the earth. When their safe house becomes too dangerous to stay, mother of 2 Malorie must take her children downstream on a dangerous river to find their next home. All the while they must remain blindfolded for in the new world there are foul creatures that will make any that gaze upon them to take their own life.

There are many that will agree and disagree with how high we’ve ranked Bird Box. Despite any opinions on the film, we cannot deny its overwhelming popularity therefore whether the film was good or not the number of subscribers that tuned in to watch was ginormous.

8. Icarus – Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Feature

Director: Bryan Fogel

Cast: Thomas Bach, Sebastian Coe, Bryan Fogel, Nikita Kamaev

Genre: Documentary, Sport, Thriller

Released on Netflix: August 4, 2017

IMDb: 8.0/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

When filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to uncover the truth about doping in sports, a chance meeting with a Russian scientist transforms his story from a personal experiment into a geopolitical thriller. Dirty urine, unexplained death, and Olympic gold are all part of the exposure of the biggest scandal in sports history.

Like most documentaries, Netflix produces this is a massive eye-opener into the world of sport and the level of underhanded cheating that has plagued sports for years. Peeking through the Iron Curtain and looking state-sponsored doping, this shines a huge light on one of the biggest controversies to rock the sporting world in years

7. Klaus

Director: Sergio Pablos

Cast: Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack,

Genre: Animation, Family

Released on Netflix: 15 November 2019

IMDb: 8.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

As the worst and laziest of the postal academy students, Jesper is exiled by his father to the village of Smeerensburg, located on a small island north of the Arctic Circle. Smeerensburg is a miserable place, with many of the townsfolk feud, barely talk to each other and have little need to send letters. When Jesper befriends the magical carpenter, Klaus, living in the woods, he attempts to scam the kindly fellow and the children of Smeerensburg. But the power of goodwill is infectious, and as the unlikely pair deepen their friendship, Jesper makes it their mission to bring cheer and joy to the townsfolk of Smeerensburg.

There’s no doubt that Klaus is one of the best Christmas films of the 21st century and arguably one of the most beautifully animated films of the past decade. If Netflix lockdown The SPA Studios, we can expect to see even more heartwarming and beautiful tales from the Spanish animation studio.

6. Okja

Director: Joon-ho Bong

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Sheena Kamal, Michael Mitton, Colm Hill

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Released on Netflix: 19 May 2017

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

A beautiful movie with some serious messages contained regarding the future of mankind and its relationship with its food sources. Joon-ho Bong has produced some fantastic movies so far and this absolutely stands out as one of his finest.

The story is about super pigs but specifically one girl who lives in an isolated village in the mountains who raises one. After winning the contest, Okja is taken away and the adventure begins to save him from his certain fate.

5. Mudbound

Director: Dee Rees

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J Blige, Garret Hedlund

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 17th November 2017

IMDb: 7.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

This is essential viewing for all and has so far been one of Netflix’s most decorated movie releases so far going as far to earn itself 4 Oscars, 30 wins and another 102 nominations elsewhere. The harrowing picture tells us a story of two families in a post-WW2 in a rural south village.

The film touches on multiple taboo subjects of the time but especially of race relations. Despite being over 2 hours in length, the film manages to hold your attention with fantastic performances from the whole cast but particularly to Mary J Blige who puts in a performance of a lifetime. An absolute gem of the Netflix Originals library and one that may not have come to the light of day had Netflix not published it for the world to see.

4. The Little Prince

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Released on Netflix: August 5, 2016

IMDb: 7.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

A little girl already has her entire life laid out by her Ambitious Mother, tired of her mundane and planned out life, the little girl meets the pilot and introduces her to a world where she can rediscover her childhood and that human connections matter most and only with the heart can you see what it is mort important of all.

Winner of the Cesar Award for Best Animated Film The film was received very well by critics, with its beautiful story and charming animation this is a must-watch for you and the family.

3. ROMA – Oscar Winner

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Nancy Garcia, Marina De Tavira, Daniela Demesa, Diego Cortina Autrey

Genre: Drama

Released on Netflix: 14th December 2018

IMDb: 8.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

The story of Roma takes place in the city of Mexico City in the 1970s. Centered around the life of a live-in housekeeper who works for a middle-class Mexican family that lives in the neighborhood of Roma. Cuarón has drawn upon his own experiences of his childhood to the big screen in this heartfelt and emotional rollercoaster of a film.

Roma’s Oscar buzz was justified and is now the most successful Netflix film winning 3 academy awards. The awards won were for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography. Oscars aside the film is visually beautiful and filled to the brim with emotion and ultimately deserves the top spot.

2. The Irishman – Oscar Nominated

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano

Genre: Crime, Drama

Released on Netflix: 27th November 2019

IMDb: 8.3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Frank Sheeran is a World War 2 veteran and a former hitman for the mob. His time spent during the war in Italy made him a talented killer. Utilizing his skills Frank to meet ends meet became a hitman for the mob. Now in his old age, Frank reflects back on the moments and hits that defined his mob career.

Generating the most Oscar buzz of 2019, The Irishman has been the biggest Original to release on Netflix to date. With outstanding performances from De Niro, Pacino and Pesci, it’s hard not to imagine The Irishman picking up multiple awards at the Academy Awards in 2020. Don’t let the 3 and a half hour run-time deter you from watching one of the best films of the year.

1. Marriage Story – Oscar Nominated

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johannsson, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Released on Netflix: 6th December 2019

IMDb: 8.1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Nicole and Charlie were once deeply in love but as time goes by, they’ve drifted apart. As the pair go through a grueling divorce, one that takes them from coast to coast which pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.

The surprise hit of 2019, Noah Baumbach’s story of divorce and love lost was hauntingly fantastic. Performances from Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver were phenomenal, earning them both an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role respectively. Despite not having the same grandiose as some of the other movies on this list, its gravitas ultimately made it the more superior story out of any Original we’ve seen thus far.

