Tyler Perry Comedy ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ Sets Netflix February 2026 Release

Tyler Perry is one of Netflix’s most active creators, with an incredible volume of output for one man, not even counting the many projects he does outside Netflix. His newest project, called Joe’s College Road Trip, is just around the corner with a confirmed February 2026 release.

Created, produced, written, and starring Tyler Perry, Joe’s College Road Trip is officially coming to Netflix on February 13, 2026, the streamer confirmed at their Next on Netflix event. The movie is co-produced by Perry’s long-time collaborator Agni Bones. It’s been a long-time coming, with us first scooping the project back in December 2023.

Netflix revealed a whole lot more about their upcoming TV series and movies for 2026 at their Next on Netflix event. To read the full list of reveals, proceed to our dedicated page here. This is one of four Tyler Perry projects confirmed (so far) for 2026, with others including Beauty in Black’s second half of season 2, The Gospel of Christmas, ‘Tis So Sweet, and Why Did I Get Married Again?.

Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s Joe’s College Road Trip:

The plot of Joe’s College Road Trip

Netflix has provided a very brief logline for Joe’s College Road Trip:

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

That is indeed very brief, which is why we’ll also attach an earlier, more detailed synopsis that we had from 2023, back when the project was being prepared for production:

“Realizing he may have sheltered his son for too long, Brian begrudgingly agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather in the hopes that Joe can teach him a thing or two about Black History and the real world – ideally without getting them both killed in the process. Generations clash as the two embark and they quickly run into trouble. But somewhere along the way, B.J. gains a new perspective on the generations that came before him, and comes to appreciate his grandpa Joe…”

The cast of Joe’s College Road Trip

As mentioned earlier, Tyler Perry is starring in this project. The other two principal cast members are Jermaine Harris (Ballers, Saturdays) as B.J. and Amber Reign Smith as Destiny (Beauty in Black, Judge Me Not). Both actors have worked with Tyler Perry before, on Madea’s Destination Wedding and Beauty in Black, respectively.

Rounding out the cast of Joe’s College Road Trip, according to IMDb, is a broad supporting ensemble that fills in the film’s world with familiar faces and character actors. The lineup includes Bethany Anne Lind as Vikki, Brian D. Cohen as Tommy, Shekeb Sekander, Gonzalo Robles, alongside Hasani Vibez Comer and Xica Brewer in brief appearances. The supporting cast also features Patricia Williams as Pearl, Ben Swilley as Herbert, Dani Payne as a state trooper, and Nickolas Wolf as Todd.

