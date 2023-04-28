Netflix UK Added 25 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: April 28th, 2023

This week’s new additions see the return of Sweet Tooth, after almost two years since it debuted on Netflix. There are some great new shows including a chilling true crime drama from the Netherlands and a fun new comedy from South Korea.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez

Netflix subscribers have had to wait patiently for almost two years for the return of Sweet Tooth. Fans will also be delighted to learn that a third season is already being teed up for renewal.

On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s part human and part deer searches for a family and home with a gruff protector.

The Nurse (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Medical, Thriller | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Fanny Louise Bernth, Josephine Park, Peter Zanderson, Dick Kaysø, Selma Kjær Kuscu

True crime dramas have always been wildly popular on Netflix, and if given the chance, Dutch thriller The Nurse could be a big hit with subscribers this weekend.

A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14 (Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo

The brand-new weekly drama will be available twice a week every Wednesday, and Thursday.

A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 28th, 2023

AKA (2023)

Dasara (2023)

It’s Us (2013)

Kiss, Kiss! (2023) N

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2022)

The Awkward Weekend (2023) N

The Matchmaker (2023) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 28th, 2023

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) N

Catastrophe (Season 4)

Firefly Lane (Season 2: Part 2) N

Hyde, Jekyll, Me (Season 1)

Love After Music (Season 1) N

Sharkdog (Season 3) N

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) N

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) N

The Nurse (Limited Series) N

The Patients of Dr. Garcia (Season 1)

Wave Makers (Season 1) N

Workin’ Moms (Season 7) N

Yizo Yizo (Season 2) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 28th, 2023

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1) N

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1)

Risqué Business: Japan (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 28th, 2023

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 28th, 2023

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!