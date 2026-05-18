‘Human Vapor’ Netlfix Japan TV Adaptation: July 2026 Release Confirmed

An exciting collaboration between the legendary Japanese studio Toho and Netflix is happening for the first time as they work on the television adaptation of the 1960 movie The Human Vapor. A new and bold storyline is planned for the adaptation, along with the promised cutting-edge technology for visual effects. The highly anticipated series is set to debut on Netflix on July 2, 2026.

The Human Vapor is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original television series and adaptation of the 1960 movie of the same name. It will be directed by Shinzo Katayama, who takes over for Ishiro Honda, the man behind the iconic Godzilla, who directed The Human Vapor over 64 years ago. The series is in collaboration between TOHO Studios and Netflix.

Yeon Sang-ho, the creator of Train to Busan and Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, is an executive producer on the project, and co-writer. Ryu Yong-Jae, who also worked on Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey and Money Heist Korea, is the second co-writer.

When is Human Vapor coming to Netflix?

Netflix has now confirmed that Human Vapor will be released on July 2, 2026.

A teaser trailer has also been released for the series.

What is the plot of Human Vapor?

Netflix has confirmed the remake of The Human Vapor will “feature a fresh storyline and cutting-edge visual effects technology.”

For those interested in the synopsis of the original 1960 film, The Human Vapor, we’ve sourced it from IMDb Pro:

“A librarian is subject to a scientific experiment which goes wrong and transforms him into ‘The Human Vapour’. He uses his new ability to rob banks to fund the career of his girlfriend, a beautiful dancer. The Human Vapour is ruthless in his quest for money and kills anyone who stands in his way, especially police. He soon becomes Tokyo’s most wanted criminal. Can he be stopped before he kills again?”

Who are the cast members of Human Vapor?

Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose, Kento Hayashi, and Yutaka Takenouchi are confirmed cast members for the series.

Shun Oguri recently starred in Netflix’s Romantics Anonymous.The actor is highly regarded for starring in Japanese dramas such as Ouroboros, Nobunaga Concerto, Border, and Rich Man, Poor Woman.

In the press release, Shun Oguri spoke of his excitement for the project:

“I was captivated by the intriguing developments and the human drama that you would never expect from this title. With the extraordinary talents from both Japan and Korea, along with our incredible Japanese cast, I am beyond excited to be part of building this wonderful work step by step.”

Yu Aoi has only starred in one Netflix Original, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final. The actress has starred in many Japanese movies and dramas, but she is best known for her roles as Fukuhara Satoko in Wife of a Spy, Fumi Higashi in A Long Goodbye, Kitamura Sonoka in Romance Doll, and Momoko in Ora, Ora, Be Goin’ Alone.

Yu Aoi also shared her thoughts and excitement for the project:

“I am looking forward to discovering what kind of experience this will be. While striving to deliver this work to everyone, I also want to maintain the spirit of adventure that is unique to our team.“

Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi play video content creators. Hirose starred in the Netflix series Asura and Haysahi in Vivant.

Yutaka Takenouchi previously starred in Netflix’s nuclear disaster series The Days. He has also starred in dramas such as Stepmom and Daughter Blues, Good Partner, and Psycho Doctor.

What is the production status for Human Vapor?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began in September 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, and ran until April 2025.

Before production began, Nian Feng, the producer of Toho, and executive producer Yeon Sang-Ho spoke about the project.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 8 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Human Vapor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!