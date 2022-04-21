‘Downton Abbey’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

The hit period drama series Downton Abbey will soon be making its departure from Netflix after only a single year on the service. It’s set to leave on June 1st and if you’re wondering why, let’s fill you in.

In case you didn’t know, the historical British drama aired on ITV and later on PBS in the US between 2010 and 2015. Among the stars of the show include Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Brendan Coyle.

It had streamed on Netflix before getting pulled but was an unexpected re-addition on June 1st, 2021.

Shortly after Downton Abbey came to Netflix, the show saw a resurgence in popularity on tools that can track the popularity of shows and movies. Nielsen’s Top 10s have listed the series multiple times over the past year suggesting that it was a show that was rewatched multiple times.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States is currently set to lose all six seasons on June 1st, 2022. That means your last day to watch the show on Netflix is May 31st, 2022 but only if you’re in the US. Many other regions still have all six seasons.

Why is Downton Abbey leaving Netflix?

The title was licensed to Netflix seemingly on a one-year contract. That means Netflix is only able to stream the show for a single year before they have to get back around the negotiating table.

Our theory is that Downton Abbey was licensed out to multiple streamers last year to drum up interest in Downton Abbey: A New Era which heads to theaters in late April.

Where will Downton Abbey stream next?

The good news is that it looks like the show will be widely available elsewhere for the time being. Prime Video, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Britbox, and of course, PBS’s streaming platforms.

Will all regions of Netflix lose Downton Abbey in June 2022?

Likely not although all the regions that do carry Downton Abbey are likely at risk of losing the title later in the year.

That’s because Netflix US licensed the series back in June 2021 whereas most others (at least 29 other regions) licensed it in August 2021. We’ll keep you posted if and when we hear of those regions removals as soon as we learn more.

Will you miss Downton Abbey after it leaves Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments.