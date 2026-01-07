Every New Tyler Perry Movie & Series Coming to Netflix in 2026 & Beyond

Producer, director, actor, and writer Tyler Perry is undoubtedly one of the busiest people in Hollywood, with a partnership with Netflix (and many others), an enormous number of projects already released and available, and many more in the pipeline. 2025 was exceptionally busy, but at least four releases are planned for 2026, with more planned for 2027 and beyond.

As a reminder, all previously released Tyler Perry projects (any titles marked with an asterisk note, he only starred in vs produced) include:

Brain on Fire (2016)*

A Fall From Grace (2020)

Don’t Look Up (2021)*

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Mea Culpa (2024)

The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Straw (2025)

Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Parts 1 & 2, Season 2 – Part 1)

Miss Governor (pka She The People)

Madea’s Destination Wedding (2025)

Ruth & Boaz (2025)

Netflix and Tyler Perry Studios have entered into a multi-year, first-look partnership covering film and digital projects, with Tyler Perry set to write, direct, and produce feature films for the platform. The agreement spans eight pictures over four years and formalises Perry’s ongoing creative relationship with Netflix. As of 23 October 2023, the deal was confirmed as a feature film-focused arrangement, and on 12 February 2024, it was expanded to also include the development and production of television series, further deepening the scope of the partnership through to 31 October 2027.

Now, let’s look ahead at the confirmed 2026 projects and what’s coming up beyond those!

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

Netflix Release Date: February 13th, 2026

With a confirmed February release date, this comedy sees Tyler Perry reprise one of his most beloved roles. The film follows Joe as he attempts to teach his grandson, B.J., about the real world by taking him on a cross-country college road trip. As expected with Joe behind the wheel, tensions get high, but life-changing lessons are learned along the way.

Tyler Perry directs, writes, and produces the film alongside producer Angi Bones.

Cast: Tyler Perry, Jermaine Harris, and Amber Reign Smith.

Beauty in Black (Season 2 – Part 2 & Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: Part 2 coming March 19th, 2026 – Season 3 (Final Season) in production

From the outset, Beauty in Black has been one of the best-performing Tyler Perry titles for Netflix, scoring hundreds of millions of viewing hours since its debut, and it makes sense that Netflix has kept it going.

The first half of season 2 premiered in late 2025 and will be returning for its second batch of episodes on March 19th, but there’s more to look forward to with the series also given a third and final season order, with filming commencing on that in mid-December 2025, with filming returning to Atlanta and Chicago. No word on if season 3 will return in 2026, but it’s highly likely.

The official logline for the upcoming final batch of episodes for season 2 reads:

“The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.”

Cast for season 2 includes Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan with guest stars Bailey Tippen, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, Ace Small, George Middlebrook, Kajanee Smith, Ann Marie Gideon, Brandon Rush, and Larry Herring.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

Netflix Release Date: 2026

The couples are back! In this new sequel to the hit franchise, the group reunites in celebration as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for some time, they quickly learn that while things change, they also stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to mirror them, they are forced to reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves the age-old question: why did they get married… again?

Tyler Perry returns as writer, director, and producer.

Cast: The returning ensemble includes Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal. New additions include Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

‘Tis So Sweet

Netflix Release Date: 2026

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, this drama is based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey. The story follows a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by an incredible discovery that inspires her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in life’s unexpected miracles.

Unlike most entries on this list, this film is directed by Tasha Smith (who also stars) with a script from Randy Brown.

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott (Joey Bada$$), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby, Alexis Louder, Semaj Prather, Arischa Conner, Angela Davis, Caroline Avery Granger, Tasha Smith, and DeVon Franklin.

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Netflix Release Date: 2026 (Holiday)

Expected to arrive during the holiday season, this musical drama features a powerhouse lineup of gospel legends. The plot centers on a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood. Battling doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas.

Cast: Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Smokie Norfol, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, JaKalyn Carr, and Dax.

Doing Life

Netflix Release Date: Unknown

Announced in early April 2025, this new movie is once again written and directed by Perry, with the plot revolving around a single mom’s path intersecting with that of a former prisoner seeking redemption, leading to an unlikely connection. Joyce Glenn, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamberla Perry, Jay Reeves, Mike Massa, Karen Obilom, Naomi Baker, and Jasmine Sargent are amongst the cast. Filming on the project began in March 2025.

