What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2026

Welcome to your comprehensive (but not quite complete) look at everything coming to Netflix in the United States throughout November 2026! As we roll into the penultimate month of the year, Netflix is officially decking the halls while simultaneously rolling out some of its heaviest hitters. Whether you’re looking to get a head start on your festive binge-watching, tune into exclusive live sports, or get swept up in a prestige drama, November’s slate is absolutely stacked.

This month, all eyes are on the highly anticipated FTX crypto-collapse drama The Altruists starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle, as well as the gritty Jessica Chastain thriller Heartland. We’re also getting massive returning favorites, including Keira Knightley in Black Doves Season 2, the hilarious sophomore run of St. Denis Medical, and a royal farewell to The Empress with its third and final season. Add in a healthy dose of holiday rom-coms and a massive live NFL Thanksgiving broadcast between the Packers and the Rams, and you’ve got a month that will keep your watchlist very busy.

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Before we dig in, another shameless plug for us! We’ve just relaunched our coming soon on Netflix calendar, which we discontinued last year, but thanks to some new sources, we can offer it again! It currently lists over 130 upcoming licensed and original titles. While we’ll still do more in-depth lists like this, you can also use that resource going forward.

As always, keep an eye on our removals guide for every show and movie set to depart the streamer throughout the penultimate month of the year.

What’s Coming on November 1st

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – A modern redone version of the animated classic with famous voice cast members.

Richard Jewell (2019) – Directed by Clint Eastwood, this gripping biographical drama tells the true story of the security guard who heroically discovered a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, his life is quickly turned upside down when the FBI and the media unjustly vilify him as their prime suspect. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, and Kathy Bates in an Oscar-nominated performance.

– Directed by Clint Eastwood, this gripping biographical drama tells the true story of the security guard who heroically discovered a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, his life is quickly turned upside down when the FBI and the media unjustly vilify him as their prime suspect. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, and Kathy Bates in an Oscar-nominated performance. Mistletoe Murders (Seasons 1-2) – Based on the hit audio series, this cozy mystery follows Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), the upbeat owner of a year-round Christmas-themed store in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove. Despite her festive exterior, Emily harbors a secret past and an undeniable knack for solving local murders, which brings her into constant contact with a handsome local police detective (Peter Mooney).

– Based on the hit audio series, this cozy mystery follows Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), the upbeat owner of a year-round Christmas-themed store in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove. Despite her festive exterior, Emily harbors a secret past and an undeniable knack for solving local murders, which brings her into constant contact with a handsome local police detective (Peter Mooney). The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) – Based on the beloved children’s book, this heartwarming holiday comedy follows a small town whose annual church play is hijacked by the Herdmans—the most notoriously misbehaved kids in town. As the reluctant new director (Judy Greer) tries to keep the production from descending into total chaos, the community ends up discovering the true meaning of the season. Also starring Pete Holmes and Lauren Graham.

– Based on the beloved children’s book, this heartwarming holiday comedy follows a small town whose annual church play is hijacked by the Herdmans—the most notoriously misbehaved kids in town. As the reluctant new director (Judy Greer) tries to keep the production from descending into total chaos, the community ends up discovering the true meaning of the season. Also starring Pete Holmes and Lauren Graham. The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – Roland Emmerich directs this blockbuster disaster epic. When catastrophic climate shifts trigger a sudden and devastating global superstorm that plunges the Northern Hemisphere into a new Ice Age, a paleoclimatologist (Dennis Quaid) must embark on a perilous trek to a frozen New York City to save his trapped son (Jake Gyllenhaal).

– Roland Emmerich directs this blockbuster disaster epic. When catastrophic climate shifts trigger a sudden and devastating global superstorm that plunges the Northern Hemisphere into a new Ice Age, a paleoclimatologist (Dennis Quaid) must embark on a perilous trek to a frozen New York City to save his trapped son (Jake Gyllenhaal). The Good Lie (2014) – This deeply moving drama follows a group of young Sudanese refugees—known as the “Lost Boys of Sudan”—who are given the chance to resettle in Kansas City after surviving a brutal civil war. There, their lives intersect with a brash employment agency counselor (Reese Witherspoon) who helps them navigate the culture shock and challenges of their new American reality.

What’s Coming on November 2nd

Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story (2026) – Inspired by harrowing true events, this Lifetime crime thriller directed by Traci Hays stars Stana Katic (Castle) as Martha Carelli, a woman whose peaceful life is turned upside down when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her hostage. Forced to serve as his getaway driver, Martha finds herself trapped in a dangerous psychological battle on the road. With her captor becoming increasingly volatile, she must discreetly leave clues behind for authorities and rely on her wits to survive and find a way back home. Also stars Tyler Tomás Perez.

– Inspired by harrowing true events, this Lifetime crime thriller directed by Traci Hays stars Stana Katic (Castle) as Martha Carelli, a woman whose peaceful life is turned upside down when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her hostage. Forced to serve as his getaway driver, Martha finds herself trapped in a dangerous psychological battle on the road. With her captor becoming increasingly volatile, she must discreetly leave clues behind for authorities and rely on her wits to survive and find a way back home. Also stars Tyler Tomás Perez. Masha and the Bear (Season 6) – New episodes of the controversial kids’ animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – In a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. Created by LeSean Thomas.

– In a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. Created by LeSean Thomas. Mafia Mamma (2023) – Toni Collette stars in this hilarious action-comedy about a mild-mannered American suburbanite who travels to Italy for her grandfather’s funeral, only to unexpectedly inherit his sprawling mafia empire. Guided by the family’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she must dodge assassination attempts, navigate the dangerous underworld, and step up to become the new mob boss.

– Toni Collette stars in this hilarious action-comedy about a mild-mannered American suburbanite who travels to Italy for her grandfather’s funeral, only to unexpectedly inherit his sprawling mafia empire. Guided by the family’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she must dodge assassination attempts, navigate the dangerous underworld, and step up to become the new mob boss. Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – Boxing icon Mike Tyson lets loose like never before in this ferociously funny, unfiltered one-man stand-up show filmed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

St. Denis Medical (Season 2) – The hilarious workplace mockumentary series returns. Devoted nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) and the rest of the underfunded, overworked staff at an Oregon hospital do their best to treat patients and keep their patience.

– The hilarious workplace mockumentary series returns. Devoted nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) and the rest of the underfunded, overworked staff at an Oregon hospital do their best to treat patients and keep their patience. Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, this gripping crime procedural follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Despite living with severe dyslexia and the lingering trauma of his harsh childhood in Atlanta’s foster care system, Will uses his unique perspective and extraordinary observational skills to achieve the highest clearance rate in the GBI. Also starring Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and Sonja Sohn.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – Based on the bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron (A Dog’s Purpose). When a family is pushed to the brink of falling apart during the holidays, a wise senior basset hound and an energetic new corgi puppy step in to help keep them together. Starring Dennis Quaid and Mary Steenburgen.

– Based on the bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron (A Dog’s Purpose). When a family is pushed to the brink of falling apart during the holidays, a wise senior basset hound and an energetic new corgi puppy step in to help keep them together. Starring Dennis Quaid and Mary Steenburgen. Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this emotional Polish medical drama, a talented but disgraced doctor is forced to swap his position at a prestigious clinic for a struggling local hospital after a bold surgery goes terribly wrong. Attempting to get his life and career back on track, he must navigate new, high-stakes medical challenges and workplace dynamics. Starring Leszek Lichota, Karolina Gruszka, and Aleksandra Popławska.

– In this emotional Polish medical drama, a talented but disgraced doctor is forced to swap his position at a prestigious clinic for a struggling local hospital after a bold surgery goes terribly wrong. Attempting to get his life and career back on track, he must navigate new, high-stakes medical challenges and workplace dynamics. Starring Leszek Lichota, Karolina Gruszka, and Aleksandra Popławska. Deck the Hallways (2025) – In this heartwarming holiday romantic comedy directed by Jason James, Bay Area tech executive Zoe (Naika Toussaint) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her recently widowed grandmother, Agnes (Loretta Devine). Expecting a quiet, mournful visit, Zoe is stunned to find Agnes living a carefree, party-filled lifestyle and ditching long-held family traditions.

– In this heartwarming holiday romantic comedy directed by Jason James, Bay Area tech executive Zoe (Naika Toussaint) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her recently widowed grandmother, Agnes (Loretta Devine). Expecting a quiet, mournful visit, Zoe is stunned to find Agnes living a carefree, party-filled lifestyle and ditching long-held family traditions. The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (2025) – Animated kids holiday special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return in this gripping British spy thriller. With her husband on the verge of becoming Prime Minister, Helen finds her double life as a covert operative more dangerous than ever when an internal threat targets her enigmatic handler.

Inside (2023) – Willem Dafoe delivers a tour-de-force solo performance in this tense psychological survival thriller directed by Vasilis Katsoupis. The film follows Nemo, an elite art thief whose high-stakes heist goes disastrously awry when he becomes trapped inside a locked, ultra-modern luxury penthouse in New York. Cut off from the outside world with dwindling food and water—and a malfunctioning smart-home system pushing temperatures to extreme limits—he must rely on all of his wits and resourcefulness just to stay alive.

– Willem Dafoe delivers a tour-de-force solo performance in this tense psychological survival thriller directed by Vasilis Katsoupis. The film follows Nemo, an elite art thief whose high-stakes heist goes disastrously awry when he becomes trapped inside a locked, ultra-modern luxury penthouse in New York. Cut off from the outside world with dwindling food and water—and a malfunctioning smart-home system pushing temperatures to extreme limits—he must rely on all of his wits and resourcefulness just to stay alive. North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – The Canadian Arctic comedy returns. Recharged and ready for her next chapter, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) leans on Ice Cove’s tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms.

– The Canadian Arctic comedy returns. Recharged and ready for her next chapter, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) leans on Ice Cove’s tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms. One Year to Live, Buy a Man (2026) Netflix Original – In this heartwarming Japanese romantic drama, a deeply frugal 40-year-old woman is diagnosed with cancer and given a year to live. Deciding to finally spend her savings, she “buys” a struggling pink-haired nightclub host for 720,000 yen, leading to an unexpected romance.

– In this heartwarming Japanese romantic drama, a deeply frugal 40-year-old woman is diagnosed with cancer and given a year to live. Deciding to finally spend her savings, she “buys” a struggling pink-haired nightclub host for 720,000 yen, leading to an unexpected romance. Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – A wildly chaotic Thai action-comedy. When a retired top cop’s memories of his glory days suddenly resurface, his struggling actress daughter must stage massive, over-the-top fake missions to keep him from pursuing his elusive archnemesis.

– A wildly chaotic Thai action-comedy. When a retired top cop’s memories of his glory days suddenly resurface, his struggling actress daughter must stage massive, over-the-top fake missions to keep him from pursuing his elusive archnemesis. The Neighborhood (Multiple Seasons) – Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield star in this hit CBS sitcom about a friendly, overly positive Midwesterner who moves his family into a predominantly Black neighborhood in L.A. next door to a very opinionated neighbor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Carolina Caroline (2025) – Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner star in this steamy, Southern Gothic lovers-on-the-run crime thriller. Desperate to escape her mundane life caring for her father in a small Texas town, a young gas station attendant (Weaving) falls into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Gallner). She quickly becomes his willing apprentice, and the two embark on a passionate, bank-robbing crime spree across the American Southeast in search of her estranged mother. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries.

– Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner star in this steamy, Southern Gothic lovers-on-the-run crime thriller. Desperate to escape her mundane life caring for her father in a small Texas town, a young gas station attendant (Weaving) falls into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Gallner). She quickly becomes his willing apprentice, and the two embark on a passionate, bank-robbing crime spree across the American Southeast in search of her estranged mother. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries. Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – Directed by Brett Harvey, this revealing true-crime documentary chronicles the meteoric rise and devastating personal heartbreak of comedian Dane Cook.

– Directed by Brett Harvey, this revealing true-crime documentary chronicles the meteoric rise and devastating personal heartbreak of comedian Dane Cook. Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong. Two married couples from vastly different economic backgrounds cross paths during the filming of a labor strike documentary, forcing them to confront their hidden desires and the fractures in their own lives.

– Directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong. Two married couples from vastly different economic backgrounds cross paths during the filming of a labor strike documentary, forcing them to confront their hidden desires and the fractures in their own lives. Under Siege (Season 1) Netflix Original – Inspired by the harrowing true events of November 1985, this gripping Colombian historical drama recounts the siege of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá by an M-19 guerrilla commando and the subsequent deadly retaking of the building by the military. Spanning multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series explores the tragedy that left over 90 people dead or missing, and follows the victims’ families in their decades-long pursuit of justice. Starring Natalia Reyes, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Robinson Díaz.

– Inspired by the harrowing true events of November 1985, this gripping Colombian historical drama recounts the siege of the Palace of Justice in Bogotá by an M-19 guerrilla commando and the subsequent deadly retaking of the building by the military. Spanning multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series explores the tragedy that left over 90 people dead or missing, and follows the victims’ families in their decades-long pursuit of justice. Starring Natalia Reyes, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Robinson Díaz. Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – This gripping true-crime documentary film delves into the tragic case of Isabel Fuentes, who was left on the brink of death following an alleged home burglary in 2015. Despite a Guardia Civil sergeant’s strong suspicions and desperate attempts to keep her safe, the system failed, and Isabel was murdered in her hospital bed 37 days later. Through testimonies from investigators, doctors, and family members, the film examines exactly how this shocking failure occurred.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Support the Girls (2018) – Regina Hall gives a career-best, critically acclaimed performance in this warm and sharp workplace comedy-drama written and directed by Andrew Bujalski. The story follows Lisa Conroy (Hall), the fiercely protective and endlessly optimistic general manager of “Double Whammies,” a Texas highway sports bar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Love is Blind: The Reunion (2026) Netflix Original – The follow-up episode to season 11 of Netflix’s hit dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this mixed-media preschool spinoff of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby’s little sister Doozie and her best puppy pal Puggie welcome kids to the Doghouse for imaginative play and tail-wagging adventures.

Power (Seasons 1–6) – Created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this hit Starz crime drama follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York City nightclub owner living a double life as a ruthless drug kingpin. As he attempts to leave the criminal underworld behind to build a legitimate empire, his ambitions are threatened by law enforcement, dangerous rivals, and complicated loyalties. Also stars Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, and Lela Loren.

– Created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this hit Starz crime drama follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York City nightclub owner living a double life as a ruthless drug kingpin. As he attempts to leave the criminal underworld behind to build a legitimate empire, his ambitions are threatened by law enforcement, dangerous rivals, and complicated loyalties. Also stars Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, and Lela Loren. Power Confidential (Season 1) – Hosted by Terrence J, this official companion aftershow to Power breaks down the most shocking plot twists, character betrayals, and jaw-dropping moments from the hit crime drama’s sixth and final season.

– Hosted by Terrence J, this official companion aftershow to Power breaks down the most shocking plot twists, character betrayals, and jaw-dropping moments from the hit crime drama’s sixth and final season. The Good Lawyer (2026) Netflix Original – After a dramatic overdose in the middle of a courtroom lands him in rehab, a brilliant but drug-addicted French defense attorney (Laurent Lafitte) has just one week to save his career and prepare for his own high-stakes trial.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – The hit Japanese unscripted competition returns. A new batch of comedians must survive a high-stakes, scripted television drama by breaking character and delivering hilarious, unscripted anecdotes on the spot—or face elimination.

Reminders of Him (2026) – Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover and directed by Vanessa Caswill, this emotional romantic drama follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), a young woman who returns to her Wyoming hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. Desperate to reunite with the four-year-old daughter she has never met, she finds every bridge burned except for an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with close ties to her past.

– Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover and directed by Vanessa Caswill, this emotional romantic drama follows Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe), a young woman who returns to her Wyoming hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. Desperate to reunite with the four-year-old daughter she has never met, she finds every bridge burned except for an unexpected connection with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with close ties to her past. The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife.

– Mexican adaptation of The Good Wife. Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by Ron Howard, this intimate documentary chronicles the life, legacy, and genius of Richard Avedon, the iconic American photographer whose portraiture and fashion photography reshaped the visual language of the 20th century.

– Directed by Ron Howard, this intimate documentary chronicles the life, legacy, and genius of Richard Avedon, the iconic American photographer whose portraiture and fashion photography reshaped the visual language of the 20th century. ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – A lighthearted Italian crime series. When a serial killer begins staging murders inspired by famous works of art in Rome, a brilliant art advisor with an infallible eye for forgeries is forced to team up with a police inspector who knows absolutely nothing about art.

– A lighthearted Italian crime series. When a serial killer begins staging murders inspired by famous works of art in Rome, a brilliant art advisor with an infallible eye for forgeries is forced to team up with a police inspector who knows absolutely nothing about art. Kijsada Paradise (2026) – Horror from Indonesia about a hide-and-seek game gone wrong at an abandoned water park.

The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – Gritty, Y2K-inspired teen psychodrama created by Quinn Shephard. After a Catholic high school dance team’s initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town.

– Gritty, Y2K-inspired teen psychodrama created by Quinn Shephard. After a Catholic high school dance team’s initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town. The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – Written and directed by Tyler Perry with musical production by gospel legend Kirk Franklin, this uplifting holiday musical follows Isaac (Durrell “Tank” Babbs), a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s failing church in a troubled New York neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Allen (2026) Netflix Original – 20 years after an encounter with an alien, Petey has failed to move on but his friend finally returns. Australian comedy feature.

– 20 years after an encounter with an alien, Petey has failed to move on but his friend finally returns. Australian comedy feature. Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – This pulse-pounding Taiwanese medical workplace drama follows an elite team of doctors and resilient first-year residents at Yang-Da University Hospital as they navigate life-or-death emergencies, hospital politics, and ethical dilemmas.

– This pulse-pounding Taiwanese medical workplace drama follows an elite team of doctors and resilient first-year residents at Yang-Da University Hospital as they navigate life-or-death emergencies, hospital politics, and ethical dilemmas. Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – A gritty and action-packed Indonesian home invasion thriller. A tough ex-soldier (Lukman Sardi) must turn into a one-man army to protect his grandchildren from a gang of ruthless criminals terrorizing their remote village.

The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season for the German period drama series.

– The final season for the German period drama series. The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – Marking the feature directorial debut of Adam Pålsson, this charming Swedish holiday romantic comedy stars real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell as Mathilda and Freddie, two sisters leading polar-opposite lives. Mathilda is a homebody who never left her small-town village, while Freddie is a career-driven, fast-living city girl.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 13th

Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – Jessica Chastain stars in this dark mystery thriller as a former country music megastar who is drawn out of a decades-long seclusion to search for her missing niece in the seedy, dangerous underbelly of Nashville. Also starring Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch.

– Jessica Chastain stars in this dark mystery thriller as a former country music megastar who is drawn out of a decades-long seclusion to search for her missing niece in the seedy, dangerous underbelly of Nashville. Also starring Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch. Murder in Galicia (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on a shocking true story, this Spanish crime drama follows a tenacious Civil Guard sergeant who is convinced that a brutal home invasion was actually orchestrated by the victim’s husband, facing a system unwilling to heed his warnings while the woman’s life hangs by a thread.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Alan’s Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – YouTube Shorts superstar Alan Chikin Chow brings his massively popular comedy universe to Netflix in a new scripted series following a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects who come together to form a K-pop sensation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Gentle Monster (2026) Netflix Original – Léa Seydoux stars in this tense Austrian psychological drama. After moving to the countryside for a fresh start, a successful concert pianist’s life shatters when the police arrive with a search warrant and she is forced to confront her husband’s unspeakable secret.

– Léa Seydoux stars in this tense Austrian psychological drama. After moving to the countryside for a fresh start, a successful concert pianist’s life shatters when the police arrive with a search warrant and she is forced to confront her husband’s unspeakable secret. Guarding Stars (2026) Netflix Original – Based on Katherine Center’s novel The Bodyguard. When a petite, no-nonsense executive protection agent (Leighton Meester) is hired to protect a famous action movie star (Jared Padalecki) from a stalker, she must pose as his girlfriend during a holiday trip to his family’s ranch.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th

The Altruists (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried in this gripping biographical drama chronicling the meteoric rise and spectacular, fraudulent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

On Behalf of My Son (2026) Netflix Original – A deeply moving Brazilian drama. After her son dies while driving a bus in a crash that kills several passengers, a grieving 75-year-old mother embarks on a quiet pilgrimage to personally apologize to the families of the victims.

– A deeply moving Brazilian drama. After her son dies while driving a bus in a crash that kills several passengers, a grieving 75-year-old mother embarks on a quiet pilgrimage to personally apologize to the families of the victims. Steps (2026) Netflix Original – In this animated musical comedy executive produced by Amy Poehler, two stepsisters who are entirely overlooked for marriage by the Prince decide to set out on an epic journey to find their own happily ever after.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Sesame Street (Season 4) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th

NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Rams (2026) Netflix Original – Live sports event! Gather around the TV as the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in this exclusive live NFL broadcast on Netflix.

– Live sports event! Gather around the TV as the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in this exclusive live NFL broadcast on Netflix. The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by Peter Berg and based on the true story. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines, eventually playing a legendary football game while preparing for the brutal invasion of Okinawa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 26th

Always on Call (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first Nordic medical drama. Set inside a busy, understaffed emergency room in Oslo, the series balances high-stakes, life-and-death medical cases with the tangled personal lives of an exhausted but resilient team of doctors and nurses.

– Netflix’s first Nordic medical drama. Set inside a busy, understaffed emergency room in Oslo, the series balances high-stakes, life-and-death medical cases with the tangled personal lives of an exhausted but resilient team of doctors and nurses. Fool Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – A stunning anime adaptation from Sunrise and Shaft. In a dystopian future where clouds block the sun and oxygen is scarce, humans can opt for “transfloration”—a procedure that turns them into plants to help humanity breathe.

– A stunning anime adaptation from Sunrise and Shaft. In a dystopian future where clouds block the sun and oxygen is scarce, humans can opt for “transfloration”—a procedure that turns them into plants to help humanity breathe. The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original – The messy, murderous Texas socialites return on Thanksgiving Day. With Sophie and Margo on the outs, new foes and old secrets force them back into a dangerous game of cat and mouse in Maple Brook.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 27th

The Child (2026) Netflix Original – Based on Fernando Aramburu’s devastating novel. This heartfelt Spanish drama explores the grief of a mother (Belén Cuesta) and a grandfather (Karra Elejalde) searching for a way to carry on after losing their young son in the tragic 1980 Ortuella school gas explosion.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026) Netflix Original – A dark, historically grounded reimagining of Victor Hugo’s classic tale. Set in 1830s Paris during a deadly cholera outbreak, Quasimodo (Vincent Cassel) is ruthlessly hunted through the streets for medical experiments while caught in political turmoil and an impossible love.

What are you checking out on Netflix this November? Let us know in the comments below.