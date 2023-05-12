28 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

For the second week in a row, there’s been 28 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week. This week sees the arrival of Black Knight, a fantastic new K-drama with the potential to be one of the biggest new arrivals this year.

Here are all of the latest additions to Netflix this week:

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Esom

Black Knight has some serious potential to be one of the best, and biggest K-dramas to land on Netflix in 2023

In a dystopian future devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Ad Astra (2019)

Director: James Gray

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, John Ortiz

One of the underrated films to land in 2019, no one should be sleeping on Ad Astra arriving on Netflix UK this week.

An astronaut’s journey to Mars becomes an arduous mission to reach his missing father and a quest for answers in space — and within himself.

Taskmaster (Season 6)

Episodes: 42

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Greg Davies, Alex Horne

One of the funniest comedy series in years, the series sees Greg Davies and Alex Horne pit five comedians against each other by making them undertake ludicrous, and often hilarious tasks.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

¡Que viva México! (2023) N

Ad Astra (2019)

Arini by Love.inc (2022)

Aum! (2021)

High Crimes (2002)

Jakarta, City of Dreamers (2020)

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)

One Night Stand (2021)

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) N

Shooters (2000)

Teetotaler (2023)

The Mother (2023) N

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (2023)

Thiruvin Kural (2023)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Dance Brothers (Season 1) N

Heartland (Season 10)

Mulligan (Season 1) N

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) N

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

Ultraman (Season 3) N

Why Didn’t I Tell You a Million Times? (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 1) N

Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

Queer Eye (Season 7) N

Taskmaster (Season 6)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 12th, 2023

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!