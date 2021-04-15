Thanks to some recent announcements we’ve been able to put together your first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2021. As the month progresses, and throughout May more movies and TV series will be announced.

In case you missed it, we also have the full list of additions to Netflix Canada in April 2021.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 1st

Forbidden Kingdom – Martial arts fantasy adventure starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

– Martial arts fantasy adventure starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li. Poseidon (2006) – Remake of the classic 70s disaster movie sees the luxury cruise liner Poseidon capsize after being struck by a rogue wave. As the ship begins to sink, the survivors are in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape.

Total Drama (Seasons) – Animated series centered around a reality tv series that sees stereotypical teenagers compete for the grand prize, by any means necessary.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2) N – The second, and final season of Netflix’s biopic of the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Trash Truck (Season 2) N – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 5th

Brightburn (2019) – Superhero horror that sees a superpowered alien child crash land on earth, but instead of using his powers for the good of mankind he may be it destruction.

The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) N – Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th.

– Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N – Crime docu-series about a journalist looking into murders of The Son of Sam Case, is convinced that the murders are linked to a satanic cult.

– Crime docu-series about a journalist looking into murders of The Son of Sam Case, is convinced that the murders are linked to a satanic cult. Upin&Ipin (Season 11) – Children’s animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 6th

An Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N – German crime-drama that sees a law student’s political idealogy pushed to the limit when she joins an anti-fascist group and is sucked into increasingly dangerous and violent situations.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 7th

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N – The first series of the Millarworld comics, Jupiter’s Legacy sees the first generation of heroes looking to retire after a century of keeping the world safe, now it’s up to their children to take the mantle of hero, despite their reluctance to live up to their parent’s legacy.

Milestone (2021) N – Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job to a new intern.

– Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job to a new intern. Monster (2021) N – Court-room drama that sees a 17-year-old film student from Harlem charged with murder, and the dramatic and complex legal battle he must go through to try and win his freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 9th

Super Me (2019) N – Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 10th

Shaft (2019) – Action comedy that sees JJ Shaft, the son of John Shaft, and the grandson of John Shaft, Sr. seek his family’s help to uncover the truth of his best friend’s untimely death.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 12th

Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi survival film starring Mélanie Laurent as a woman who awakens inside a cryogenic chamber, with no memory and must escape before she runs out of air.

The Upshaws (Season 1) N – New sitcom about a Black family in Indiana striving for a better life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 14th

Ferry (2021) N – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.

– Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix. Move to Heaven (Season 1) N – K-Drama centered around Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.”

– K-Drama centered around Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.” The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Amy Adams headlines this psychological thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 19th

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 20th

Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021) N – Zack Snyder returns to direct his first zombie horror since Dawn of the Dead. Starring Dave Bautista, a crack team of elite mercenaries attempt the heist of the century in the zombie-infested city of Las Vegas.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of Jurassic World sees the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue their fight for survival on the island of Isla Nublar, but a new genetic monster released on the island threatens them all.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 26th

The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on the life and career of legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 27th

Eden (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about two malfunctioning robots who secretly raise a girl, disobeying the directive of their robotic overlord who believes killing all of mankind will bring about paradise on Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 28th

Lucifer (Season 5B) N – The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix.

– The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix. The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.

Which new additions are you excited to watch on Netflix Canada in May 2021? Let us know in the comments below!