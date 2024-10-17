‘Bloodhounds’ Season 2: Rain and Hwang Chan Sung Join the Cast With Filming Underway

A year after the series landed on Netflix, Bloodhounds was renewed for a second season. The news was scarce, but we recently learned that SIWON had joined the cast, and filming for the second season started in September 2024.

It was first reported from a local Korean outlet by journalist Kim Hyeon-Seok that we would be getting a new season. The news comes via the outlet Sports Seoul (also available via Naver), which reports the series has been renewed, although beyond that, it was relatively light on detail. They stated in their report (translated into English):

“Lead actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-i, who gained great popularity by showing off their bromance in Season 1, will also join Season 2. ‘Bloodhounds’ Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of this year.”

Netflix has still yet to publicly announce a season 2 just yet via its social channels, such as its dedicated K-content account.

What happened in Bloodhounds season 1?

Former marines and talented boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin spent most of the season trying to find ways to take down loan shark Myeong-Gil and his predatory money lending organization, Smile Capital, who had targeted Gun-woo’s mother with an unpayable loan.

By the end of the season, Gun-woo and Woo-Jin, after working with Hong Min-beom and Gang-yong, successfully took down Myeong-Gil. The loan shark had attempted to flee the country to Vietnam with his stolen money and the gold stolen after the death of the philanthropist billionaire Mr. Choi. After defeating his henchmen are defeated by the boxers, Myeong-Gil is arrested and charged with his crimes.

In the aftermath, the pair are rewarded for taking down Myeong-Gil, and Gun-woo and Woo-jin go back to their everyday lives without worrying about an unpayable loan over the head of Gun-woo’s mother.

How well did Bloodhounds perform on Netflix?

It was indeed a big hit for Netflix. According to FlixPatrol, it was the 9th most popular K-drama on Netflix in 2023; here’s the full top 10:

The Glory (23,923 points) King the Land (22,406 points) True Beauty (14,754 points) My Demon (14,354 points) Physical: 100 (14,072 points) Strong Girl Nam-soon (12,831 points) Destined with You (10,987 points) Doctor Cha (9,952 points) Bloodhounds (9,679 points) Crash Course In Romance (8,756 points)

The show featured in the global top 10s for five weeks in total between June 4th and July 9th, 2023:

Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Rank Week in Top 10 June 4th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 27,970,000 0 2 1 June 11th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023 65,900,000 (+136%) 8,100,000 1 2 June 18th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 37,300,000 (-43%) 4,600,000 3 3 June 25th, 2023 to July 2nd, 2023 20,900,000 (-44%) 2,600,000 4 4 July 2nd, 2023 to July 9th, 2023 12,800,000 (-39%) 1,600,000 7 5

Who is in the cast of Bloodhounds season 2?

So far, we have confirmation that Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi will return to reprise their roles as Kim Geon Woo and Hong Woo Jin.

Recently confirmed to be reprising their role in the second season is Super Junior member Choi Siwon, who will return as Hong Min Beom, the director of Lil Group.

Two new cast members—Korean artists Rain and Hwang Chan Sung—are also joining the second season.

Rain will play the role of Baek Jeong. The prolific singer-writer has seven released albums, six in Korean and one in English. He has also starred in several popular K-dramas in leading roles, such as Ghost Doctor, Welcome 2 Life, and Please Come Back, Mister.

Hwang Chan Sung has been cast in an unnamed lead role. The 2PM boy band member appeared in a supporting role in the Netflix Original series My Holo Love and had a guest role in an episode of Vincenzo. Bloodhounds will be the first lead time Hwan Chan Sung has been in a lead role on Netflix.

What is the Bloodhounds season 2 production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

X user @haerablue has stated that filming for the second season has been ongoing since September 2024 and will last until April 2025.

When is Bloodhounds season 2 coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation of when Bloodhounds season 2 will be released on Netflix.

With filing ending by April 2025, we could see the K-drama arrive sometime in late 2025 or early 2026.

Are you excited that Bloodhounds is returning for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.