What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 19 to 25, 2026

As we move into the back half of October, Netflix is delivering an absolutely blockbuster week of content. Between the jaw-dropping SVOD debut of a massive historical epic, the highly anticipated return of a fan-favorite gentleman thief, and a brand-new chapter of a hit sci-fi anime, your autumn watchlist is about to get seriously packed.

Here is a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between October 19th and October 25th, 2026, including three expanded highlights you definitely won’t want to miss. For more on what’s to come throughout the remainder of the month and now into November, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

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Return to the neon-drenched, hyper-violent streets of Night City! Following up on the massive success of the first iteration, this brand-new chapter earns a rare and well-deserved 5/5 rating in our full review. With director Kai Ikarashi taking the reins from Hiroyuki Imaishi, the new season focuses on an entirely new cast of characters pushed to the brink. The story is uniquely woven together by Roman, a 12-year-old aspiring filmmaker documenting the chaotic lives of a vengeance-seeking Nomad and cyberpsychosis-afflicted mercenaries through a fuzzy, ’90s-style digital camera. Blending incredible new visual aesthetics, a killer soundtrack (featuring The Cure!), and a deeply human core about broken people trying to reassemble themselves, this is an absolute must-watch.

Gladiator II (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Are you not entertained?! In a massive get for the streaming service, Ridley Scott’s spectacular return to ancient Rome makes its SVOD debut this week. Decades after witnessing the death of Maximus (in the Oscar-winning original film, which conveniently drops on Netflix the exact same day), a grown-up Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the blood-soaked Colosseum to fight for his life and the future of the empire after his home is conquered. Co-starring Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and a scene-stealing Denzel Washington, this is epic, blockbuster filmmaking at its finest.

Lupin (Part 4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The gentleman thief is back! Omar Sy reprises his iconic, charismatic role as the masterful illusionist and thief Assane Diop for a brand-new chapter of French heist action. After the explosive and twisty events of Part 3, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how Assane will navigate his most dangerous set of adversaries yet. Expect high-stakes robberies, brilliant disguises, and edge-of-your-seat tension in this massive Netflix Original return.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 19th

Acquired: The History of Seinfeld (2026) – A fascinating documentary diving into the creation, rise, and enduring legacy of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld.

– A fascinating documentary diving into the creation, rise, and enduring legacy of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. FROM (Seasons 1-3) – The terrifying, critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series FROM makes its way to Netflix. If you haven’t watched this gripping mystery about a nightmarish town that traps everyone who enters, now is your chance to binge.

– The terrifying, critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series FROM makes its way to Netflix. If you haven’t watched this gripping mystery about a nightmarish town that traps everyone who enters, now is your chance to binge. I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) – Blythe Danner and Sam Elliott star in this charming and poignant indie romance about a widow discovering a new lease on life.

– Blythe Danner and Sam Elliott star in this charming and poignant indie romance about a widow discovering a new lease on life. Mermaid Magic (Season 2) – The animated kids’ fantasy series returns for a second splashy season.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 20th

Blindspotting (Seasons 1-2) – A brilliant spin-off comedy-drama series based on the acclaimed 2018 film. After her partner is suddenly incarcerated, Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) is forced to navigate a chaotic existential crisis by moving in with his mother (Helen Hunt) in a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. Created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

– A brilliant spin-off comedy-drama series based on the acclaimed 2018 film. After her partner is suddenly incarcerated, Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) is forced to navigate a chaotic existential crisis by moving in with his mother (Helen Hunt) in a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. Created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Return to the neon-drenched, hyper-violent streets of Night City in the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit sci-fi anime.

– Return to the neon-drenched, hyper-violent streets of Night City in the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit sci-fi anime. Hot Wheels: Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (2026) – Kids’ animated special.

– Kids’ animated special. Kubi (2023) – Japanese action movie.

– Japanese action movie. Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine (2026) Netflix Original – Theo Von opens up about the wild world that raised him, from his back-road upbringing to acid-filled adventures, in this revealing stand-up hour.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 21st

Emily (2022) – Emma Mackey stars as a young Emily Brontë in this partially fictionalized biographical drama exploring the passionate romances and gothic events that inspired Wuthering Heights.

– Emma Mackey stars as a young Emily Brontë in this partially fictionalized biographical drama exploring the passionate romances and gothic events that inspired Wuthering Heights. Gladiator (2000) – Russell Crowe won an Oscar for his unforgettable performance as a betrayed Roman general battling his way up the gladiatorial ranks to exact vengeance.

– Russell Crowe won an Oscar for his unforgettable performance as a betrayed Roman general battling his way up the gladiatorial ranks to exact vengeance. Gladiator II (2024) – Ridley Scott’s massive historical epic sequel starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington makes its streaming debut.

– Ridley Scott’s massive historical epic sequel starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington makes its streaming debut. Hollywood Dirt (2017) – Emma Rigby and Johaan Urb star in this steamy romance movie.

– Emma Rigby and Johaan Urb star in this steamy romance movie. The Ides of March (2011) – George Clooney directs and stars alongside Ryan Gosling in this tense, twisty political thriller about a young campaign press secretary caught in a web of dirty backroom politics.

– George Clooney directs and stars alongside Ryan Gosling in this tense, twisty political thriller about a young campaign press secretary caught in a web of dirty backroom politics. The Mother of Penguins (Season 2) Netflix Original – The Polish drama series returns for a second season.

– The Polish drama series returns for a second season. The New Stanford Prison Experiment (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this modern, chilling reimagining of the infamous psychological study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks as shifting power dynamics expose what they’re truly capable of.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 22nd

Bottle Shock (2008) – Based on the true story of the 1976 “Judgment of Paris,” this delightful indie comedy-drama starring Alan Rickman and Chris Pine follows a struggling Napa Valley winery entering a blind tasting competition against prestigious French wines.

– Based on the true story of the 1976 “Judgment of Paris,” this delightful indie comedy-drama starring Alan Rickman and Chris Pine follows a struggling Napa Valley winery entering a blind tasting competition against prestigious French wines. Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac (Podcast) Netflix Original – Video episodes of the new podcast series.

– Video episodes of the new podcast series. Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (Season 1) Netflix Original – In this quirky Japanese comedy, a renowned stage actor returns home from London only to discover that every single person in his country has completely forgotten who he is.

– In this quirky Japanese comedy, a renowned stage actor returns home from London only to discover that every single person in his country has completely forgotten who he is. I Am Solo, Love Goes On (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality TV series.

– Korean reality TV series. Nobody Wants This (Season 3) Netflix Original – The hit romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody returns for more hilarious relationship milestones.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 23rd

Fading Grandeur (Season 1) Netflix Original – A Spanish comedy series following a fallen marquis desperate to sell his crumbling mansion to a mysterious millionaire with her own hidden agenda.

– A Spanish comedy series following a fallen marquis desperate to sell his crumbling mansion to a mysterious millionaire with her own hidden agenda. Lupin (Part 4) Netflix Original – Omar Sy returns as the suave gentleman thief Assane Diop for a highly anticipated brand-new chapter of French heist action.

– Omar Sy returns as the suave gentleman thief Assane Diop for a highly anticipated brand-new chapter of French heist action. Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story (2026) Netflix Original – An intimate and inspiring documentary feature about the acclaimed, boundary-pushing comedian.

– An intimate and inspiring documentary feature about the acclaimed, boundary-pushing comedian. Shadows of the Ten Ninja (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Japanese period series.

– Japanese period series. Surviving Hurricane Otis (2026) Netflix Original – A powerful Mexican documentary following a man and his half-brother fighting to survive the devastation of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, October 25th

My Happy Marriage (Season 3) Netflix Original.

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments below!