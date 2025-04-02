Stephen Graham’s Other Show from ‘Adolescence’ Team Is Leaving Netflix Soon

Chances are, you’ve already binged all four episodes of Netflix’s breakout 2025 hit, Adolescence. Just yesterday, the series broke into Netflix’s all-time most-watched list and is now even eyeing the second-place spot, currently held by Stranger Things season 4, for the most-watched English-language title of all time. If you’re wondering what to watch next, you’ll want to check out Boiling Point—not only does it feature Stephen Graham, but it’s also directed by the same director behind Adolescence. However, you’ll need to act fast: the movie has just been confirmed to be leaving Netflix in the US in May 2025.

Not to be confused with the movie of the same name, Boiling Point, the TV series is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2021 film, expanding on the intense world first introduced in the movie. Much like Adolescence, it’s a real-time drama shot in one continuous take, capturing the chaos of a single night in a London restaurant under the pressure of a struggling head chef. The TV series picks up six months later and explores the aftermath of those events. The series shifts focus to Carly, a former sous-chef who is now running her own restaurant, and delves deeper into the lives, relationships, and personal challenges of the kitchen and front-of-house team.

Stephen Graham still stars in the series alongside an excellent array of other British talent such as Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Izuka Hoyle, Áine Rose Daly, Daniel Larkai, and Gary Lamont.

As we first reported, Netflix licensed the series from April 29th, 2024, but only picked up the license in the United States of America. Incredibly, when the series was added to Netflix last year, it went unwatched by Netflixers after its addition. Indeed, we can see from the Netflix Engagement Report that it only had around 400,000 hours watched, which only equates to 100,000 views in the first half of 2024. In the second half of 2024, it didn’t feature at all, suggesting it got significantly less than 100,000 views. Criminal given the calibre of talent on display here.

The good news is that the show’s streaming options go beyond Netflix right now. According to JustWatch, Prime Video, Tubi, and The Roku Channel also carry the show. If you want to check out the movie, it’s available on some of the services above except for Prime Video. Instead, it’s currently streaming on Peacock.

Director Philip Barantini and writer Jack Thorne are sticking with Netflix for their next project. Barantini will take over the directing reins from Harry Bradbeer for the next Enola Holmes movie, which is due to start filming in April 2025 and be released in 2026. Jack Thorne continues writing duties from the prior two entries.

Will you be watching Boiling Point before it departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.