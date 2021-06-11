What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: June 11th, 2021

It’s certainly a much quieter week for Netflix UK with the addition of only 24 new movies and TV shows to the library. Still, there’s lots to be enjoyed so if you aren’t busy watching the start of the European Championships, or basking in the sun, make sure to give Netflix a watch this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for June 11th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Awake (2021) N

Director: Mark Raso

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Shamier Anderson, Barry Pepper

With the recent change in weather in the UK, many of us may be able to relate to a distinct lack of sleep, but we’re just thankful that it’s not because of a global catasrophe, unlike the world of Awake.

A devasting world event results in all electronic devices being wiped out, and humans have lost the ability to sleep, quickly consuming the world into chaos. Jill, an ex-soldier, may have the cure to the world’s problem thanks to her daughter Matilda, but delivering her to the right people and saving the world is balanced on a thread as Jill slowly begins to lose her mind from the lack of sleep.

Captain Phillips (2013)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Genre: Adventure, Biography, Crime | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman, Catherine Keener, Faysal Ahmed

This feature was nominated for six academy awards, which inlcuded the award for Best Motion Picture of the Year. Of course, many remember the film for the iconic meme that stemmed from Barkhad Abdi’s wonderful performance as Somalian pirate Muse.

Based on the true story of the 2009 hijacking, which saw Somalian pirates hijack the American cargo ship MV Maresk Alabama, the first American cargo ship hijacking in two hundred years.

America’s Got Talent (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: New Episodes Weekly

Genre: Variety | Runtime: 80 minutes

A whole heap of talented hopefuls are put in front of the judges as they stake their claim to become America’s most talented variety act, worthy of being the headline act in Las Vegas.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021

Unsurprisngly, a true crime-drama finds itself in the UK movie top spot once again thanks to Beleive Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

Lucifer also goes another week at the top of the pile for TV, and we don’t believe that’s going to change anytimme soon.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Friends

3️⃣Sweet Tooth

4️⃣SWAT

5️⃣CoComelon

6️⃣Ragnarok

7️⃣Peter Rabbit

8️⃣Hey Duggee

9️⃣Peppa Pig

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021

Awake (2021) N

Blind Intersections (2012)

Body Brokers (2021)

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Copenhagen (2014)

Skater Girl (2021) N

Small Chops (2020)

Strange but True (2019)

The Intent 2: The Come Up (2018)

Tony Halik. Born for Adventure (2020)

Tragic Jungle (2021) N

Until Midnight (2019)

Wish Dragon (2021) N

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2 Seasons)

Locombianos (Season 1) N

Lupin (Part 2) N

The Platform (Season 3)

Trese (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

Trese After Dark (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week; June 11th, 2021

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 11th, 2021

America’s Got Talent (Season 2) N

