What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2020

The final month of the year is upon us and with that, a brand new selection of movies and TV series added to Netflix in the United Kingdom. Here’s an up-to-date look at what’s coming to Netflix in the UK throughout December 2020.

You can find our ongoing preview for November if you missed any of the latest additions for Netflix UK.

Please Note: This is not the completed list of what’s to come to Netflix UK in December 2020. We’ll learn more of what’s to come soon, so ensure to keep this page bookmarked.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Christmas animated short.

– Christmas animated short. Cats & Dogs (2001) – Family comedy starring Toby Maguire as Lou the Beagle, a family dog who becomes an agent in the secret war between cats and dogs.

– Family comedy starring Toby Maguire as Lou the Beagle, a family dog who becomes an agent in the secret war between cats and dogs. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) – 70s sci-fi from legendary director Steven Spielberg.

– 70s sci-fi from legendary director Steven Spielberg. Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) – Comedy starring Rob Schneider as a Deuce Bigalow, tricked into being a gigolo once more by his friend TJ.

– Comedy starring Rob Schneider as a Deuce Bigalow, tricked into being a gigolo once more by his friend TJ. Falling Down (1993) – Michael Douglas goes postal as an ordinary man who takes out his frustration on the flaws of society through violent means.

Galaxy Quest (1999) – Sci-Fi spoof that sees the alumni of an old space opera warped into space to help an alien race against an intergalactic warlord.

– Sci-Fi spoof that sees the alumni of an old space opera warped into space to help an alien race against an intergalactic warlord. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) – Action Adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Josh Hutcherson.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019) – Documentary into the life and career of musician Miles Davis.

– Documentary into the life and career of musician Miles Davis. Sucker Punch (2011) – Fantasy adventure from Zack Snyder.

– Fantasy adventure from Zack Snyder. Super Wings (Season 2) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. The Sweeney (2012) – Movie adaptation and reboot of the classic 70s Uk series, starring Ray Winstone and Hayley Atwell.

– Movie adaptation and reboot of the classic 70s Uk series, starring Ray Winstone and Hayley Atwell. Taking Lives (2004) – Crime thriller starring Angelina Jolie.

– Crime thriller starring Angelina Jolie. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Volume 1) N – Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history.

– Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history. The Last of the Mohicans (1992) – Adventure drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Madeleine Stowe.

The Prestige (2006) – Oscar-nominated drama from Christopher Nolan.

– Oscar-nominated drama from Christopher Nolan. Thomas and Friends (Season 23) – More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine.

– More animated adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine. Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome (2019) – Children’s animated TV special.

– Children’s animated TV special. Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019) – Children’s animated TV special.

– Children’s animated TV special. Thomas and Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019) – Children’s animated TV special.

– Children’s animated TV special. Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – Family adventure based on the classic illustrated children’s tale.

– Family adventure based on the classic illustrated children’s tale. Wild Wild West (1999) – 90s steampunk western starring Will Smith and Kevin Kline.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 2nd

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German Stand-Up comedy special.

– German Stand-Up comedy special. Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday special

– Children’s animated holiday special Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Christmas comedy in the style of Groundhog Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 4th

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass (Season 1) N – Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp.

– Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp. Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish Comedy

– Turkish Comedy Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) – South African action thriller series.

– South African action thriller series. Mank (2020) N – Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

– Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. Selena: The Series (Part 1) N – Musical biopic based on the life and incredibly tragic career of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese horror series.

– Taiwanese horror series. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 6th

The 2nd (2020) – Action drama about a Green Beret who must save Supreme Court Justice’s daughter from terrorists, and the future of the Second Amendment.

– Action drama about a Green Beret who must save Supreme Court Justice’s daughter from terrorists, and the future of the Second Amendment. The Front Runner (2018) – Historical drama starring Hugh Jackman as controversial senator Gary Hart.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 7th

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – An incredibly popular K-drama from 2018 touches down on Netflix.

– An incredibly popular K-drama from 2018 touches down on Netflix. Ava (2020) – Action drama starring Jessica Chastain as Ava, a deadly black-ops assassin who must for her own survival when a job goes wrong.

– Action drama starring Jessica Chastain as Ava, a deadly black-ops assassin who must for her own survival when a job goes wrong. The Claus Family (2020) N – Dutch Christmas adventure.

– Dutch Christmas adventure. Stage Mother (2020) – Musical comedy about a conservative church choir director who inherits his late father’s San Francisco drag club.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 8th

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher.

– Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N – Interactive special.

– Interactive special. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Season 1) N – The Halloween monsters are back to save Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas (New Episodes) N – Christmas special.

– Christmas special. How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6) – The final season of the ABC show.

– The final season of the ABC show. Kalel, 15 (2020) – Independent movie about a teenage boy looking for answers after an HIV diagnosis.

– Independent movie about a teenage boy looking for answers after an HIV diagnosis. Masameer Classics (Season 4) – Arabian animated series.

– Arabian animated series. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian Comedy.

– Italian Comedy. The Big Show Show: Christmas (New Episo des) N – The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special.

– The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special. The Surgeon’s Cut (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into various surgeons around the world carrying out their day-to-day duties.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday

– Children’s animated holiday El desorden que dejas (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series.

– Spanish drama series. The Prom (2020) N – Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School Lesbian, who’s conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend Prom with her girlfriend.

Torbaaz (2020) – Bollywood action thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 12th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 13th

Bumblebee (2018) – The new wave of Transformers movies begins with a spin-off telling us a new origin story for Bumblebee.

– The new wave of Transformers movies begins with a spin-off telling us a new origin story for Bumblebee. Welcome to Marwen (2018) – Steve Carrell features in this comedy-drama from Robert Zemeckis.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 14th

A California Christmas (2020) N – Romantic comedy about a rich man posing as a ranch hand to get the girl.

– Romantic comedy about a rich man posing as a ranch hand to get the girl. Black Water: Abyss (2020) – Horror about a killer croc in Northern Australia.

– Horror about a killer croc in Northern Australia. Hard Kill (2020) – UK SVOD premiere of this new action thriller starring Bruce Willis.

– UK SVOD premiere of this new action thriller starring Bruce Willis. Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Elite ballet school mystery drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 15th

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – Musical docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 16th

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Portuguese language docuseries.

– Portuguese language docuseries. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N – Christmas TV series.

– Christmas TV series. The Ripper (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the modern-day Jack the Ripper.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 18th

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis.

– Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis. Sweet Home (Season 1) N – Korean horror survival series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 20th

Mary, Queen of Scots (2018) – Saorise Ronan and Margot Robbie feature in this period drama about Mary Stuart, widow of the King of France returning to Scotland.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 21st

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) – Lily James features in this romantic drama movie set during WW2.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 23rd

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Sci-fi directed by George Clooney

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – Romantic period drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn.

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix UK in December 2020? Let us know in the comments below!