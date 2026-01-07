Home Netflix News

Tyler Perry Comedy ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ Sets Netflix February 2026 Release

Tigran Asatryan What's on Netflix Avatar

By

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Tyler Perry Joes College Road Trip Netflix

Picture Credits: Getty Images / IMDb

Tyler Perry is one of Netflix’s most active creators, with an incredible volume of output for one man, not even counting the many projects he does outside Netflix. His newest project, called Joe’s College Road Trip, is just around the corner with a confirmed February 2026 release. 

Created, produced, written, and starring Tyler Perry, Joe’s College Road Trip is officially coming to Netflix on February 13, 2026, the streamer confirmed at their Next on Netflix event. The movie is co-produced by Perry’s long-time collaborator Agni Bones. It’s been a long-time coming, with us first scooping the project back in December 2023.

Netflix revealed a whole lot more about their upcoming TV series and movies for 2026 at their Next on Netflix event. To read the full list of reveals, proceed to our dedicated page here. This is one of four Tyler Perry projects confirmed (so far) for 2026, with others including Beauty in Black’s second half of season 2, The Gospel of Christmas, ‘Tis So Sweet, and Why Did I Get Married Again?.

Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s Joe’s College Road Trip:

The plot of Joe’s College Road Trip

Netflix has provided a very brief logline for Joe’s College Road Trip:

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

That is indeed very brief, which is why we’ll also attach an earlier, more detailed synopsis that we had from 2023, back when the project was being prepared for production:

“Realizing he may have sheltered his son for too long, Brian begrudgingly agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather in the hopes that Joe can teach him a thing or two about Black History and the real world – ideally without getting them both killed in the process. Generations clash as the two embark and they quickly run into trouble. But somewhere along the way, B.J. gains a new perspective on the generations that came before him, and comes to appreciate his grandpa Joe…”

Production on 

The cast of Joe’s College Road Trip

Joe College Trip Cast

As mentioned earlier, Tyler Perry is starring in this project. The other two principal cast members are Jermaine Harris (Ballers, Saturdays) as B.J. and Amber Reign Smith as Destiny (Beauty in Black, Judge Me Not). Both actors have worked with Tyler Perry before, on Madea’s Destination Wedding and Beauty in Black, respectively.

Rounding out the cast of Joe’s College Road Trip, according to IMDb, is a broad supporting ensemble that fills in the film’s world with familiar faces and character actors. The lineup includes Bethany Anne Lind as Vikki, Brian D. Cohen as Tommy, Shekeb SekanderGonzalo Robles, alongside Hasani Vibez Comer and Xica Brewer in brief appearances. The supporting cast also features Patricia Williams as Pearl, Ben Swilley as Herbert, Dani Payne as a state trooper, and Nickolas Wolf as Todd. 

Are you looking forward to watching Joe’s College Road Trip on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Tigran is our resident previews writer. He works on collecting everything known about upcoming Netflix Original projects.

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Wish Dragon 2' Is In Production But Will It Come to Netflix? Article Teaser Photo

'Wish Dragon 2' Is In Production But Will It Come to Netflix?
'Emily in Paris' Season 6: Eyeing Q2 2026 Filming Start & 2026 Release Confirmed Article Teaser Photo

'Emily in Paris' Season 6: Eyeing Q2 2026 Filming Start & 2026 Release Confirmed
'Assassin's Creed' Netflix TV Adaptation: 5 Cast Members Now & Eyeing Q1 2026 Filming Start in Italy Article Teaser Photo

'Assassin's Creed' Netflix TV Adaptation: 5 Cast Members Now & Eyeing Q1 2026 Filming Start in Italy
Predicting Netflix's Biggest Hits of 2026 (The What's on Netflix Draft) Article Teaser Photo

Predicting Netflix's Biggest Hits of 2026 (The What's on Netflix Draft)

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, New To Episodes Release in Early 2026

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, New To Episodes Release in Early 2026

Tyler Perry Sets Long Awaited Third Movie ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ at Netflix

Tyler Perry Sets Long Awaited Third Movie ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ at Netflix

Tyler Perry Preps Two New Projects for Netflix: ‘Tis So Sweet’ & ‘The Gospel of Christmas’

Tyler Perry Preps Two New Projects for Netflix: ‘Tis So Sweet’ & ‘The Gospel of Christmas’

How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2026

How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2026