In our early preview for what’s leaving Netflix UK in April 2025, there are some fan favourite movies leaving the library!

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in March 2025. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our April list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on April 1st, 2025

50 First Dates (2004)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The Animal (2001)

Captain Nova (2021) N

Cleaning Up (1 Season)

Death Can Wait (2020)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Goosebumps (2015)

Halloween (2018)

Hitler: The Rise of Evil (2003)

How the Nazis Lost the War (2021)

Humans (3 Seasons)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

The Mummy (2017)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Skyscraper (2018)

Stunt Science (1 Season)

Surf’s Up: Wave Mania (2017)

This Is the End (2013)3

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (4 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2025

Magic Mixies (1 Season)

