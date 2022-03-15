Millie Bobby Brown Shows and Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Catapulted into fame by Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has a bright future ahead of her and Netflix is intent on making itself a big part of that future. A slew of upcoming projects involved the young actress so let’s walk you through all the upcoming Netflix shows and movies starring Brown.

Born in 2004, Brown has been featured in Time’s world’s most influential people list and is primarily known for her role in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Given the success of Stranger Things, we’ve seen the cast all given roles in other Netflix Originals and Brown is no different.

Given Brown’s popularity, Netflix has invested in many upcoming projects involving and starring the young British actress.

Here are the five known upcoming projects starring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix:

Stranger Things (Season 4 & 5)

Stranger Things is where Millie got her big break and there’s plenty more to come. The super-sized fourth season is set to arrive on Netflix over the summer of 2022. We’re also getting a fifth and final season in the near future too.

Beyond these two upcoming seasons, there have been rumors of a spin-off starring Brown but for now, they’re just that.

Enola Holmes 2

Following the success of the first Enola Holmes movie released in 2020, a sequel with Harry Bradbeer returning to direct was soon ordered. Having filmed in 2021, we’re nearing the release which sees Millie return to star alongside Henry Cavill. It’s also worth noting that Brown will have a producing credit for this new entry.

Here’s what we’re expecting from the sequel due to hit Netflix in 2022:

“Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends and brother Sherlock.”

We’ve got more on Enola Holmes 2 in our full preview for the sequel.

Damsel

Set to release in 2023 is a new fantasy movie starring Brown as Princess Elodie. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Wrath of the Titans) is on board to direct the movie which is about a young princess who thinks she’s about to marry Prince Henry but instead is being set up to be sacrificed to a dragon. Not cool.

Not only will Brown star but she’s also serving as an executive producer on the movie too.

We’ve got more on Damsel in our full preview for the upcoming Netflix movie.

The Girls I’ve Been

Coming to Netflix via Aggregate Films output deal with Netflix is The Girls I’ve Been which is adapting the Tess Sharpe best-selling novel.

Brown is set to play Nora O’Malley who is a con artist who users her various character traits of persuasion to get her and her friends out of sticky situations.

Jason Bateman is on board to produce alongside Brown and Michael Costigan.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in & produce THE GIRLS I'VE BEEN. A new Netflix film adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation pic.twitter.com/5kCObjxw78 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

The Thing About Jellyfish

Yet to be confirmed by Netflix is the adaptation of The Thing About Jellyfish which was originally set at Universal in 2015.

Brown is expected to play the role of Suzy Swanson, a young girl who lost her best friend from a drowning accident but begins to suspect something is off.

Hello Sunshine is producing the movie and as we said above, it’s not yet to confirmed to come to Netflix but the evidence is out there that it is.

Beyond Netflix, Brown has also appeared in two Godzilla entries for Legendary Pictures. Back in October 2020, it was announced that Brown would star in a new feature film from The Russo Brothers called The Electric State.

Which of the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown projects coming to Netflix are you most excited for? Let us know down in the comments.