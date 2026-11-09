First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2026

The coutndown to Christmas on Netflix UK begins as we have our first look at what’s coming to the streaming service in December 2026!

Netflix UK’s December film lineup is headlined by David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, bringing Brad Pitt back as Hollywood’s favorite fixer. The festive slate also features Maddie Ziegler in the time-loop rom-com In a Holidaze, Cameron Diaz in the family comedy Bad Day, and Taraji P. Henson in Give Me Some Sugah. Rounding out the movie highlights are Brad Bird’s animated sci-fi adventure Ray Gunn, the Spanish thriller Proxies, and the adult-animated romance In Waves.

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As for television, subscribers can look forward to a packed lineup led by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, and Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Returning hits include the final season of Emily in Paris, alongside international additions like the Japanese dystopian drama Quiztopia and the Korean period piece Tantara.

This is a live page, not the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2026. More titles will be announced throughout November and December, so bookmark this page and keep a close eye on what’s coming.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2026

An Open Field (2026) N – A short documentary by director Teboho Edkins, who, alongside his father, journeys to Ethiopia and joins a community in mourning.

– A short documentary by director Teboho Edkins, who, alongside his father, journeys to Ethiopia and joins a community in mourning. Collect & Praise (Season 1) N – Comedy series starring Druski. A money-hungry megachurch pastor and his unpredictable deacon scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy.

– Comedy series starring Druski. A money-hungry megachurch pastor and his unpredictable deacon scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy. Papa Zola The Movie (2025) – Animated adventure directed by Nizam Razak. A bumbling food delivery driver leads a double life as a skilled operative. But when aliens kidnap his daughter, he must reunite with his allies to save her and stop the Aliens from turning Earth into a simulated reality.

– Animated adventure directed by Nizam Razak. A bumbling food delivery driver leads a double life as a skilled operative. But when aliens kidnap his daughter, he must reunite with his allies to save her and stop the Aliens from turning Earth into a simulated reality. Trinity (Season 1) N – A political thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Naval Officer Commander Katherine Decker, who is drawn into a dangerous political conspiracy because of her connections to the Secretary of Defense.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2026

The Good Boss (Limited Series) N – An Italian comedy series starring Luca Zingaretti as the beloved owner of a steering-wheel factory, whose life suddenly spirals out of control.

In a Holidaze (2026) N – Christmas romcom starring Maddie Ziegler as Maelyn Jones, who gets more than she bargained for with a Christmas wish, which results in her reliving the same Christmas day over and over again.

– Christmas romcom starring Maddie Ziegler as Maelyn Jones, who gets more than she bargained for with a Christmas wish, which results in her reliving the same Christmas day over and over again. La Bola Negra (2026) N – Spanish epic directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. The story spans three eras and explores what it means to be gay.

– Spanish epic directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. The story spans three eras and explores what it means to be gay. Marcos: Another World Is Possible (2026) N – Mexican documentary about the masked man who became the face of the Zapatista uprising in 1994.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2026

A Filipino Christmas (Limited Series) N – Filipino holiday drama anthology.

– Filipino holiday drama anthology. Empress of Flames (Season 1) N – Thai period drama. A dethroned princess must navigate treachery and betrayal as she fights to regain her crown.

– Thai period drama. A dethroned princess must navigate treachery and betrayal as she fights to regain her crown. Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid (2026) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Just Mercy (2019) – Biographical drama starring Michael B. Jordan as civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, who works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.

– Biographical drama starring Michael B. Jordan as civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, who works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend (2026) N – Japanese rom-com. Years after their breakup, Haruki reunites with his ex, who is now an unapologetic feminist.

Pride and Prejudice (Limited Series) N – Period drama and adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

– Period drama and adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Secrets (2026) N – Indonesian thriller. A former sex worker’s peaceful life with her daughter is thrown into chaos with the arrival of her abusive ex.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 4th, 2026

14th (2026) N – Documentary focused on the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the 150-year fight for the United States to reflect the change it was meant to bring.

– Documentary focused on the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the 150-year fight for the United States to reflect the change it was meant to bring. Love Is Blind: South Africa (Season 1) N – Netflix’s reality dating series heads to South Africa as a group of singles seeks to find love.

– Netflix’s reality dating series heads to South Africa as a group of singles seeks to find love. Who Kills the Banker’s Widow? (2026) N – Spanish documentary. The murder within the family of Spanish millionaires shatters their seemingly perfect image.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 6th, 2026

Jamie’s Air-Fryer Meals (Season 1) – Food reality series hosted by Jamie Oliver, who serves up simple and delicious meals, snacks, and more you can make at home in your air fryer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 9th, 2026

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday (Season 1) N – Reality food series.

– Reality food series. Grifters (Season 1) N – Brazilian crime-drama series. A local gang known as “Rauls” runs online scams to escape poverty in São Paulo.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 10th, 2026

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Limited Series) N – Crime drama starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen. John and Patsy Ramsey struggle to navigate the grief and scrutiny after the murder of their daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 11th, 2026

Bad Day (2026) N – Family comedy starring Cameron Diaz. Joy, a single mother, has one of the worst, most chaotic days of her life to keep her promise to her daughter.

– Family comedy starring Cameron Diaz. Joy, a single mother, has one of the worst, most chaotic days of her life to keep her promise to her daughter. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Final Draw (2026) N – The group stages of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be determined live on Netflix.

– The group stages of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be determined live on Netflix. In Waves (2026) N – Adult-animated romantic film starring Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu.

– Adult-animated romantic film starring Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu. Jean-Michel Basquiat (2026) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Proxies (2026) N – Spanish thriller film. A man walks into a police station on Christmas Eve to confess to a crime, setting off a twisted game tied to a much larger cold case that defies logic.

Tantara (Season 1) – Korean period drama. In 1970s Korea, the glitz and glamour of the budding music business offers those with hope and a dream a way out of poverty.

– Korean period drama. In 1970s Korea, the glitz and glamour of the budding music business offers those with hope and a dream a way out of poverty. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua (2026) N – Live boxing event in which Tyson Fury faces Anthony Joshua for the first time in their professional careers in the main event.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 15th, 2026

Sunshine Girls (Season 1) N – YA comedy series. New Yorker Olivia faces a sudden move to Southern California for her freshman year at Valley High, where she befriends influencer Riley and horse-loving Taylor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 16th, 2026

Give Me Some Sugah (2026) N – Drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. A woman risks it all to open up her dream bakery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 17th, 2026

Quiztopia (Season 1) N – Japanese dystopian drama series. In an alternate Japan, a quiz show holds tyrannical sway over the people: the winner gets any wish granted, and the losers are punished with hard labor. When the quiz show’s host is targeted by rebels, society spirals into chaos.

– Japanese dystopian drama series. In an alternate Japan, a quiz show holds tyrannical sway over the people: the winner gets any wish granted, and the losers are punished with hard labor. When the quiz show’s host is targeted by rebels, society spirals into chaos. Tuiskoms (Season 2) N – Afrikaans language romance drama.

– Afrikaans language romance drama. Unaccustomed Earth (Season 1) N – Romantic drama series starring Freida Pinto and Sanath Saji. Thanks to a health crisis, a mother and her family return to the US, where she must confront buried desire that upends her Indian American Community.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 18th, 2026

Beyond Society (Season 1) N – Spanish documentary on the aftermath of the 1972 Andes Plane Crash, following the survivors, victims’ families, and the reality of the tragedy.

Ray Gunn (2026) N – Animated adventure directed by Brad Bird. In the futuristic city of Metropia, private eye Raymon Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens and megastar Venus Nova.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 23rd, 2026

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (2026) N – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel directed by David Fincher. Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, eight years later, as Hollywood’s “Studio Fixer.”

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 24th, 2026

Emily in Paris (Season 6) N – The sixth and final season of Emily in Paris.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 25th, 2026

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Bills vs. Broncos (2026) N – The NFL returns to Netflix as the Buffalo Bills hit the road on Christmas Day to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

– The NFL returns to Netflix as the Buffalo Bills hit the road on Christmas Day to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High. NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Packers vs. Bears (2026) N – NFL Christmas Gameday continues with an NFC showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 27th, 2026

Six Kings Slam (Season 2) N – Live Tennis event. The world’s best Men’s tennis players head to Saudi Arabia for a tennis exhibition tournament.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 31st, 2026

COUNTDOWN CONCERT 2026-2027 STARTO to WORLD (2026) N – Netflix’s live concert to bring in the start of the New Year.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in December 2026? Let us know in the comments below!