‘Fast X’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Havoc’ In First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2025

Another hectic month is ahead for Netflix UK. April will see the arrival of the WWE’s biggest Premium Live Event of the year: Wrestlemania 41. This month also sees the return of Black Mirror and You, Tom Hardy’s Havoc, and licensed films such as Fast X and Paddington in Peru.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2025

Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma (2025) N – Stand-up comedy.

– Stand-up comedy. P-Valley (Multiple Seasons) – Romantic crime drama following the lives of the dancers of the strip club Dirty Delta.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2025

Banger (2025) N – French comedy starring Vincent Cassel and Laura Felpin.

– French comedy starring Vincent Cassel and Laura Felpin. Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – Thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

– Thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (Limited Series) N – Mexican food-documentary.

– Mexican food-documentary. Love on the Spectrum (Season 3) N – Reality dating series following the dating lives of those on the autistic spectrum.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd, 2025

Devil My Cry (Season 1) N – Anime series from Adi Shankar and Capcom following demon hunter Dante on a quest of revenge.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3) N – The Camp Cretaceous crew returns years later to unravel a global conspiracy after the death of a dear friend.

– The Camp Cretaceous crew returns years later to unravel a global conspiracy after the death of a dear friend. Pulse (Season 1) N – Netflix’s first procedural medical show centered on the lives of the staff at the Miami trauma center.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 4th, 2025

Karma (Season 1) N – Netflix K-drama centered on the lives of those bound by a harrowing destiny as they all find themselves caught up in inescapable circumstances.

– Netflix K-drama centered on the lives of those bound by a harrowing destiny as they all find themselves caught up in inescapable circumstances. Fast X (2023) – The tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise that sees Dom Toretto and his beloved family targeted by the vengeful son of the drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

Ripper Street (5 Seasons) – British crime-drama starring Matthew Macfadyen as Det. Insp. Edmund Reid, with his team of officers, attempts to maintain order on the streets of Whitechapel, where Jack the Ripper once terrorized.

– British crime-drama starring Matthew Macfadyen as Det. Insp. Edmund Reid, with his team of officers, attempts to maintain order on the streets of Whitechapel, where Jack the Ripper once terrorized. Test (2025) N – Indian sports drama centered on the lives of three men who collide during a historic international cricket test match in Chennai.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th, 2025

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) N – Family comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th, 2025

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1) N – Sports documentary following the Boston Red Sox baseball team across the 2024 MLB season.

– Sports documentary following the Boston Red Sox baseball team across the 2024 MLB season. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4) N – German dark-comedy

– German dark-comedy Kian’s Bizzare B&B (Season 1) N – Korean variety show.

– Korean variety show. Paddington in Peru (2024) – Ben Whishaw returns as Paddington Bear, who travels to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th, 2025

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Season 1) N – Documentary centered on the dark side of child influencers who seek fame and fortune at a young age but risk being exploited.

The Dad Quest (2025) N – Mexican comedy starring Michel Brown.

– Mexican comedy starring Michel Brown. Unicorn Academy (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th, 2025

Black Mirror (Season 7) – Netflix’s beloved sci-fi series returns with brand new stories and a return to the USS Callister.

Frozen Hot Boys (2025) N – Thai sports drama centered on a teacher leading a group of delinquent teens to a Japanese snow-sculpting competition.

– Thai sports drama centered on a teacher leading a group of delinquent teens to a Japanese snow-sculpting competition. Moonrise (Season 1) N – Japanese anime starring Chiaki Kobayashi as Jacob Sahdow, a young man from Earth who enlisted in the army to fight the rebel forces on the moon only to come face to face with his best friend.

North of North (Season 1) N – Anna Lambe stars as a young Inuk woman in a small Arctic village who is determined to forge her own path in life despite the expectations and gossip of her community.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 11th, 2025

The Gardener (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller centered on an overbearing mother and her son who run a contract-killing business.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th, 2025

The Glass Dome (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 16th, 2025

Project UFO (Season 1) N – Polish sci-fi series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th, 2025

Ransom Canyon (Season 1) N – Romantic western drama starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 18th, 2025

iHostage (2025) N – Dutch crime-thriller centered on the stand-off between a terrorist holding up an Apple store, and the police force trying to save the hostages.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th, 2025

NXT Stand & Deliver (2025) – WWE Premium Live Event.

– WWE Premium Live Event. Wrestlemania 41: Night One (2025) – WWE Premium Live Event.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th, 2025

Wrestlemania 41: Night Two (2025) N – WWE Premium Live Event.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 23rd, 2025

Bullet Train Explosion (2025) N – Japanese action drama celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Bullet Train film, that sees a group of criminals who after stepping a bomb to the bullet train attempt to extort the government for money.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (2025) N – Sports docuseries following Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz across the 2024 season.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 24th, 2025

You (Season 5) N – Final season of Netflix’s viral crime drama as Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg, everyone’s favorite serial killer. It’s time for Joe to face the music for his crimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 25th, 2025

Havoc (2025) N – Action drama from The Raid director Gareth Evans, starring Tom Hardy as Walker, a bruised detective who fights his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th, 2025

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Season 1) N – After druid Getafix forgets the recipe for the magic potion, Asterix, Obelix, and the Gauls are forced to find a new way to take on the Roman army.

– After druid Getafix forgets the recipe for the magic potion, Asterix, Obelix, and the Gauls are forced to find a new way to take on the Roman army. The Eternaut (Season 1) N – Argentinian drama follows Juan Solvo and a group of survivors fighting against an invading alien threat after millions die after an intense snowfall.

– Argentinian drama follows Juan Solvo and a group of survivors fighting against an invading alien threat after millions die after an intense snowfall. Exterritorial (2025) N – German thriller starring Jeanne Goursand stars as Sara, who is desperately and illegally searching for the son of a missing soldier at the US consulate, but finds herself at the centre of a dangerous conspiracy.

