Netflix at the BAFTA Film Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

Every year, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrates the best of the best. The two events celebrate the best in film and TV, and this article will look back at Netflix’s winners and nominations throughout the years.

If you want to browse Netflix and see all the BAFTA Winners and Nominees, Netflix has some category codes that allow you to look through both Netflix’s wins and nominees and licensed titles (these don’t seem to work in all regions):

BAFTA Award Winners & Nominees – 81497809

BAFTA Winners & BAFTA Award Winners – 499385 / 108244

BAFTA Film Nominations and Awards

Before we discuss Netflix’s winners over the years, let’s first examine the number of BAFTA Film nominations and titles that have won them, as well as the total number of wins, which, as of 2025, stands at 19.

Year Nominations Titles Nominated Wins 2017 1 1 1 2018 0 0 0 2019 8 2 4 2020 24 7 2 2021 35 16 5 2022 22 7 3 2023 21 5 0 2024 12 6 0 2025 15 4 4

2025 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Genre: Family, Animation

Rating: PG

PG Release Date: January 6, 2025

Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

Cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh

Language: English

English Runtime: 72 mins Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

Animated Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

– Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek Children’s & Family Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

2025 Emilia Perez

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Musical

Rating: R

R Release Date: November 13, 2024

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Language: Spanish

Spanish Runtime: 130 min Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

Film Not in the English Language – Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux

– Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña

2023 All Quiet on the Western Front

Genre: Action, Drama, War

Rating: R

R Release Date: October 28, 2022

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk

Language: English

English Runtime: 147 min Watch on Netflix

7 BAFTA Wins (breaking the record for the most wins for a non-English film)

Best Film – Malte Grunert

– Malte Grunert Film Not in the English Language – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

Edward Berger, Malte Grunert Director – Edward Berger

– Edward Berger Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson

– Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson Cinematography – James Friend

– James Friend Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann Sound – Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

2023 Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family

Rating: PG

PG Release Date: December 9, 2022

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman

Language: English

English Runtime: 117 min Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Animated Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

2022 The Power of the Dog

Genre: Drama, Romance, Western

Rating: R

R Release Date: December 1, 2021

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Language: English

English Runtime: 126 min Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

Best Film – Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. , Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

– Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. , Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a. Director – Jane Campion

2021 His House

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: October 30, 2020

Director: Remi Weekes

Cast: Bradley Banton, Mevis Birungi, Javier Botet, Vivien Bridson

Language: English

English Runtime: 93 min Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – Remi Weekes

2021 Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Genre: Drama, Music

Rating: R

R Release Date: December 18, 2020

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo

Language: English

English Runtime: 93 min Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

Costume Design – Ann Roth

– Ann Roth Makeup & Hair – Matiki Anoff (Make-Up Department Head), Sergio Lopez-Rivera (Viola Davis Makeup), Mia Neal (Hair Department Head / Hair and Wig Design), Larry M. Cherry (Hair Department Head)

2021 My Octopus Teacher

Genre: Documentary

Rating: TV-G

TV-G Release Date: September 7, 2020

Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

Language: English

English Runtime: 85 min Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Documentary – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

2020 Klaus

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family

Rating: PG

PG Release Date: November 15, 2019

Director: Sergio Pablos

Cast: Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman

Language: English

English Runtime: 98 mins Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Animated Film – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

2020 Marriage Story

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rating: R

R Release Date: December 6, 2019

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Merritt Wever, Adam Driver, Laura Dern

Language: English

English Runtime: 136 min Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

2019 Roma

Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: December 14, 2018

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey, Carlos Peralta

Language: Spanish

Spanish Runtime: 135 min Watch on Netflix

4 BAFTA Wins

Best Film – Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez

– Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez Film Not in the English Language – Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez

– Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez Director – Alfonso Cuaron

– Alfonso Cuaron Cinematography – Alfonso Cuaron

2017 13th

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History

Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: October 7, 2017

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker

Language: English

English Runtime: 100 min Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

Documentary – Ava Duvernay

