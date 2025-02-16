Netflix News What To Watch on Netflix

Netflix at the BAFTA Film Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

Netflix was awarded four awards in 2025 with Emilia Perez and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl taking home statues.

Netflix Bafta Film Award Winners - All Quiet on the Western Front, Emilia Perez, The Power of the Dog, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

All Quiet on the Western Front, Emilia Perez, The Power of the Dog, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Pictures: Netflix

Every year, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrates the best of the best. The two events celebrate the best in film and TV, and this article will look back at Netflix’s winners and nominations throughout the years. 

If you want to browse Netflix and see all the BAFTA Winners and Nominees, Netflix has some category codes that allow you to look through both Netflix’s wins and nominees and licensed titles (these don’t seem to work in all regions):

  • BAFTA Award Winners & Nominees – 81497809
  • BAFTA Winners & BAFTA Award Winners – 499385 / 108244

BAFTA Film Nominations and Awards

Before we discuss Netflix’s winners over the years, let’s first examine the number of BAFTA Film nominations and titles that have won them, as well as the total number of wins, which, as of 2025, stands at 19.

Year Nominations Titles Nominated Wins
2017 1 1 1
2018 0 0 0
2019 8 2 4
2020 24 7 2
2021 35 16 5
2022 22 7 3
2023 21 5 0
2024 12 6 0
2025 15 4 4

2025

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Poster
  • Genre: Family, Animation
  • Rating: PG
  • Release Date: January 6, 2025
  • Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
  • Cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 72 mins
Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

  • Animated Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek
  • Children’s & Family Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

2025

Emilia Perez

EMILIA PÉREZ Poster
  • Genre: Comedy, Crime, Musical
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: November 13, 2024
  • Director: Jacques Audiard
  • Cast: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez
  • Language: Spanish
  • Runtime: 130 min
Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

  • Film Not in the English Language – Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux
  • Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña 

2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Poster
  • Genre: Action, Drama, War
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: October 28, 2022
  • Director: Edward Berger
  • Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 147 min
Watch on Netflix

 7 BAFTA Wins (breaking the record for the most wins for a non-English film) 

  • Best Film –  Malte Grunert
  • Film Not in the English Language – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
  • Director – Edward Berger
  • Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson
  • Cinematography – James Friend
  • Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
  • Sound – Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

2023

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro\'s Pinocchio Poster
  • Genre: Animation, Drama, Family
  • Rating: PG
  • Release Date: December 9, 2022
  • Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 117 min
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

  • Animated Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

2022

The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog Poster
  • Genre: Drama, Romance, Western
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: December 1, 2021
  • Director: Jane Campion
  • Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 126 min
Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins 

  • Best Film – Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. , Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.
  • Director – Jane Campion

2021

His House

His House Poster
  • Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
  • Rating: TV-14
  • Release Date: October 30, 2020
  • Director: Remi Weekes
  • Cast: Bradley Banton, Mevis Birungi, Javier Botet, Vivien Bridson
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 93 min
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

  • Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – Remi Weekes

2021

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom Poster
  • Genre: Drama, Music
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: December 18, 2020
  • Director: George C. Wolfe
  • Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 93 min
Watch on Netflix

2 BAFTA Wins

  • Costume Design – Ann Roth
  • Makeup & Hair – Matiki Anoff (Make-Up Department Head), Sergio Lopez-Rivera (Viola Davis Makeup), Mia Neal (Hair Department Head / Hair and Wig Design), Larry M. Cherry (Hair Department Head)

2021

My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher Poster
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Rating: TV-G
  • Release Date: September 7, 2020
  • Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 85 min
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

  • Documentary – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

2020

Klaus

Klaus Poster
  • Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family
  • Rating: PG
  • Release Date: November 15, 2019
  • Director: Sergio Pablos
  • Cast: Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 98 mins
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

  • Animated Film – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

2020

Marriage Story

Marriage Story Poster
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: December 6, 2019
  • Director: Noah Baumbach
  • Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Merritt Wever, Adam Driver, Laura Dern
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 136 min
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win 

  • Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

2019

Roma

ROMA Poster
  • Genre: Drama
  • Release Date: December 14, 2018
  • Director: Alfonso Cuarón
  • Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey, Carlos Peralta
  • Language: Spanish
  • Runtime: 135 min
Watch on Netflix

4 BAFTA Wins

  • Best Film –  Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez
  • Film Not in the English Language – Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez
  • Director – Alfonso Cuaron
  • Cinematography – Alfonso Cuaron

2017

13th

13th Poster
  • Genre: Documentary, Crime, History
  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Release Date: October 7, 2017
  • Director: Ava DuVernay
  • Cast: Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 100 min
Watch on Netflix

1 BAFTA Win

  • Documentary – Ava Duvernay

What’s your favorite BAFTA-winning Netflix movie? Let us know in the comments down below. 

