We’ve your comprehensive look what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2021! With plenty of exciting new Originals, there’s a little something for everyone to binge this Spring.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in April 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 1st

Adventures of Dally & Spanky (2019) – Family drama about a girl who inherits a small horse that develops into an unlikely friendship.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) – Sci-fi from Robert Rodriguez about a cyborg who is revived to help save the world.

– Sci-fi from Robert Rodriguez about a cyborg who is revived to help save the world. Breakaway (2011) – Indian-Canadian sports drama about a Canadian hockey player who struggles to go against family tradition and discrimination in sport.

– Indian-Canadian sports drama about a Canadian hockey player who struggles to go against family tradition and discrimination in sport. Cold Pursuit (2019) – Liam Neeson action drama.

– Liam Neeson action drama. Dating Amber (2020) – Romantic comedy from writer and director David Freyne.

– Romantic comedy from writer and director David Freyne. Glass (2019) – M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to the sci-fi thriller starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Green Book (2018) – Three-time Oscar-winning biopic on a working-class bouncer becoming the driver to a classical pianist.

– Three-time Oscar-winning biopic on a working-class bouncer becoming the driver to a classical pianist. Happy Death Day 2U (2019) – Slasher comedy that takes place immediately after the events of the first film where Tree finds herself in the cycle of dying over and over all over again.

Irul (2021) – Indian horror.

– Indian horror. Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks.

– Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks. Racetime (2018) – Children’s animated musical.

– Children’s animated musical. Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N – Romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends.

– Romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends. Urban Legend (1998) – Teen horror-thriller starring Jared Leto and Alicia Witt.

– Teen horror-thriller starring Jared Leto and Alicia Witt. Worn Stories (Limited Series) N – A docuseries dedicated to clothes and the moving stories people have from the most meaningful items wrapped up in their closet.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 2nd

Amazing Grace (2018) – A documentary on Aretha Franklin.

– A documentary on Aretha Franklin. Bitter Daisies (Season 2) N – A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl.

– A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl. Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.

– Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. God Calling (2018) – Nigerian drama.

– Nigerian drama. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister.

– Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister. Madame Claude (2021) N – French biographical-drama about Madame Claude, the most powerful and influential brothel owner France had ever seen.

Run (2020) N – Aneesh Chaganty directs this Sarah Paulson thriller about a homeschooled teenager beginning to suspect her mother is hiding something.

– Aneesh Chaganty directs this Sarah Paulson thriller about a homeschooled teenager beginning to suspect her mother is hiding something. Sky High (2020) N – Spanish thriller centered around a gang of Spanish petty criminals and their misadventures after the real estate crash.

– Spanish thriller centered around a gang of Spanish petty criminals and their misadventures after the real estate crash. The Serpent (Miniseries) N – Crime-drama co-production with the BBC that tells the tale of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief, and seductive master of disguise.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 4th

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020) – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. What Lies Below (2020) – Sci-fi horror about a 16-year-old girl finding out her mums new boyfriend isn’t what he seems.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 5th

Coded Bias (2020) – Documentary about an MIT researcher who looks into how facial recognition should be changed to not discriminate.

– Documentary about an MIT researcher who looks into how facial recognition should be changed to not discriminate. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – The McKellan family are fish out of the water as they move from Seattle to Georgia, where they reunite with their extended southern family.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N – Interactive special based on the Netflix kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 7th

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N – Musical special from the Queen herself.

– Musical special from the Queen herself. Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime-drama.

– Swedish crime-drama. The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Reality series centered around six engaged Indian couples, and the extravagant weddings put on display.

– Reality series centered around six engaged Indian couples, and the extravagant weddings put on display. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees Jamie Lee aide with wedding planning for struggling lovebirds.

– Reality series that sees Jamie Lee aide with wedding planning for struggling lovebirds. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Season 1) N – Docuseries focused on the famous 1990 Boston robbery which saw two men dressed as Police steal a fortune in art.

– Docuseries focused on the famous 1990 Boston robbery which saw two men dressed as Police steal a fortune in art. Upin & Ipin (Multiple Seasons) – Malaysian animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 8th

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees the legendary Yakuza ‘Immortal Tatsu’ retire from gang-life, and settle down as a house husband.

Story of Kala: When Someone’s in Love (2020) – Romance from Indonesia.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 9th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Turkish comedy

– Turkish comedy Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Night in Paradise (2021) N – After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship.

– After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship. Thunderforce (2021) N – Superhero-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 10th

Don’t Be The First One (Season 1) – K-drama reality talk show.

– K-drama reality talk show. The Stand-In (2020) – R-rated comedy starring Drew Barrymore and… Drew Barrymore.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021) N – Chinese animated feature from director Ji Zhao.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 13th

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – The mighty Godzilla faces off with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah.

– The mighty Godzilla faces off with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah. Mighty Express (Season 3) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N – Documentary series looking at various love stories from around the globe.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 14th

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – Jamie Foxx returns to his sitcom roots as a successful cosmetics business owner that suddenly has to learn how to be a father on the job when his teenage daughter moves in.

Love and Monsters (2020) N – Action comedy where Joel travels across a monster-infested country to find his girlfriend.

– Action comedy where Joel travels across a monster-infested country to find his girlfriend. The Circle USA (Season 2) N – First batch of episodes arrive today and new batches every Wednesday thereafter.

– First batch of episodes arrive today and new batches every Wednesday thereafter. The Soul (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller from Korea about a businessman being killed the journey to catch the murderer.

– Sci-fi thriller from Korea about a businessman being killed the journey to catch the murderer. Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N – Documentary on a family using social media to track down their daughter’s killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020) – Music documentary from TT The Artist.

– Music documentary from TT The Artist. Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese LGBT psychological-thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 16th

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Animated feature film about an alligator going off on an adventure.

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021) – Barbie, Chelsea, and the rest of the Roberts family set sail on an adventure cruise.

– Barbie, Chelsea, and the rest of the Roberts family set sail on an adventure cruise. Doctor Bello (2013) – Tony Abulu directs this Nollywood movie about a doctor who hopes to save a miracle worker.

– Tony Abulu directs this Nollywood movie about a doctor who hopes to save a miracle worker. Into the Beat – Dein Herz tanzt (2020) – German teen musical.

– German teen musical. The 2nd (2020) – Ryan Phillippe action drama.

– Ryan Phillippe action drama. Why Are You Like This? (Season 1) N – Australian comedy seeries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 18th

Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2) N – The next half of the biopic series on the Mexican singing sensation.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 20th

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – 11-year-old Izzy and her mother continues to rescue koalas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 21st

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 22nd

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1) – Thai comedy series.

– Thai comedy series. Searching For Sheela (2021) N – Documentary on Ma Anand Sheela.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 23rd

Critters Attack! (2019) – Comedy horror about a babysitter protecting kids from ravenous critters.

– Comedy horror about a babysitter protecting kids from ravenous critters. Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll – Music documentary on Heroes del Silencio.

– Music documentary on Heroes del Silencio. Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage features as an alien-fighting martial arts fighter.

– Nicolas Cage features as an alien-fighting martial arts fighter. Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Wrap” – Live-concert of the J-pop trio.

– Live-concert of the J-pop trio. Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything. When Alina Starkov’s magical powers are revealed to the world, she is sent to train and hone her magical abilities as Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

Tell Me When (2021) N – Mexican comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 26th

Greta (2018) – Chloë Grace Moretz headlines this thriller about a young woman befriending a lonely widow.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 29th

Yasuke (Season 1) N – Anime series inspired by the real-life Yasuke, the first and only known Black Samurai.

– Anime series inspired by the real-life Yasuke, the first and only known Black Samurai. Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 30th

The Innocent (Season 1) N – Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago.

– Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago. The Mitchells vs The Machines (2021) N – Animated feature from Sony Animation.

