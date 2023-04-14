Netflix UK Adds 22 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: April 14th, 2023

It’s relatively quiet, but this week’s Netflix Original movie is a heavy hitter in the UK. With 22 new movies and TV shows to be binged, there should be a little something for everyone this week so here’s our top 3 picks and the full list of what’s new.

Missed any of last week’s new releases? You can catch up with all the 43 new additions here.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) N

Director: Edward Bazalgette

Genre: Action, Adventure, Period | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Cavan Clerkin

After five incredible seasons, the saga of Uhtred of Bebbanburg comes to an end with a climatic movie.

In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Nobody (2021)

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside

Thanks to movies such as Jon Wick, the action genre has been rejuvenated, however, there aren’t many people out there who would have expected to see Saul Goodman smashing in the heads of Russian gangsters.

A thankless job, disrespectful kids, and passionless marriage suffocate a middle-aged everyman — until a home invasion awakens his lethal inner badass.

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (2023) N

Director: Catherine Vanderwolf

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Cast: Celeste Barber

After recently starring in the comedy series Wellmania, subscribers can now take a further look at comedian Celeste Barber, and her unique takes on life.

Actor and comedian Celeste Barber takes the stage in Sydney to get personal in public about marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys, and more.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 14th, 2023

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) N

Phenomena (2023) N

Queens on the Run (2023) N

Weathering (2023) N

I See You (2019)

Nobody (2021)

Qorin (2022)

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Operation: Nation (2023) N

Hunger (2023) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 14th, 2023

Queenmaker (Season 1) N

Uncontrollably Fond (Season 1)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) N

Florida Man (Limited Series) N

Obsession (Limited Series) N

Smother-in-Law (Season 2) N

CoComelon (Season 8)

Rough Cut (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 14th, 2023

Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer (Limited Series) N

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 14th, 2023

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (2023) N

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!