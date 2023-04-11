Upcoming ‘Stranger Things’ Projects in Works at Netflix

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest properties, and over the past few years, we’ve seen various spinoffs, games, and other media released using the brand, and there’s plenty more to come. Below, we’ll take a look at all the various projects beyond the main show and what’s coming up next.

The creatives behind Stranger Things and even some of the actors are currently working with Netflix on many projects too. We’ve got you covered on all the 21 Laps projects from Shawn Levy, The Duffer Brothers projects, and all the Millie Bobby Brown projects here.

Before we dig into what’s next, let’s recap some of the other Stranger Things projects that have been released thus far:

Beyond those projects, Netflix has also licensed the IP to video games and tabletop games, including Fortnite, Dead by Daylight, and Magic: The Gathering.

Upcoming Stranger Things Projects, Spin-offs, and Other Projects

Upcoming Stranger Things Comics/Novels

As mentioned above, dozens of comics have been released under the Stranger Things banner, including many complete volumes of stories. All comics are published by Dark Horse Comics.

Here’s a look at the current and upcoming slate of announced titles:

Tales from Hawkins – The first issue was released on February 8th, 2023, with three new releases planned for May, July, and August 2023.

– The first issue was released on February 8th, 2023, with three new releases planned for May, July, and August 2023. The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner – Four issues planned for the future – no release date at the moment.

Stranger Things VR Project

Coming to Netflix: Late 2023

Described as a psychological horror/action game, this is the second time Stranger Things has made its way into virtual reality although this experience so far looks infinitely more realized.

Per the official page for the new VR project, here’s what you can expect:

“Play as Vecna. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Serving as the show’s first stage show, this new stage play features an original story from The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry. It is reportedly “rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.” Showings will occur in the Phoenix Theater, London, from November 17th, 2023, through June 30th, 2024.

Per the official site, where you can buy tickets, here’s what you can expect from the story:

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Stranger Things (Season 5)

Of course, the main show returns for a fifth and final season, with it expected to land in 2024, although some reports cite it may be as late as 2025.

Over the course of the fourth season, they’ve set up the stakes for a huge final showdown between Eleven and team and Vecna, who has now invaded the town of Hawkins.

We’re keeping track of all the Stranger Things season 5 developments in our big preview for the upcoming final season here.

Untitled Stranger Things Animation Project

Announced in April 2023, Netflix officially announced its first major spin-off that will be dropping onto the service itself in the form of an animated series in the style of a Saturday morning 90s cartoon.

The Duffer Brothers, 21 Laps, Flying Bark Productions, and Eric Robles are attached to the project.

What spin-off or other project are you most looking forward to checking out? Let us know in the comments down below.