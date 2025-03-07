What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

It’s a busy start to the new month on Netflix, with 54 new additions to the UK library. This week, we’ve seen the latest season of Drive to Surruve just in time for the next F1 season, the Snatch television adaptation, and the American sci-fi comedy Resident Alien.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Documentary, Sport Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: February 23, 2024

February 23, 2024 Cast: Will Buxton, Jack Nicholls, Daniel Ricciardo

Will Buxton, Jack Nicholls, Daniel Ricciardo Language: English

English Runtime: 47 mins Watch on Netflix

Another exhilarating season of F1 is just around the corner, and to celebrate, a brand new season of Drive to Survive is out!

Snatch

Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Luke Pasqualino, Rupert Grint, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Dougray Scott

The TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s beloved British comedy, Snatch, is centered around a group of young hustlers who stumble upon a truck of stolen gold bullion, which leads them into the seedy underbelly of London’s organised crime.

Resident Alien

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Comedy, Drama, Mystery Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 Cast: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds

Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds Language: English

English Runtime: 44 min Watch on Netflix

Alan Tudyk is at his comedic best in Resident Alien. The series is centered on an alien who crash-lands into a small Colorado town. His mission was to wipe out humanity, but he takes

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

11 Rebels (2024)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship (2025)

Bee Movie (2007)

Connection (2024)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Delicious (2025) N

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Django Unchained (2012)

Frida (2002)

Mercy (2023)

Minions (2015)

Nadaaniyan (2025)

Plankton: The Movie (2025) N

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Retreat (2011)

Run All Night (2015)

Thandel (2024)

The Back-Up Plan (2010)

The Croods (2013)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Internship (2013)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

VidaaMuyarchi (2024)

23 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

Beauty in Black (Part 2) N

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK (Season 1)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1)

Halo (Season 1)

Hirugao～Love Affairs in the Afternoon～(Season 1)

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) N

Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman (Season 1)

Just One Look (Limited Series) N

Medusa (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 1)

Naruto (Season 4)

One the Woman (Limited Series)

Resident Alien (2 Seasons)

Snatch (2 Seasons)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

The Leopard (Limited Series) N

The Other One (2 Seasons)

The Potato Lab (Limited Series) N

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 3)

Through the Darkness (Limited Series)

Upin&Ipin (Season 14)

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Limited Series) N

Yamato nadeshiko (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) N

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (2025) N

What Killed the Ice Age Giants? (2019)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

Perfect Match: A Trip of Friendship (Season 1)

With Love, Meghan (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Was Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

Andrew Schulz: LIFE (2025) N

1 WWE Premium Live Event Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber (2025)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (80 points) Escape From Pretoria (54 points) Minions (50 points) Breaking (50 points) Despicable Me 3 (48 points) Shrek (36 points) Mercy (34 points) Counterattack (30 points) Demon City (15 points) Larry Crowne (12 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Toxic Town (80 points) Running Point (61 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (60 points) Zero Day (49 points) The Other One (35 points) Halo (25 points) The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (21 points) With Love, Meghan (19 points) WWE Elimination Chamber (17 points) Resident Alien (16 points)

