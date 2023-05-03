44 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in June 2023

Mid-way through the 2023, and June could be another busy month of departures for Netflix UK. Throughout May, and June, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in June 2023.

One of the biggest departures for June is Paddington 2. One of the most beloved fictional bears, since the Queen’s platinum jubilee there’s been a giant resurgance in the love for the peruvian marmalade-sandwhich loving bear.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st, 2023:

122 (2019)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

The American (2010)

Backdraft (1991)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Break Up (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Burning Love (2012)

Carriers (2009)

Chippa (2018)

The Craiglist Killer (2011)

Dear My Friends (2016)

The Diary of Anne Frank (2016)

The Dream Job (2016)

Eye See You (2002)

Franco: The Brutal Truth About Spain’s Dictator (2017)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Last Night (2010)

Legend (2015)

Major Payne (1995)

Midnight Diner (2014)

Mind Game (2015)

My Shy Boss (1 Season))

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paid in Full (2002)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Raven (2012)

Revolutionary Love (2017)

Ricky Zoom (1 Season)

Scream (1996)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

Teen Wolf (6 Seasons)

This Is 40 (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2023

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (1 Season) N

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (1 Season) N

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (1 Seas0n)

Nigella: At My Table (1 Season)

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (1 Season)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in June 2023? Let us know in the comments below!