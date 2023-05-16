‘Unit 42’ Netflix Original Series Leaving Netflix in June 2023

All ten episodes of Unit 42 will depart Netflix globally in June 2023 as its licensing rights come up for renewal.

The crime drama series Unit 42 (also known as Unité 42) originates from Belgium and comes from creators Julie Bertrand, Annie Carels, and Charlotte Joulia.

The show first aired on La Une in Belgium in 2017 before hitting Netflix globally in June 2019. Now, just four years after the arrival of season 1, it’s due to depart with removal notices currently showing for June 14th, 2023 with your last day to watch being June 13th.

Article Continues Below...

If you do plan on checking out the show before it departs, here’s what you can expect:

“A widowed cop tapped to lead a special cybercrimes unit teams up with a former hacker to hunt down tech-savvy criminals who are terrorizing Belgium.”

DailyDot reviewed the series at the time of its Netflix release and ultimately gave it a 3-and-a-half star rating concluding, “Unit 42 shows tremendous promise and gives proper space to its leads, with each episode further illuminating Gay’s star power.”

Two seasons of the show did go on to be produced for Unit 42, but only one ever came to Netflix around the globe, with one notable exception. That exception was Netflix France, which received the 10-episode second season and is not currently set to lose either season simultaneously as other regions.

Why is Unit 42 leaving Netflix?

As we’ve covered before, there are multiple types of Netflix Original even though they all get branded and dumped onto Netflix in the same manner (only Prime Video differentiates between an Original and an Exclusive).

In the case of Unit 42, Netflix simply licensed exclusively the show in international territories for a fixed period of time. As we now know, that length of time was exactly four years.

Once Unit 42 departs Netflix, it’ll join the 80+ other Netflix Originals that have departed the service. Big movies and series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Shtisel, and Uncoupled have all departed for various reasons, and more are set to follow in the years to come.

Did you check out Unit 42 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.