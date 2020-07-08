Full List of jTBC K-Dramas on Netflix in 2020

Following up on our list of tvN dramas on Netflix, we’ve now compiled the full list of jTBC K-Dramas available to stream around the world on Netflix in 2020.

Launched in 2011, jTBC is arguably one of the most successful cable entertainment networks, currently in South Korea. jTBC currently has nine drama in the South Korean top 50 highest-rated television dramas, three of which in the top ten. The World of the Married, and Sky Castle, both jTBC dramas, are sat first and second place respectively.

jTBC doesn’t have as large of a selection of dramas as tvN, but by all means, it doesn’t mean they are lacking in quality. With a total of 14 dramas to watch and many more on the way, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

N = Netflix Original

Before we get to the full list, we’ve put together some highlighted dramas you should definitely watch first:

Chief of Staff N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jung-jae Lee, Min-a Shin, Dong-jun Kim, Kap-su Kim, Hong-pa Kim

Eerily similar to House of Cards, Chief of Staff is the cold and calculated political drama that westerns audiences lap up. With two full excellent seasons ready to be binged, if you’re looking for less romance and more drama in your k-drama, then Chief of Staff will be the perfect series for you.

Deciding that his work as a detective isn’t enough, Jang Tae-Joon sought more power and joined the National Assembly. Rising through the ranks, Tae Joon is the chief aide to a 4-time lawmaker. Seeking even higher ambition, Tae-Joon is determined to rise to the top of the ranks and will climb over anyone, allies and political enemies alike to get there.

Itaewon Class N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Seo-joon Park, Da-mi Kim, Jae-myung Yoo, Nara, Ahn Bo-Hyun

Itaewon Class has been one of the smash hits for jTBC in 2020 and has only been bested by The World of the Married. One of the best jTBC has to offer, the k-drama won’t fail to entertain any curious subscribers looking to watch a k-drama for the first time.

Upon his suspension on his first day of school for fighting a bully, Park Sae Roy is expelled. The bully he punched, Jang Geun Won, is also the son of the Jagga CEO, resulting in his father being fired. When Jang Geun Won is responsible for the death of Park Rae Soy’s father, the resulting fight lands Rae Soy in prison. Upon his release from prison, Rae Soy plots. his revenge against the Jagga company and opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

My Country: The New Age N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Se-Jong Yang, Do-Hwan Woo, Hyuk Jang, Seol-Hyun Kim, Yeong-cheol Kim

Despite the series not breaking into the top 50 cable dramas, My Country: The New Age was one of the most enjoyed k-dramas from jTBC in 2019. With an 8.3 rating on IMDb, it’s nothing to scoff at. With beautiful scenery, gorgeous sets and costume designs, not to mention some fantastic fight choreography, My Country: The New Age deserves your attention.

It’s the dawn of a new age as the Goryeo dynasty makes way for Joseon. What “my country” means to two old friends is radically different, resulting in them taking arms against the other. Seo Hwi is the son of the famous commander Seo Geom, and a warrior in his own right. An unwavering paragon, Seo Hwi does not compromise to injustice. When his life devolves into a hellish existence, somehow even Seo Hwi can still hold a smile. Despite being born into a lower class, and mocked for his upbringing Nam Sun-ho has grown to be a smart and talented man. His dream was to pass the military service exam but after a corruption scandal involving his father.

Full list of jTBC k-dramas on Netflix

There’s a total of 14 jTBC k-dramas on Netflix:

Title Seasons Episodes Abnormal Summit 1 25 Chef & My Fridge 1 26 Chief of Staff N 1 20 Chocolate N 1 16 Hello, My Twenties 1 12 Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast 2 30 Itaewon Class N 1 16 Life N 1 16 Man to Man N 1 16 Men on a Mission 4 160 My Country: The New Age N 1 16 Mystic Pop-Up Bar N 1 12 Something in the Rain 1 16 Was it Love?* N 1 16

