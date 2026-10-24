New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: October 24, 2026

It’s Saturday, meaning it’s time for another end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix in the United States. Volume is roughly where it was last week, but this week’s slate is heavier on returning favorites: Lupin is back after a three-year wait, Nobody Wants This drops its third season, Studio Trigger returns to Night City with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Netflix has quietly picked up both Gladiator movies in time for the weekend.

Whether you’re after an eight-episode heist, a rom-com to burn through in an evening, or something genuinely unsettling for the final weekend before Halloween, this week’s lineup has you covered. In case you missed it, we’ve now got the full list of what’s coming up this November.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Lupin (Season 4) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Crime, Heist, Thriller | Episodes: 8

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Assane Diop is back, and this time he’d rather not be. Picking up four years after the events of Part 3, Omar Sy’s gentleman thief has hung up the top hat and wants nothing more than a quiet life with his family. Naturally, somebody else has other ideas. A copycat is pulling off crimes in Lupin’s name, using deepfakes and hacking to steal not just jewels but Assane’s identity itself, and the police are only too happy to pin it all on the real thing.

Sy has described the new season as “old school versus new school,” and that’s the pitch in a nutshell: a man who learned his tricks from a century-old paperback going up against someone who learned theirs from a laptop. This is also the first season without creator George Kay, with Sy stepping up as co-showrunner alongside Louis Leterrier, and the first with Theo Christine taking over as Assane’s now-teenage son Raoul. Hervé Pierre’s Pellegrini, last seen in the final seconds of Part 3, returns to tie up loose ends.

Nobody Wants This (Season 3) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Episodes: 10

Joanne and Noah recommitted at the end of Season 2, and Season 3 is all about what happens after the grand gesture. Kristen Bell’s agnostic podcaster and Adam Brody’s hot rabbi are moving in together, which means every unresolved question about faith, family, and whose turn it is to deal with Sasha and Esther now lives under one roof.

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan are back, and if the first two seasons are anything to go by, that means ten tight episodes you can comfortably finish in a single sitting. All ten arrived on Thursday, and the show has already debuted at #9 on our TV chart (20 points) off two days of viewing. With the weekend ahead of it, a top 5 finish next week looks like a safe bet.

From (Seasons 1-3)

Type: Series

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Episodes: 30

The biggest licensed pickup of the week by some distance. From follows the residents of a nightmarish small town that traps everyone who stumbles into it, with creatures that come out after dark and smile while they kill. Harold Perrineau leads as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff holding the place together through sheer stubbornness, in a show that has quietly become one of the best-reviewed horror series on television.

A few things worth knowing. Netflix only has the first three seasons, and reports suggest this is a limited licensing window rather than a permanent home, so don’t sit on it. Season 4 is still exclusive to MGM+, and the fifth and final season is due in 2027. Even so, 30 episodes of this before Halloween is a very good deal, and viewers agree: From has debuted at #4 on our TV chart (35 points) after just five days.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Anime, Sci-Fi, Action | Episodes: 10

Not horror in the strict sense, but if your Halloween viewing of choice involves neon, chrome, and an alarming amount of blood, Studio Trigger has you covered. Four years after the first season broke hearts across the internet, Edgerunners returns with a standalone ten-episode story set in Night City. There’s a new crew to meet (a videographer, a chrome-obsessed renegade, a cyberpsychosis survivor, and a netrunner out for revenge), new director Kai Ikarashi at the helm, and showrunner Bartosz Sztybor back to make sure it hurts.

Kambole Campbell gave the season a full five stars in our review, calling it “scrappier, messier than its predecessor, but that in itself feels human.” Where “Season One found it in a doomed love story, season two finds it in a different sort of love, that found through the camera.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Here’s everything added to Netflix in the United States between October 18th and October 24th. For the complete rundown of every title with more details, head over to our What’s New on Netflix hub.

24 New Movies Added This Week

Acquired: The History of Seinfeld (2026) – TV-PG – English

Baar Baar Dekho (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

Bottle Shock (2008) – PG-13 – English

Dhoomakethu (2026) – TV-14 – Malayalam

Dorothy (2026) – TV-MA – Tamil

Emily (2022) – R – English

English Vinglish (2012) – TV-PG – Hindi

Ghooskhor Pandat (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi (now streaming under the title Gajab Raat)

– TV-MA – Hindi (now streaming under the title Gajab Raat) Gladiator (2000) – R – English

Gladiator II (2024) – R – English

Gold (2018) – TV-PG – Hindi

Greenfingers (2000) – R – English

Gully Boy (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi

Hollywood Dirt: Closed Door (2017) – TV-MA – English

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (2026) – TV-Y7 – English

I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) – PG-13 – English

Kill Me Three Times (2015) – R – English

Kubi (2023) – TV-MA – Japanese

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) – TV-PG – Hindi

Surviving Hurricane Otis (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Ides of March (2011) – R – English

The Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

16 New TV Series Added This Week

Blindspotting (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Extraordinary Attorney Minami (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

Fading Grandeur (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish From (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English

I’m SOLO, Love goes on (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Korean

Lupin (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Matargashti (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi

Mermaid Magic (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English

Nobody Wants This (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English PoliticaLupin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

Shadows of the Ten Ninja (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – Japanese

The Mothers of Penguins (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish The New Stanford Prison Experiment (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Now, let’s take a look at what people have actually been watching on Netflix US over the past seven days. Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position between October 17th and October 24th and provided by FlixPatrol.

Animals holds onto #1 for a second straight week, though its grip has loosened slightly (76 points, down from 80). The real story is Sacrifice: Romain Gavras’s cult thriller with Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy has rocketed from #13 to #2 with 61 points after a full week on the service, and Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love has climbed from #8 to #3. The Fate of the Furious has made the jump from #14 to #4, and Twilight continues to defy the calendar at #5.

Three new entries made the cut this week: Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex debuted at #6, Gladiator II arrived at #9, and Surviving Hurricane Otis slipped in at #13. Doing Life, last week’s #2, has slid to #7, while the Ice Age franchise has come back to earth hard. Ice Age fell from #3 to #10, Collision Course crashed from #4 to #15, and Dawn of the Dinosaurs and The Meltdown have dropped off the list entirely, as have The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part and Transformers One.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 Animals 76 Holds #1 2 Sacrifice 61 ▲ 11 (from #13) 3 Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love 51 ▲ 5 (from #8) 4 The Fate of the Furious 35 ▲ 10 (from #14) 5 Twilight 34 ▲ 2 (from #7) 6 Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex 32 NEW 7 Doing Life 30 ▼ 5 (from #2) 8 The Breadwinner 29 ▼ 2 (from #6) 9 Gladiator II 29 NEW 10 Ice Age 15 ▼ 7 (from #3) 11 Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald 12 ▲ 5 (from #16) 12 Hollywood Dirt: Closed Door 12 NEW 13 Surviving Hurricane Otis 10 NEW 14 Hollywood Dirt 6 NEW 15 Ice Age: Collision Course 6 ▼ 11 (from #4) 16 UNABOMBER 1 ▼ 7 (from #9) 17 Cocaine Bear 1 ▼ 7 (from #10)

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

We said last week that The Diplomat should climb comfortably into the top 10. It did rather better than that. Kate Wyler’s fourth season has gone from #11 (17 points) straight to #1 with 65 points, and it’s sharing the top spot with Love Is Blind, which has leapt from #8 to #2 on identical points as the Boston season rolls out weekly. Below, last week’s runaway #1 with 80 points, has eased down to #3 (62 points), which is still a strong showing for a third week.

It’s a busy week for debuts. From has arrived at #4 (35 points) after just five days on the service, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners took #8, Nobody Wants This landed at #9 off just two days of viewing, Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine rounds out the top 10, and The New Stanford Prison Experiment debuted at #12. East of Eden has taken the biggest tumble, sliding from #2 to #7, and Is It Cake? Halloween has crashed from #3 to #13 as its seasonal novelty wears thin.

Dropping off the list entirely this week: Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying, Haunted Hotel, All American, A Different World, The Trap, Doctor X: Mafia in White, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Spike, and STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 The Diplomat 65 ▲ 10 (from #11) 2 Love Is Blind 65 ▲ 6 (from #8) 3 Below 62 ▼ 2 (from #1) 4 From 35 NEW 5 TYSON 29 ▲ 1 (from #6) 6 Instadocs: AI Gone Wild 28 ▼ 2 (from #4) 7 East of Eden 27 ▼ 5 (from #2) 8 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 21 NEW 9 Nobody Wants This 20 NEW 10 Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine 19 NEW 11 The Great British Baking Show 18 ▼ 4 (from #7) 12 The New Stanford Prison Experiment 17 NEW 13 Is It Cake? Halloween 15 ▼ 10 (from #3) 14 Hollywood Arts 8 ▲ 6 (from #20) 15 Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota 7 ▼ 5 (from #10) 16 Raw 4 ▼ 4 (from #12)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know your top picks down in the comments below!