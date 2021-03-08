Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in April 2021

It won’t be long before April arrives, and with it is likely to be the removal of many of your favorite movies & tv series from the UK library. April is one of the busiest months for the new additions and removals, so brace yourself, it could be a heavy month. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in April 2021.

We only recently reported that a bunch more BBC series would be leaving Netflix in March 2021. Sadly, even more, BBC dramas and comedy series are scheduled to leave in April. Fan favourite dramas such as McMafia, Life on Mars and it’s popular sequel Ashes to Ashes will be leaving on April 6th. Beloved comedies Dinner Ladies, Vicar of Dibley and Absolutely Fabulous will are also scheduled to leave.

Please Note: This is not the full list of removals, throughout March and April more titles will be announced and we’ll update the list below.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on April 6th, 2021

Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)

Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)

Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)

Clangers (2 Seasons)

David Beckham: Into the Unknown (1 Season)

Dinner Ladies (2 Seasons)

Doctor Foster (2 Seasons)

The Last Post (1 Season)

Life on Mars (2 Seasons)

McMafia (1 Season)

Nelly & Nora (1 Season)

Pure (1 Season)

The Queen Mother (1 Season)

Queen Victoria and Her Nine Children (1 Season)

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changes the World (1 Season)

SS-GB (1 Season)

The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in April 2021? Let us know in the comments below!