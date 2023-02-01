‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 Eying Early Renewal Order at Netflix

Sweet Tooth is expected to have been renewed ahead of its second season debut on Netflix, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Developed by Jim Mickle and based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth first made its debut on Netflix back in June 2021 to rave reviews and, according to Netflix, had been watched by 60 million households. It also featured for two weeks in Netflix’s top 10 hourly data (which only goes back as June 27th).

The series stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, and Stefania LaVie Owen.

Following the first season’s success, the show was renewed for a season 2 towards the end of July 2021.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth is confirmed to be among the roster of the 2023 series coming to Netflix. It was filmed throughout the first half of 2022, officially wrapping on June 10th, 2022.

We guessed the series would be coming sometime between Q1 and Q3 2023.

That brings us to season 3.

Typically, we have to wait until shows have dropped onto Netflix and a few weeks’ worths of stats have become available, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Sweet Tooth securing an extremely early season 3 renewal order.

Thanks to multiple sources and people attached to the production, Netflix has seemingly given a renewal order in advance.

Multiple crew members have worked on season 3 of Sweet Tooth since late summer 2022, according to their respective CVs and professional profiles. An executive at Netflix also listed Sweet Tooth season 3 within their profile.

It’s unclear if and when season 3 will get into full production and of course, we’ll have to await for official word from Netflix.

As you may know, DC just recently released its big 8-10 year strategy with James Gunn announcing a slate of 10 new film and television projects. Notably, two of Netflix’s DC titles weren’t mentioned and, instead, believed to fall under the Elseworlds banner.

This new plan has affected some DC productions (like the ending of Titans, for example) but projects sold elsewhere don’t seem to be affected.

The Sandman is the other DC project that’s currently exclusive to Netflix and has been renewed for more episodes.