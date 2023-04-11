Netflix Original Series ‘Bordertown’ Leaving Netflix in May 2023

The Nordic crime thriller Bordertown (also known as Sorjonen) is now showing a removal notice on Netflix around the globe.

Originating out of Finland, the show was created and directed by Miikko Oikkonen, with Ville Virtanen being the main actor throughout the course of 3 seasons and 31 episodes.

The show followed a gifted detective taking on a job in a small town with the initial goal of spending more time with his family. Little did he know he’d soon be drawn into a web of disturbing murder cases.

The show first aired in Finland on Yle TV1 in late 2016 before dropping on Netflix globally on March 31st, 2017. Season 2 then hit Netflix in 2019, with the final season hitting on May 11th, 2020.

The series has received great reviews since the beginning with Decider ultimately giving it solid reviews throughout its lifetime, concluding initially with:

“Bordertown is a brooding and predictable drama about murder, but sometimes that’s what you want to watch. If you’re looking for a new crime drama that’s a step above NCIS but will let you zone out, this foreign language drama is a good option.”

Now, exactly three years after the final season landed, it’s due to expire.

A notice on the Netflix page for Bordertown says your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is May 9th with the actual removal date being May 10th, 2023.

Following the third and final season, a movie released on Netflix too on December 1st, 2021, by the name of Bordertown: Mural Murders. That will stay on Netflix for a while longer, with sources indicating that it won’t depart until 2028.

Why is Bordertown leaving Netflix?

As we’ve covered before, Netflix Originals can often just simply mean Netflix exclusives and that’s the case here. Netflix acquired the international streaming rights for the show exclusively for a fixed period time and now that time is up.

We’ve seen dozens of Netflix Originals depart in the last few years with plenty more planned for the future.

Netflix could decide to re-up the rights (they’ve done that with Arrested Development and Lilyhammer) but we’re not expecting the same to be done here.

