new k dramas on netflix in october 2021

The Fall line-up for K-Dramas is beginning to take shape with some exciting new shows on the way soon. There’s plenty to look forward to, and hopefully, we’ll soon see even more K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2021

My Name (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 15th, 2021

Netflix continues to raise the bar with its quality of South Korean content, and one such show we’re incredibly excited for is the release of My Name. Dark, gritty, with a fun premise, expect to see My Name as one of the most-watched South Korean originals on Netflix in 2021.

In order to find the truth about her father’s death, Yoon Ji Woo, a member of an organized crime ring, infiltrates the Police as an undercover agent.

New Weekly Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2021

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Jae Young, Choi Won Young, Kim Jo Hung

Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 | New Episodes: Wednesdays & Thursdays

Reflection of You will be the first of the fall lineup of jTBC K-Dramas coming to Netflix.

In her youth, Hee Joo grew up in a poor family, but despite her background, she grew up to become a successful painter and essayist. Despite her successful home and work-life, Hee Joo feels her time is spent meaninglessly, that is until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds her of her youthful self who in spite of her poor background is still able to shine.

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Rowwon, Nam Yoon Su, Bae Yoon Kyung, Choi Byung Chan

Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, October 11th, 2021 | New Episodes: Mondays & Tuesdays

Some of the most popular K-Dramas we’ve seen on Netflix are those set in the Joseon period of Korea. We fully expect The King’s Affection to be another popular title for K-Drama fans on Netflix.

Hidden from birth to protect her from being murdered by the king, the twin princess of Crown Prince Lee Hwi is brought out of hiding to replace her brother after his unexpected death. Raised by her mother as the new Prince Lee Hwi, her real identity is hidden. Her position becomes complicated when she begins to fall in love with her tutor Jung Ji Woon.

Returning Weekly Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2021

Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Suk Hyeong, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Finale Date: October 17th, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Week to week Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha continues to grow in the ratings, and at the time of writing has reached a season’s rating high of 10.27%, making it the 24th most-watched cable drama in South Korean history. With many episodes yet to be broadcast the series could climb even higher and higher.

Yoon Hye Jin, a beautiful and incredibly intelligent woman, had her life laid and career mapped out, but after suffering a huge setback, thanks in part to the righteousness of her heart, she moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. It’s in Gongjin where she meets Mr. Hong, who is officially unemployed but the master of odd jobs, helping those around the village who are in need of assistance.

