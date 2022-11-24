The fourth entry in the teen romance movie series After is called After Ever Happy and is headed to Netflix in multiple regions including the US in December 2022.

Based on the novels by Anna Todd, the After movies are often heavily criticized because of their poor screenplays and sometimes atrocious acting. Despite this, they are profitable and popular in many parts of the globe.

A fourth movie, following the three subsequent movies released annually since 2019, is due to be released in theaters on September 7th, 2022, after premiering in London in August 2022.

Beyond a fourth movie, Castille Landon teased that there may be other works telling Variety in August 2021, “I’m working on some other projects in the “After” universe and I’ll keep that vague.” A fifth movie has since been confirmed and is currently in development with the entry being called After Everything.

Voltage Pictures is the US distribution company behind the movie that sells it to Netflix as an Original in select regions and as a licensed title in others.

What to expect from After Ever Happy

Castille Landon is back for directing duties on the fourth entry with Sharon Soboil returning for writing duties.

The cast in the fourth movie includes Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Carter Jenkins, Louise Lombard, Rob Estes, Kiana Madeira, and Chance Perdomo.

A plot guide has been released, which gives us a good idea of what we can expect from the fourth movie:

“As a shocking truth about a couple’s families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.”

When and will After Ever Happy be on Netflix?

Multiple regions are receiving After Ever Happy but not simultaneously.

For the past two films, we’ve seen Netflix in Asia receive the movie first before hitting the US and Canada much later.

A few regions of Netflix saw After Ever Happy arrive on Netflix in Asian regions on September 29th, 2022. The movie is labeled and marketed as a Netflix Original title in these regions.

That includes:

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix India

Netflix Japan

Netflix Philippines

Netflix US and Canada received After We Fell significantly later than Asia, with most regions getting the movie in October 2021, while the US had to wait until mid-January 2022.

In November 2022, Netflix confirmed that two more regions would receive the new movie on Christmas Day 2022.

Regions that are getting the new movie on December 25th includes:

Netflix Canada

Netflix USA

After Ever Happy — the fourth film in the After film series — starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin hits Netflix (in The US) on December 25. pic.twitter.com/wOLIKAE8Yt — Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2022

Amazon will carry After Ever Happy in other regions

The past two movies have been released on Amazon Prime Video in several locations, including the United Kingdom and France. That will once again be the case going into the fourth movie and that’s despite the original movie, After, streaming in the UK as of September 2022.

Back in August 2021, Prime Video secured the rights to both After We Fell and After Ever Happy. Amazon Prime Video is debuting the movie in September 2022.

Are you looking forward to checking out the fourth After movie on Netflix? Let us know down below.