When will ‘Charmed’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

After coming to an abrupt end during its second season, Charmed season 3 finally started airing its third season on January 24th, 2021 onwards. With the finale having aired, here’s when Charmed season 3 will be on Netflix

Charmed is an American supernatural-drama series and is the reboot of the popular series of the same name from the early 2000sThe series has faced criticism from fans old and new, but towards the end of the second season, there was a significant jump in quality.

The first season debuted back in 2018 with the future currently secure for the show with season 4 on the way.

When is Charmed season 3 coming to Netflix US?

Both the first and second season of Charmed have always come to Netflix in May however that absolutely won’t be the case with Charmed season 3.

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The CW has been forced to postpone the production of Charmed, and many other productions, until it is safe to resume filming. This delay means that Charmed season 3 didn’t premiere until January 2021.

Season 3 has been said to be 18 episodes long which is shorter than both seasons 1 and 2. That means we roughly now know when season 3 is due to wrap up on The CW.

That date is currently set for July 16th, 2021. Usually, we see the show come to Netflix 8 days after the finale although we don’t know whether this still applies (see Black Lightning season 4) if it does for Charmed, it should drop in the last couple of weeks of July 2021.

That was confirmed in late June 2021 with the release date set for July 24th, 2021.

That date has come and gone and sadly, no Charmed season 3. It appears that the show has been delay until July 31st, 2021.

Are the old cast members of the original Charmed series returning?

Constant rumors about the potential return of the original Charmed cast members have been flying around since the reboot was announced.

More fuel to that fire was added when actress Rose McGowan, who starred as Paige, admitted that she would like to return, not to mention even the new cast has admitted they would like to see the original “Charmed Ones” in action on their series as well.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but considering both parties have shown a keen interest, we can imagine it’ll happen eventually.

It’s very doubtful the original cast members would become series regulars, but it would be fun to see them appear every now and again, acting as mentors to the new batch of Witches.

Is the Charmed reboot going to leave Netflix?

Fans shouldn’t worry, for as long as The CW continues to make more seasons of Charmed, the longer it will remain on Netflix.

Once the series comes to an end, only then can we really discuss when Charmed will leave Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Charmed season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!