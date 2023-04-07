Netflix UK Added 43 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

April has come around faster than any of us would have expected, and with it is a new selection of movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix UK. In total there are 43 new movies and TV shows added to the library.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Beef (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Steven Yuen, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Remy Holt

Steven Yuen and Ali Wong shine in A24’s brand new comedy series. The A24 brand has released some exceptional films in recent years, and if their TV shows are half as good as the films, then viewers will be in for a real treat.

Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Chupa (2023) N

Director: Jonás Cuarón

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family| Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Christian Slater, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Evan Whitten, Alex Knight

We suspect there will be plenty of subscribers adoring the tiny little Chupacabra pup in Netflix’s new family adventure. Chupa also sees the son of Alfonso Cuarón, Jonas follow in his father’s footsteps in the director’s seat.

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Monster Hunter (2020)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Ron Pearlman, T.I., Diego Boneta

The same studio, team, and director behind the Resident Evil movie franchise took another one of Capcom’s most popular video game franchises and adapted it into a full feature-length movie.

A portal transports Cpt. Artemis and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world where powerful monsters rule with deadly ferocity. Faced with relentless danger, the team encounters a mysterious hunter who may be their only hope to find a way home.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 6th, 2023

A Simple Lie (2022)

Addicted (2014)

Burlesque (2010)

Colors of Love (2021)

Fix Us (2019)

Green Street (2005)

Het schildersleven van Rembrandt van Rijn (2006)

Hitch (2005)

Home (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Shadows (2013)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) N

Lust, Caution (2007)

Noah (2014)

Oh Belinda (2023) N

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Pressure Point (2021)

Safari (2022)

Scarface (1982)

The Rise (2012)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Thirteen (2003)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 6th, 2023

Beyblade Burst Quadrive (Season 1)

Blippi (Collection 2)

Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (Season 1)

Invisible (Season 1)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) N

Magic Mixies (Season 1)

Public Enemy (Season 2)

Public Enemy: Book of Revelation (Limited Series) N

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) N

Transatlantic (Limited Series) N

War Sailor (Limited Series) N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 6th, 2023

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) N

Lion Spy (2021)

Moonage Daydream (2022)

Museums of Rome (2017)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 6th, 2023

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) N

The Signing (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 6th, 2023

My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below.