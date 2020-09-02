‘Charmed’ Seasons 1-8 Leaving Netflix in October 2020

The original Charmed series is currently set to be removed in its entirety from Netflix on October 1st, 2020 in the United States. Here’s why the series could be removed, its history on Netflix and where it could head next if it does leave.

The classic series that aired on The WB back in the day followed a trio of sisters who discover they’re, in fact, powerful sorceresses and become involved with the supernatural.

The series aired between 1998 to 2006 and ran for a total of 178 episodes across 8 seasons. All episodes and seasons are now set for removal from Netflix US on October 1st, 2020.

The series has been streaming on Netflix US since it was re-added back in 2015 but the contract has seemingly come to an end after 5 years. It’s worth noting that Netflix USA is currently the only Netflix region carrying the original Charmed series.

So why is it leaving? Well, it comes down to contracts. Netflix doesn’t own Charmed instead it licenses it from CBS Television Distribution.

There is a chance, of course, that Netflix and CBS could choose to renew the show although the past has shown that’s unlikely to be the case.

The series wasn’t included in the official September 2020 removal list (which lists October 1st removals for September 30th – don’t ask us why) so that could indicate that this isn’t a done deal just yet.

Where is Charmed streaming once it leaves Netflix?

That’s not yet known. The default answer would be CBS All Access (or whatever they call the new supersized service they’re working on) but CBS has been known to continue licensing its show in which case it’d go to the highest bidder.

What does this mean for the reboot of Charmed on Netflix?

Let’s quickly touch on the implications of this on the brand new rebooted Charmed series that began in 2019.

The most important point is that this removal does not affect the new rebooted series, at least for a while. The new show falls under The CW output deal that concluded in 2019 but still sees shows get annual updates.

The rebooted series will remain on Netflix as long as new seasons get produced but once the show ends, it’ll then leave Netflix 5 years after the final season drops onto Netflix.

Currently, we’re expecting season 3 to arrive at some point in 2021.

Will you miss Charmed once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.