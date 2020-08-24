What’s New on Netflix UK: August 24th, 2020

It’s busy for a Monday on Netflix UK with the addition of five new movies & tv series to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for August 24th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix:

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Director: Debra Granik

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey, Garret Dillahunt

Just before Jennifer Lawrence was strapped with a rocket to Hollywood stardom, the Kentucky born actress starred in some indie-flicks and began to make a name for herself. Only two years after starring in Winter’s Bone, Lawrence became a star of the X-Men franchise, the lead actress of the Hunger Games franchise, and an Academy Award-winning actress.

When her drug-dealing father goes missing, the life of Ree and her siblings is put in danger. Ree goes in search of her father while trying to keep her family whole.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 24th, 2020

Five new additions to the UK library this week.

By the Grace of God (2018)

The Creative Indians (2 seasons)

Fish Tank (2009)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Wuthering Heights (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 24th, 2020

Fanatic (2019)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 24th, 2020

To no one’s surprise, Lucifer has immediately stormed to the top of the UK’s top TV list. Project Power retained its top spot over the weekend too.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 24th, 2020 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Dirty John

4️⃣The Umbrella Academy

5️⃣Hoops

6️⃣High Score

7️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

8️⃣Selling Sunset

9️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

🔟Good Girls — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 24, 2020

What did you watch on Netflix UK over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below!