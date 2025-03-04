First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2025

Spring is upon us! Welcome to an early look ahead at the new movies, series, and games scheduled to hit Netflix subscriptions in the US (or globally in the case of Netflix Originals) throughout April 2025.

As a reminder, we keep this article updated all throughout March and into April and will add new titles in batches as and when we learn of more titles on the way. Netflix will also provide a list of new releases on one of the final Wednesdays of the month. While this list covers all the new arrivals, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures planned for April.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2025

April 2025 Release Date TBD

Black Mirror (Season 7) Netflix Original – Brand new sci-fi/horror tales in Netflix’s anthology series, featuring a follow-up episode to USS Callister.

– Brand new sci-fi/horror tales in Netflix’s anthology series, featuring a follow-up episode to USS Callister. Heavenly Ever After (Season 1) Netflix Original – Starring Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-Ku, this K-drama follows a woman’s celestial journey as she ascends to reunite with her long-lost husband.

– Starring Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-Ku, this K-drama follows a woman’s celestial journey as she ascends to reunite with her long-lost husband. Resident Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original – An inventive spin-off from Hospital Playlist, offering new narratives in the dynamic world of medical drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Alpha (2018) – A prehistoric journey of survival and unbreakable bonds in the untamed wilderness. Directed by Albert Hughes and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee.

– A prehistoric journey of survival and unbreakable bonds in the untamed wilderness. Directed by Albert Hughes and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) – A fantastical adventure where a humble hero faces off against towering, mythical foes. Bryan Singer directs with Nicholas Hoult leading the cast.

– A fantastical adventure where a humble hero faces off against towering, mythical foes. Bryan Singer directs with Nicholas Hoult leading the cast. Nimesh Patel: Instant Karma (2025) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Apothecary Diaries (Season 1) – Anime series from Toho Animation Studio adapted from the live novel series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

Banger (2025) Netflix Original – French drama where a once-famous DJ is roped in by French Intelligence to silence a rising rival on the decks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3) Netflix Original – Experience the next chapter of the sequel series to Camp Cretaceous.

Pulse (Season 1) Netflix Original – New hospital procedural drama that follows the workers of a busy Miami hospital about to be hit by a hurricane. Featuring performances from Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado.

– New hospital procedural drama that follows the workers of a busy Miami hospital about to be hit by a hurricane. Featuring performances from Willia Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado. Devil May Cry (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this animated debut, demon hunter Dante embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance, under the visionary direction of Adi Shankar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Karma (Season 1) Netflix Original – A riveting K-drama where six lives are intertwined in an unending cycle of fate and unforeseen consequences.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – A lively live-action series that sees Blippi take on a brand-new role in an educational, kid-friendly adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4) Netflix Original – The explosive final season of this hit German series, where digital schemes and mischief hit their climactic finale.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Unicorn Academy (Chapter 3) Netflix Original – New episodes of Netflix’s animated kids series

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Frozen Hot Boys (2025) Netflix Original – A quirky Thai comedy where a dedicated teacher and his spirited students take on a snow-sculpting showdown in Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Season 1) Netflix Original – An offbeat unscripted reality series from South Korea, where contestants navigate the eccentric challenges of a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast.

– An offbeat unscripted reality series from South Korea, where contestants navigate the eccentric challenges of a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast. The Glass Dome (Season 1) Netflix Original – A tense Swedish crime drama that peels back the layers of mystery surrounding a reflective, enigmatic dome.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Project UFO (Season 1) Netflix Original – A Polish drama that explores the far-reaching consequences following an extraordinary UFO landing in Warmia.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Ransom Canyon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Set in the heart of the Texas countryside, this romantic drama weaves passion and intrigue, starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th

iHostage (2025) Netflix Original – A nail-biting Dutch thriller based on true events, where Bobby Boremans navigates a high-stakes hostage crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (2025) Netflix Original – A heartwarming nature documentary by Pippa Ehrlich, chronicling the extraordinary early life of a baby pangolin who’s helped by a man after a sting operation in South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Bullet Train Explosion (2025) Netflix Original – An adrenaline-charged Japanese reboot that redefines high-speed action under the direction of Shinji Higuchi.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 24th

You (Season 5) Netflix Original – The conclusive chapter of this cult crime series, where Joe Goldberg’s fate reaches its suspense-filled climax.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 25th

Havoc (2025) Netflix Original – An action thriller featuring Tom Hardy in a powerhouse role, brought to life by director Gareth Evans.

– An action thriller featuring Tom Hardy in a powerhouse role, brought to life by director Gareth Evans. Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 —The Search for Laqua (Part 2) Netflix Original – New batch of episodes for the latest iteration of the Pokemon anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Astérix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Season 1) Netflix Original – A vibrant French animated series that playfully reimagines the epic adventures of the legendary comic duo.

The Eternaut (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A visionary Argentinian sci-fi saga that propels viewers on a futuristic odyssey of survival and intrigue.

For what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. For a recap of everything added in March, use the link provided.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this April? Let us know in the comments and keep this post bookmarked for the latest.