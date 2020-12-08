First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2021

We’re almost over the last hurdle of 2020 and finally, we can begin to look towards the new year. Thanks to some exciting early announcements, we can provide you with an early look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in January 2021.

If you missed any of the December additions, you can find them in our ongoing preview.

Please Note: This is not the completed list of what’s to come to Netflix UK in January 2021. We’ll learn more of what’s to come soon, so ensure to keep this page bookmarked.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 1st, 2020

All About Nina (2018) – Rom-com following a stand-up comedian (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who sees her life turned upside down.

– Rom-com following a stand-up comedian (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who sees her life turned upside down. Arizona (2018) – Comedy thriller starring Danny McBride set during the 2009 housing crisis.

– Comedy thriller starring Danny McBride set during the 2009 housing crisis. Around the World in 80 Days (2004) – Disney & Walden Media’s big remake of the classic adventure starring Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan.

– Disney & Walden Media’s big remake of the classic adventure starring Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan. Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) – Musical documentary.

Dredd (2012) – Karl Urban kicks serious butt in this violent sci-fi romp.

– Karl Urban kicks serious butt in this violent sci-fi romp. Monarca (Season 1) N – Mexican drama centered around a family fighting for the control of their tequila empire.

– Mexican drama centered around a family fighting for the control of their tequila empire. My Sister’s Keeper (2009) – Cameron Diaz stars in this heart-wrenching family drama.

– Cameron Diaz stars in this heart-wrenching family drama. Semi-Pro (2008) – Will Ferrell stars as Jackie Moon, an owner-coach-player looking to make his dreams come true in the NBA.

– Will Ferrell stars as Jackie Moon, an owner-coach-player looking to make his dreams come true in the NBA. Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) – Michael Davis writes and directs this action thriller starring Clive Owen.

– Michael Davis writes and directs this action thriller starring Clive Owen. The Circle USA (Season 1) N – The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show.

– The US spin-off of the Channel 4 game show. The Minimalists: Less is Now (2021) N – Documentary looking at two friends pioneering a new movement of having less.

– Documentary looking at two friends pioneering a new movement of having less. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation.

– South Korean comedy centered around a washed-up megastar struggling to restore his reputation. Wild Target (2010) – Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt feature in this action-comedy from over a decade ago about a hitman desperately trying to retire.

– Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt feature in this action-comedy from over a decade ago about a hitman desperately trying to retire. Valiant (2005) – Animated feature about pigeons serving in the Royal Homing Pigeon Service during World War 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 3rd, 2021

All Is True (2018) – Biographical drama starring Kenneth Branagh as William Shakespeare in the final days of his life.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 4th, 2021

Korean Porkbelly Rhapsody (New Episode) – A cooking TV series love letter to South Korean favorite dish, Pork Belly.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 5th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kittys.

– Children’s animation series centered around a pre-schooler and her colorful collection of kittys. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N – Spin-off of the Nailed It! series, taking the competition to Mexico for the third time.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 7th, 2021

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as a couple whose lives are changed forever when tragedy strikes during the home birth of their newborn baby.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 8th, 2021

Azizler (2021) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso.

– Continuation of the story of The Karate Kid and the intense rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso. Lupin (Season 1) N – French drama based on the early 20th Century by French novelist Maurice Leblanc.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 22nd, 2021

The White Tiger (2021) N – English-language drama centered around the journey of a poor Indian driver trying to break free from the control of those above him, and rise to the very top.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 27th, 2021

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark-comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on January 29th, 2021

The Dig (2021) N – Drama based on the John Preston novel which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!