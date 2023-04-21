New The Duffer Brothers Movies & Series Coming Soon to Netflix

The Duffer Brothers re-upped their Netflix deal in 2022 and announced a slew of new projects, with some inside the world of Stranger Things and other new projects too. Here’s everything Matt and Ross Duffer, under their Upside Down Pictures banner, are working on for Netflix as of 2023.

The Duffer Brothers first signed up for a Netflix deal all the way back in September 2019 for multiple years. At the time of signing, the company was called Monkey Massacre, with it having since been renamed to Upside Down Pictures.

The duo is best known for their work behind Netflix’s Stranger Things but have also worked on projects like Wayward Pines, Hidden, Abaraham’s Boys, and We All Fall Down.

As a quick aside, Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment who also produces Stranger Things, is also on a deal with Netflix. Levy and 21 Laps have nearly a dozen projects at Netflix.

Upcoming Stranger Things Series and Spinoffs

The duo is very much still involved with Stranger Things, which is set to expand dramatically in the future.

Here’s a list of all the projects we know about so far:

Stranger Things (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of the flagship series concludes Eleven’s journey and sees her and co going toe-to-toe with Vecna.

– The fifth and final season of the flagship series concludes Eleven’s journey and sees her and co going toe-to-toe with Vecna. Untitled Stranger Things Live-Action Series – Spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers, with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing.

– Spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers, with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing. Untitled Stranger Things Animated Series – Described as a Saturday morning cartoon.

– Described as a Saturday morning cartoon. Stranger Things: Tokyo – Yet-to-be-confirmed anime series spinoff.

– Yet-to-be-confirmed anime series spinoff. Stranger Things: The First Shadow – Live performance play due to begin in London in late 2023.

– Live performance play due to begin in London in late 2023. Stranger Things VR – Video game VR project from Tender Claws due out in late 2023.

– Video game VR project from Tender Claws due out in late 2023. Stranger Things Comics – Currently announced projects include Tales from Hawkins and The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner.

Other Netflix Projects Coming From The Duffer Brothers

Death Note Series Adaptation

Live-action anime adaptations have hardly the best reputation on Netflix, and indeed, Death Note has already been subject to a live-action adaptation in the form of a movie. Although the movie was supposed to get a sequel, its development is currently unknown.

The beloved anime is about a student who discovers a book that allows him to kill whoever he likes by writing down their name.

Now, The Duffers will be working on a “live-action” television adaptation, but little is known beyond its initial announcement.

The Talisman

First announced for Netflix back in March 2021, development is still ongoing for Netflix’s series adaptation of The Talisman, a book by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

The series is set to be a mix of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror. Here’s a rundown of the series story:

“To save his mother from certain death, young Jack Sawyer enters a parallel world known as the Territories in search of a powerful talisman.”

The Boroughs

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews worked as writers and producers on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and will now be teaming with Netflix on a brand new sci-fi series called The Boroughs.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

