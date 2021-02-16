What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 16th, 2021

Welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new where a highly anticipated third season of an NBC comedy arrived as did Netflix’s latest interactive special. Here’s what’s new on and what’s trending on Netflix for February 16th, 2021.

Today saw the removal of a season of Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast, Kon Kon Kon, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea and The Super.

Today is also your last day to watch the brilliant documentary series Brave Miss World from Cecilia Peck.

Now let’s see what’s new on Netflix for today:

Good Girls (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Cast: Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson

Writer: Jenna Bans

Runtime: 43 min

If you love NBC’s comedies, one of the few that keeps getting updates on Netflix US is Good Girls which finally sees its third season added to Netflix today.

For those unaware, the series follows three moms who are deep in trouble after a botched robbery.

The third season kicks off with a brand new scheme to help perfect their craft at laundering money.

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (2021)

Genre: Adventure, Reality-TV

Director: Ben Simms

Cast: Bear Grylls

If you loved the first interactive special where you guided Bear Grylls through the wild, he’s back for his second adventure today.

Here’s what you can expect from the new entry:

“When there’s a power outage at a safari reserve, Bear Grylls is called and he needs your help. The situation is dire: an escaped lion is headed for a nearby village; a baboon has broken free and is going towards the sea cliffs, and the power must be restored before more animals escape.”

