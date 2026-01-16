Season 18 of ‘Heartland’ Finally Has a Netflix US Release Date As Show Eyes Season 20 Renewal

Heartland remains one of the sneaky hits within the Netflix library. Year after year, it generates massive viewership, aided significantly by the fact that the show has over 260 episodes under its belt. After a long wait for US subscribers, we finally have confirmation on when Season 18 is dropping: February 2026.

For those who have never seen the show before, Heartland is a long-running family drama set in Alberta, Canada, following the Fleming-Bartlett family as they navigate life, love, and the challenges of running a horse ranch. On the air since 2007, the series stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming Morris, Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett, Chris Potter as Tim Fleming, and Jessica Steen as Lisa Stillman, with supporting roles from Kerry James, Baye McPherson, and Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer as Lyndy.

US fans have had to exercise patience regarding the Bartlett-Fleming clan.

Netflix US recently experienced a scare regarding the license for Heartland. The series was due to be removed in full in August 2025, although a last-minute deal kept it streaming, and Season 17 finally joined the service in September 2025. Our understanding is that Netflix renewed the Heartland license in the US for at least 3 years, through 2028 at a minimum.

When is Season 18 coming to Netflix? We have got word that Season 18 of Heartland will be released on Netflix US on February 1st, 2026. Although this has yet to be officially announced in the app, so it may adjust a few days either way.

This release comes a bit earlier than some initial projections, which feared a wait until mid-2026.

Why the delay? In the United States, Netflix does not hold the first-run rights to the series. Those rights have been held by UP Faith and Family for the past few years. Season 18 aired on that platform in the Summer of 2025. Typically, UP Faith and Family retains an exclusivity window for a set period after the finale airs before the season can migrate to Netflix.

Fortunately for subscribers, that window is about to close, allowing the 10-episode season to drop on Netflix at the start of February.

What about future seasons?

We’ve already covered season 19 elsewhere, but you should expect it to not join Netflix US until 2027, with international regions following later in 2026.

What about season 20? Well, no official word just yet, although production listings suggest the series has already been given the thumbs up for an incredible twentieth season, with filming to kick off in May 2026 in Calgary, Alberta, with a wrap date scheduled for sometime in August 2026. Presumably, then, the show will return to CBC in late 2026.

Note: The “Other” Heartland on Netflix

Just to avoid confusion as you search for the new season next month, we should note that Netflix is also working on a separate project with the same name. Announced in late 2025, Netflix is working on a new movie starring Jessica Chastain and Carter Faith. The movie has absolutely no connection to the CBC series, though.

Are you looking forward to binge-watching Season 18 of Heartland on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments down below.