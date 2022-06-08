‘Glee’ Leaving Netflix Globally in June 2022

Glee, one of the most polarising and divisive shows of the early 2010s, has been available to stream globally on Netflix for the past three years. However, that is coming to an end as all six seasons will be leaving Netflix worldwide in June 2022.

First debuting on Fox on May 19th, 2009, Ryan Murphy’s musical teen-drama Glee would run for 6 seasons, and air 121 episodes before eventually coming to an end on March 20th, 2015.

The series is set in Lima, Ohio at the fictional William Mckinley High school, where teacher Will Schuster, a former Glee club alumni, discovers that jocks now run the school and Glee is a joke. Determined to return the club to its former glory, Will recruits a talented but unpopular group of students with the goal of winning nationals, but standing in their way are bullying jocks, rivalries, drama, and Sue Sylvester, the serial winning coach of the cheerleading squad.

When is Glee leaving Netflix Globally?

Subscribers have very little time left to binge on Glee as Ryan Murphy’s musical teen drama is leaving Netflix globally on Thursday, June 30th, 2022.

If you search for the series on your Netflix app you will now find the notice for last day Glee is available to stream on Netflix.

By July 1st, 2022, there will no longer be any regions streaming Glee on Netflix.

For any confused Netflix US subscribers, all six seasons of Glee already left the US library on December 1st, 2021. It was just recently added to Disney+ in the US on June 1st, 2022.

Why is Glee leaving Netflix?

All six seasons of Glee were a welcome addition to the global library in June 2019. However, as a licensed series, this was only every going to be temporary, which means Netflix’s 36-month license for the series is officially coming to an end.

Where will I be able to stream Glee next?

For the majority of people around the world, you can already find all six seasons of Glee on Disney+.

Many of the other Ryan Murphy FOX and FX titles such as American Horror Story and American Crime Story can also be found on Disney+.

Will Glee ever return to Netflix?

We cannot definitively claim that Glee will never return to Netflix. As a popular series, and one of the most binged on Netflix there is a chance that the license could one day return.

It must be noted that Glee was added to Netflix globally before the launch of Disney+. The relevancy of this is that Disney may now prefer to keep as many of its FOX and FX legacy content in house

Will you be sad to see Glee leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!