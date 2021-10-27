‘Glee’ is Leaving Netflix US in December 2021

Glee is set to depart Netflix in the United States on December 1st, 2021. Almost all regions of Netflix are streaming Glee but for the moment, only the US is set to lose the show. Here’s what you need to know.

Glee first debuted back in 2009 and eventually ran for 6 seasons across 121 episodes. The series comes from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan all of whom now work with Netflix (but not exclusively) on projects.

The high school musical series saw the hijinx of the Glee club trying to rise through the ranks and become winners.

Seasons 1-4 of Glee first arrived on Netflix in the US in September 2014, season 5 was added in April 2015 before the final sixth season was added in July 2015.

The show should’ve left (as we covered here) long before now with the Fox library having largely departed Netflix in 2018. Only two shows bucked this trend with New Girl being one and the other being Glee. Glee, according to our records, was renewed at Netflix US on December 1st, 2018 for what is now known to be three years.

That renewal is now up with all six seasons now set to leave Netflix in the US on December 1st, 2021.

Where will Glee stream after leaving Netflix?

Amazon Prime still carries Glee in the US and it’s not known whether they too will see the series depart. Long-term, we expect the license will head to either Hulu or Disney+ given the parent companies ownership of the show but we’ll update you as and when we learn more.

Will Glee leave Netflix globally in December 2021?

Only the US is currently expected to lose Glee in December but don’t expect Glee to be on Netflix internationally forever either.

Up until 2019, most other regions of Netflix didn’t carry Glee but in a surprise license (Disney and 20th Century tend to keep their licenses back for Disney+ and Disney+ Star) the series was added to almost all regions.

In the UK, Netflix received all six seasons on June 30th, 2019. In Canada, the series was streaming up until 2017 when it was removed in parts before arriving again on June 30th, 2019 as well.

While we are expecting this to only be temporary, it’s not expected the removal date will be on December 1st, 2021.

So, if you’re in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Europe, or Asia, you’ll be able to watch Glee on Netflix a little bit longer.

Will you miss Glee when it leaves Netflix US? Do you live in a region that’s hanging on it a little longer? Let us know in the comments.