Netflix at the BAFTA Film Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

Every year, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrates the best of the best. The two events celebrate the best in film and TV, and this article will look back at Netflix’s winners and nominations throughout the years.
If you want to browse Netflix and see all the BAFTA Winners and Nominees, Netflix has some category codes that allow you to look through both Netflix’s wins and nominees and licensed titles (these don’t seem to work in all regions):
- BAFTA Award Winners & Nominees – 81497809
- BAFTA Winners & BAFTA Award Winners – 499385 / 108244
BAFTA Film Nominations and Awards
Before we discuss Netflix’s winners over the years, let’s first examine the number of BAFTA Film nominations and titles that have won them, as well as the total number of wins, which, as of 2025, stands at 19.
|Year
|Nominations
|Titles Nominated
|Wins
|2017
|1
|1
|1
|2018
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|8
|2
|4
|2020
|24
|7
|2
|2021
|35
|16
|5
|2022
|22
|7
|3
|2023
|21
|5
|0
|2024
|12
|6
|0
|2025
|15
|4
|4
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Genre: Family, Animation
- Rating: PG
- Release Date: January 6, 2025
- Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
- Cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh
- Language: English
- Runtime: 72 mins
2 BAFTA Wins
- Animated Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek
- Children’s & Family Film – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek
Emilia Perez
- Genre: Comedy, Crime, Musical
- Rating: R
- Release Date: November 13, 2024
- Director: Jacques Audiard
- Cast: Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez
- Language: Spanish
- Runtime: 130 min
2 BAFTA Wins
- Film Not in the English Language – Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux
- Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña
All Quiet on the Western Front
- Genre: Action, Drama, War
- Rating: R
- Release Date: October 28, 2022
- Director: Edward Berger
- Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk
- Language: English
- Runtime: 147 min
7 BAFTA Wins (breaking the record for the most wins for a non-English film)
- Best Film – Malte Grunert
- Film Not in the English Language – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
- Director – Edward Berger
- Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson
- Cinematography – James Friend
- Original Score – Volker Bertelmann
- Sound – Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Genre: Animation, Drama, Family
- Rating: PG
- Release Date: December 9, 2022
- Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
- Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman
- Language: English
- Runtime: 117 min
1 BAFTA Win
- Animated Film – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
The Power of the Dog
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Western
- Rating: R
- Release Date: December 1, 2021
- Director: Jane Campion
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
- Language: English
- Runtime: 126 min
2 BAFTA Wins
- Best Film – Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. , Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.
- Director – Jane Campion
His House
- Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
- Rating: TV-14
- Release Date: October 30, 2020
- Director: Remi Weekes
- Cast: Bradley Banton, Mevis Birungi, Javier Botet, Vivien Bridson
- Language: English
- Runtime: 93 min
1 BAFTA Win
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – Remi Weekes
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Genre: Drama, Music
- Rating: R
- Release Date: December 18, 2020
- Director: George C. Wolfe
- Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo
- Language: English
- Runtime: 93 min
2 BAFTA Wins
- Costume Design – Ann Roth
- Makeup & Hair – Matiki Anoff (Make-Up Department Head), Sergio Lopez-Rivera (Viola Davis Makeup), Mia Neal (Hair Department Head / Hair and Wig Design), Larry M. Cherry (Hair Department Head)
My Octopus Teacher
- Genre: Documentary
- Rating: TV-G
- Release Date: September 7, 2020
- Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
- Language: English
- Runtime: 85 min
1 BAFTA Win
- Documentary – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
Klaus
- Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family
- Rating: PG
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Director: Sergio Pablos
- Cast: Joan Cusack, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman
- Language: English
- Runtime: 98 mins
1 BAFTA Win
- Animated Film – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
Marriage Story
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Rating: R
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Director: Noah Baumbach
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Merritt Wever, Adam Driver, Laura Dern
- Language: English
- Runtime: 136 min
1 BAFTA Win
- Supporting Actress – Laura Dern
Roma
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: December 14, 2018
- Director: Alfonso Cuarón
- Cast: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey, Carlos Peralta
- Language: Spanish
- Runtime: 135 min
4 BAFTA Wins
- Best Film – Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez
- Film Not in the English Language – Alfonso Cuaron, Gabriela Rodriguez
- Director – Alfonso Cuaron
- Cinematography – Alfonso Cuaron
13th
- Genre: Documentary, Crime, History
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: October 7, 2017
- Director: Ava DuVernay
- Cast: Melina Abdullah, Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker
- Language: English
- Runtime: 100 min
1 BAFTA Win
- Documentary – Ava Duvernay
