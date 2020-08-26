Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Welcome to your monthly look at what’s set to leave Netflix US throughout the month of October 2020. This will be a post that continuously gets updated with all of the TV series and movies set to leave throughout the month.

As a reminder, unlike other outlets, we list titles for removal on the actual day of removal as opposed to Netflix’s own produced lists. Those lists include dates that are a day before they’re due to depart.

We learn about removals around a month before they’re due to depart but also get extended lists from Netflix themselves towards the end of the month. We also cover what’s leaving Netflix in other regions including the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Unlike September, there are no Disney movies set to leave in October 2020 that we know of. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is the next Disney title set to leave but that won’t be until November 2020.

We may also hear more about the removal of That 70s Show in October 2020 as the show’s license is quickly coming up to expiration.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Please note: these departures only apply to Netflix in the United States.

Removal Date TBD

Parks & Recreation (All Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1st, 2020

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

What will you miss once it leaves Netflix in October 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.