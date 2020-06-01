What’s New on Netflix UK: June 1st, 2020

It’s an incredible start to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 77 new movies and tv series. For anyone staying home today, you’re going to be spoilt for choice for today’s binge. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for June 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Inception (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe

Visually captivating, extraordinary cinematic moments, phenomenal audio, and great thought-provoking story to boot, it could only be Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

The art of extraction is one of the most dangerous skills in the world, infiltrating the subconscious mind while they are at their most vulnerable extracting their biggest secrets. Dom Cobb and his crack team must pull off a near-impossible job, instead of stealing from a subconscious they must supplant an idea into the mind of a C.E.O’s son. With one last hope at redemption, Cobb’s biggest danger to the mission is an enemy only he could have seen coming.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald

The Oscar-winning feature, No Country for Old Men is a true modern classic and one of the best films released in the noughties. Through truly excellent acting throughout the cast, along with the excellent direction by the Coen Brothers, you’d be hard-pressed to not fall on love with this crime-thriller.

Near the Rio Grande, Llewelyn Moss a Vietnam veteran stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and finds a suitcase full of cash. Deciding to keep the money, Llewelyn sets off a chain reaction of violent events when a serial killer escapes custody to hunt the money down. Meanwhile, Sheriff Bell struggles to keep the peace in little Texan-town.

Annabelle

Director: John R. Leonetti

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Tony Amendola, Alfre Woodard, Kerry O’Malley

In the expansive world of The Conjuring, all manner of evil creatures are receiving their own movies, but the first to receive a spin-off was an evil doll, Annabelle. Knocking it out of the park at the box office, on a tiny budget of only $6.5 million, making over $250 million dollars.

Years before the events of The Conjuring, a young doctor, John Form, finds the perfect gift, a rare porcelain doll for his wife, Mia, and their first unborn child. That night, a home invasion by their neighbors’ estranged cult worshipping daughter, Annabelle, and her boyfriend. Annabelle takes her own life in the Form’s nursery while holding their new doll. Soon after the attack, the Form family experience paranormal activity within their home. The spirit follows them to their rented apartment in Pasadena, and it soon becomes clear that a malevolent spirit is hellbent on taking Mia’s soul.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

61 New Movies Added to Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

122 (2019)

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging (2008)

Annabelle (2014)

Backdraft (1991)

Barney’s Great Adventure: The Movie (1998)

Beethoven (1992)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Changeling (2008)

Chinese Zodiac (2012)

Chippa (2018)

Cook Off (2017)

Cry-Baby (1990)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Dead Silence (2007)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Eurotrip (2004)

Far and Away (1992)

Fastest (2011)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fierce Creatures (1997)

Friday (1995)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Get Hard (2015)

Godzilla (1998)

Guest House Paradiso (1999)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Inception (2010)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Giants (1994)

Madeline (1998)

Mallrats (1995)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mickybo And Me (2004)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Ned Kelly (2003)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Obsessed (2009)

Oldboy (2013)

Pan (2015)

Primal Fear (1996)

Reality Bites (1994)

Sanctum (2011)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Thunderbirds (2004)

Waist Deep (2006)

War Games (2011)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Wimbledon (2004)

Wishmaster (1997)

Your Name (2016)

Zombeavers (2014)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

44 Cats: 2 Seasons

Cocomelon: Season 1

Dear My Friends: Season 1

March Comes in Like a Lion: Season 1

Midnight Diner: 3 Seasons

My Shy Boss: Season 1

Revolutionary Love: Season 1

The Titan Games: Season 1

7 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

Below Deck: 2 Seasons

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 2 Seasons

Married to Medicine: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: 2 Seasons

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 2 Seasons

The Real Housewives of New York City: 2 Seasons

Top Chef: 2 Seasons

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: 12 Seasons

I Am Ali (2014)

Movies and TV Series That Left Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

Battle Drone

Being Human U.K.

Betting on Zero

Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Confessions of a Brazillian Call Girl

Death at a Funeral

Devil’s Bride

From Paris with Love

Full House

Legend of the Guardians

The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Little Fockers

The Longest Yard

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House

Mr. Mom

Power Battle Watch Car

Short Circuit 2

The Vessel

What a Girl Wants

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix UK Today: June 1st, 2020

The First Purge knocks Justice League off the top movie spot, and Netflix’s latest crime-docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich beats newcomer Space Force to the number one tv series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix (June 1st, 2020) 1. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

2. Space Force

3. White Lines

4. RuPaul’s Drag Race

5. The Last Dance

6. Queen of the South

7. Dynasty

8. Dead to Me

9. Sweet Magnolias

10. Snowpiercer — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 1, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!