Every New Tyler Perry Movie & Series Coming Soon To Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Producer, director, actor, and writer Tyler Perry is undoubtedly one of the busiest people, with a partnership with Netflix, with an enormous number of projects already released and available, and many more in the pipeline. The year 2025 will be no exception. As part of the Next on Netflix 2025 reveals, the streamer announced that it has five projects lined up for 2025, with one already released and three more scheduled for the Summer. That’s in addition to another recently announced movie and renewal! Here’s an updated guide to Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix projects!

In addition to working with Netflix, Perry also collaborates with Prime Video on multiple projects, including Joy Ridge, a new film currently in production. In addition to producing projects like Sister Act 3. One project we also heard Perry was working on for Netflix was Joe’s College Road Trip, although that hasn’t been confirmed for a 2025 release or officially confirmed to be at Netflix… so we’ll put a pin in that for now.

As a reminder, all previously released Tyler Perry projects (any titles marked with an asterisk note he only starred in vs produced) include:

Brain on Fire (2016)*

A Fall From Grace (2020)

Don’t Look Up (2021)*

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Mea Culpa (2024)

The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Beauty in Black (Season – Parts 1 & 2)

Now, let’s see what’s coming up…

She The People

Netflix Release Dates: May 22nd for Part 1 and August 14th, 2025

First up, as of the time of this update, we have a new series that was created, directed, and written by Tyler Perry himself, with the help of Niya Palmer. This one is called She’s the People and is a political dramedy series that stars Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton. Here’s the logline for She’s the People:

“Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

Straw

Netflix release date: June 11th, 2025

Next up on our list is another production written and directed by Tyler Perry himself. This one is a film called Straw, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, and Rockmond Dunbar. The official logline for Straw reads:

“A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.”

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Netflix Release Date: July 11th, 2025

Next up is the next installment in Tyler Perry’s long-running Madea franchise. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Madea’s Destination Wedding includes a returning and new cast of Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, and Xavier Smalls.

Netflix’s Madea’s Destination Wedding was filmed across multiple months in 2024.

R&B

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD

Next up is a movie called R&B, although ,unlike other projects on our list, Tyler Perry is only producing here. The directing was done by Alanna Brown, making her directing debut. Michael Elliot (Just Wright) & Cory Tynan (Earth: Final Conflict) wrote the script. It comes as part of a new faith initiative from Netflix.

R&B is a contemporary version of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly, widowed woman and, in the process, finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.

The movie’s cast includes Serayah McNeill, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, Jermaine Dupri, Lecrae Moore, Christopher Broughton, and Yung Joc.

Beauty in Black (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: 2026 TBD

It became clear right from the get-go that Beauty in Black was doing numbers for the streamer, and that’s now confirmed with the series picking up 24.90 million views in the second half of 2024, with even more upon the release of part 2 in early March 2025. So clear, in fact, that Netflix had already greenlit a second season well ahead of that season 2 premiere, with production already having wrapped up on the drama about a dysfunctional family that operates in the comics industry.

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” Perry said in a statement upon the announcement of season 2.

Doing Life

Announced in early April 2025, this new movie is once again written and directed by Perry, with the plot revolving around a single mom’s path overlapping with a former prisoner who is seeking redemption, leading to an unlikely connection. Joyce Glenn, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamberla Perry, Jay Reeves, Mike Massa, Karen Obilom, Naomi Baker, and Jasmine Sargent are amongst the cast.

Are you excited about these projects? Let us know in the comments!