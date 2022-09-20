First ‘After’ Movie Leaving Netflix in October 2022

The first After movie is leaving Netflix but only in the United States in October 2022. It comes months before the fourth movie in the franchise is due to head to Netflix.

After is the romantic franchise that often doesn’t get the coverage it deserves as it picks up big numbers worldwide despite a fragmented release strategy.

Adapting the Anna Todd novels, the first movie released in 2019 was directed and written by Jenny Gage.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen it:

“Wholesome college freshman Tessa Young thinks she knows what she wants out of life, until she crosses paths with complicated bad boy Hardin Scott.”

According to Unogs, the first movie is available on Netflix in 13 regions, including most Asian territories like Thailand, South Korea, and Japan. It’s also streaming in the United Kingdom, Central Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Despite being synonymous with Netflix, it is only classed as an Original title in a few regions but not in the US.

A removal notice is showing on After right now with the notice saying your “Last day to watch on Netflix: 8 October”.

For those unaware, Netflix picked up the first After a movie in the US on October 9th, 2019. With it set to depart on October 9th, 2022, all these movies are licensed to Netflix for three years.

Here’s what that means for the removal schedule for the next several years:

After We Collided leaving Netflix in December 2023

After We Fell leaving Netflix in 2025

As we mention, we’re expecting After Ever Happy to hit Netflix in several regions over the coming months, although no date has been confirmed as of yet. The movie was released theatrically on September 7th, 2022.

What we could see is After renewed at Netflix, it would require Aviron Pictures and Voltage Pictures to strike a new deal with the streamer.

This date doesn’t apply to all regions, however. Our intel suggests that Netflix Canada will retain After for another year and will leave in October 2023.

For those in the UK, who have the first movie as a Netflix Original, that was licensed for 10 years. In the UK, all subsequent movies are exclusive to Prime Video. That means Netflix UK will keep After until July 12th, 2029.

Will you miss After once it leaves Netflix?