Tyler Perry to Direct and Write ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ Movie For Netflix

Netflix is re-teaming with Tyler Perry for multiple projects, and one of those is a new comedy-drama movie called Joe’s College Road Trip that’s set to get into production in early 2024.

The Cinemaholic was the first to report on the news, with their report backed up by a publicly available casting call listed on Actors Access posted on December 14th that was looking for a number of roles for the upcoming project.

Tyler Perry is on board, having written the screenplay, and will direct, too. Producing the movie are Perry and long-time collaborators Angi Bones (The Negotiator, Blade) and Will Areu (A Fall From Grace).

Here’s the synopsis for the new upcoming feature film:

“Realizing he may have sheltered his son for too long, BRIAN begrudgingly agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather in the hopes that JOE can teach him a thing or two about Black History and the real world – ideally without getting them both killed in the process. Generations clash as the two embark and they quickly run into trouble. But somewhere along the way, B.J. gains a new perspective on the generations that came before him, and comes to appreciate his grandpa Joe…”

Among the roles currently being cast include Vikki and Garrett, Brian’s neighbor who hosts a party for the high school graduates with Vikki described as privileged and often called a Karen.

Production, according to the casting sheet, is set to get underway between January 8th, 2024 and run through a couple of months with the wrap date set for around March 1st, 2024

Tyler Perry’s Growing Slate of Upcoming Netflix Originals

Joe’s College Road Trip adds to an already pretty robust slate of upcoming movies Netflix has coming from Tyler Perry.

Set to release in 2024 will be two movies that have already wrapped production: Mea Culpa and Six Triple Eight. The former is a crime drama about an ambitious criminal attorney who takes on a murder case of an artist, while the latter is a lavish WWII drama about 855 women who joined the war to fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

As we recently unveiled, Perry is eying two new Madea movies on Netflix, with the first set to begin filming in January 2024 with that entry called Madea’s Destination Wedding.

They add to Perry’s previous output on the service, including A Jazzman’s Blues, A Fall From Grace, and A Madea Homecoming.

We’ll keep you posted on Joe’s College Road Trip as and when we learn more. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about this new drama.