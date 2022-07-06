Shows That Could Be Netflix’s Next Stranger Things

It’s not a controversial statement to say that Netflix will surely miss Stranger Things once season 5 brings the main series to an end. As one of Netflix’s biggest shows in history, what’s on the horizon that could take its place? We’ve got six picks that could be Netflix’s next Stranger Things (or not).

Of course, the best cop-out answer and indeed the best answer to the question of what could be the next Stranger Things is that we simply don’t know yet. Most Netflix flagships have always seemingly came out of nowhere. Stranger Things was a surprise when it hit in 2016, Ozark had little to no marketing in the run-up and Squid Game certainly surpassed all (if there were any) expectations in late 2021.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Picked by Kasey Moore

Assuming this ever comes to light (it’s been years since we first got word Netflix was picking up Narnia) and dependent on its execution, The Chronicles of Narnia provides a story that will be accessible enough for all ages as Stranger Things does. While Disney’s adaptations eventually fizzled out, Netflix’s approach will hopefully be grander in ambition.

Again, we’ve got so little news on Narnia that it’s really hard to evaluate how high the series and movies can fly on Netflix but given it’s a title that we’re asked most about here at What’s on Netflix, we’re still hopeful it can meet its potential.

The Talisman

Picked by Kasey Moore

Can lightning strike twice? The answer, we hope, is yes which is why The Duffer Brothers’ next project The Talisman where they’re teaming up with Steven Spielberg to adapt the Stephen King novel has our interest piqued.

The project was first announced for Netflix back in March 2021 although, in reality, Steven Spielberg has been attempting to bring it to our screens for over three decades.

While it skews a lot more adult than Stranger Things, the talent involved on the series gives me hope that it has the legs to do well.

The Three-Body Problem

Stranger Things is one of the biggest shows in the world and the only show that comes to mind when thinking of a show that’s even bigger in my mind is Game of Thrones. Of course, Netflix can’t pinch that property with HBO Max planning to mine that in the years to come but they have managed to poach the showrunners who arguably made the show into the behemoth that it was.

We’re referring to David Benioff and D. B. Weiss who jumped to Netflix under an all-encompassing overall deal and their biggest project announcement to date is The Three-Body Problem.

The huge production with lots of big talent set to star is as ambitious as it is grand and if David Benioff and D.B. Weiss can emulate the best seasons of Game of Thrones, we’re in for a treat.

The Sandman

Picked by Jacob Robinson

While many will argue that superhero movies and television shows are aimed at younger audiences, there is no denying the genre’s popularity amongst adults too. It’s thanks to the rapid rise of the superhero genre over the past 15 years that has helped comic books and graphic novels receive their own adaptations where previously they would have been left on the shelf to collect dust.

In particular, we’ve seen a huge increase in the popularity of more adult-themed superhero stories such as The Boys, and Invincible. But one such graphic novel that fans have been waiting patiently for years for is the adaptation of Neil Gaimon’s The Sandman.

So far we’ve only been treated to some key visuals and a teaser trailer for The Sandman, but everything that has been revealed so far suggests that the adaptation will be one of the most visually impressive shows to date on Netflix. And, if the story can match the quality of the visuals then The Sandman has the potential to be one of the best shows to be released on Netflix in 2022.

There’s a lot more pressure riding on the success of The Sandman as its reported $165 million budget dwarfs the budget of the first season of Stranger Things, which cost a reported $6 million per episode to produce.

One Piece

Picked by Jacob Robinson

Netflix has already been behind some live-action adaptations of popular anime shows, some for better and some for worse. However, even before Netflix came along, live-action adaptations of anime were met with scrutiny, with the general consensus that a live-action adaptation can’t hold a candle against a well-animated anime show. A prime example is the recent failure of the Cowboy Bebop adaptation, which did have the potential to be incredible but unfortunately was dead upon arrival.

As one of the most popular fictional franchises on the planet, there is a lot riding on the success of the live-action adaptation of One Piece. And, while many fans will be apprehensive over the show’s release, what gives us hope for the show’s success is the involvement of One Piece creator Echiriiro Oda.

While the live-action adaptation will be a shock to the system for fans old and new, Oda has been working closely with Netflix, and the showrunners of the series to ensure that the live-action adaptation has the same magic and energy as his beloved manga and anime.

As with nearly every live-action adaptation, it will either hit or miss, with very little room for in between.

Assassin’s Creed

Picked by Jacob Robinson

Of all live-action adaptations, nothing makes a person groan more than the idea of another moronic and flacid adaptation of a popular video game franchise. Time and time again, studios have proven their inability to adapt popular stories from video games into great movies or excellent TV shows. However, that all could change with a franchise like Assassin’s Creed.

Fictional historical dramas have proven to be very popular over the past decade, thanks to the likes of Vikings, The Last Kingdom and Barbarians, which have been extremely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. At its core, the story of Assassin’s Creed is a fictional historical drama, but with a few sprinkles of sci-fi thrown in.

What gives Assassin’s Creed an edge over any other historical drama is the ability to work as a pseudo-anthology, with each new season taking the main character to a different era in human history. There are many exciting eras of human history to explore, such as the war for American Revolutionary War, the French Revolution, the Crusades, all of which have already been explored in the video games.

Long story short, an adaptation of Assassin’s Creed should not be hard to get wrong. Between the cool factor of following an order of Assassins, to brand new frontiers of history to explore every season should be every bit of exciting as it sounds.

What do you think? What shows have the potential to be as popular as Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments.